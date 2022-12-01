Read full article on original website
Dec 6 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Swarovski Eyewear, the Franco-Italian eyewear maker said on Tuesday. The collaboration's first collection, to be developed under Swarovski's creative director Giovanna Engelbert, will be available on the market from September next year, in time for the fall/winter 2023 season, the company, which also makes Ray-Ban glasses, said.
2022's Most-read Beauty Stories
In looking back at the most-read stories of 2022, Global Cosmetic Industry uncovered some of the biggest conversation starters of the year. Excluding top-performing market data reports published in our brand's monthly magazine, the stories listed below were the most-read items for the year as of December 5, 2022. Some...
Inkey List Price Increases Are Beauty's New Normal
Guest author Wizz Selvey recently wrote, "To protect their margins in this economic downturn, many beauty brands have raised their prices over the past year. Price hikes are always a risky move, but there are strategic ways to navigate price increases without losing customers." In the past week, The Inkey...
