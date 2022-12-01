Read full article on original website
Related
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs celebrate 20th season at Save Mart Center
FRESNO, Calif. – This season, the Fresno State men's basketball team is celebrating the 20th season of playing in the Save Mart Center. The Fresno State men's basketball team will celebrate the 19th anniversary of the first basketball game at the Save Mart Center on Dec. 5, a 68-55 win over Arkansas-Monticello in the McCaffrey Classic.
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs accept invite to Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno State (9-4, 7-1 MW) accepted an invitation to the 2022 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, presented by Stifel. The Bulldogs will face Washington State (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12) at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 17. Fresno State won the 2022 Mountain West Championship last weekend...
Comments / 0