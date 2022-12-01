Read full article on original website
Are Florida’s red flag laws preventing the next mass shooting or a breach of rights?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Preventing the next mass shooting. That’s what Florida lawmakers were hoping to do when they passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act in 2018. Among the many measures in place since that bipartisan bill became law is strict red flag laws that...
Flashpoint: What changes could be made in Michigan’s legislation post Oxford High School shooting
DETROIT – In a week that has us remembering the tragedy in Oxford one year ago and moving closer to the new year. It got me thinking about what legislation we might see coming out of the new Democrat-controlled state house and senate. On Flashpoint, we met with the...
Morning 4: Danielle Stislicki disappeared 6 years ago: Latest on her murder case -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. It’s been 6 years since Danielle Stislicki was last seen: The latest on her case. Six years ago, Danielle Stislicki walked out of her...
Iowa caucuses, built on myth, lose place at head of the line
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Hy-Vee Hall ballroom in Des Moines erupted in cheers in 2008 when the youthful Illinois senator hinted at the improbable possibility of the feat ahead: “Our time for change has come!”. That Iowa, an overwhelmingly white state, would propel Barack Obama's rise to...
Morning 4: Michigan man dead after driving car off ferry ramp, police say -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan man dead after driving car off ferry ramp into St. Clair River, police say. A St. Clair County man has died after he submerged...
Morning 4: Videos capture suspected meteor shooting across sky in Michigan, US -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Videos: Suspected meteor lights up sky in Michigan and beyond Thursday night. Some people across the country were lucky enough to capture footage of a...
Videos: Suspected meteor lights up sky in Michigan and beyond Thursday night
BERKLEY, Mich. – Some people across the country were lucky enough to capture footage of a suspected fireball as it streaked across the sky on Thursday night. The suspected meteor was spotted by many in Southeast Michigan. Local 4 received a few emails and phonecalls from viewers who said they saw it themselves.
New bill introduced to slow minimum wage increase for tipped workers in Michigan
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – There is a new push to slow Michigan’s minimum wage hike for tipped workers after a bill was introduced on Tuesday. In February, Michigan’s minimum wage is set to jump from $9.87 an hour to about $12. For tipped workers, pay would go from $3.75 per to about $9.
Metro Detroit veterinarians warn of holiday hazards for pets
The fun and festive holidays are turning into a danger zone for our pets like Baily, the dog. Baily was taken to the veterinarian, receiving a fantastic report on his check-up, including his teeth, coat, skin, and belly. “I think most dogs, especially around holiday time, tend to either get...
Grass Lake native Brayden Lape to compete in NBC’s ‘The Voice’ semifinals
GRASS LAKE, Mich. – One of Michigan’s own just advance to the semifinals on “The Voice” and he’s stirring up a lot of excitement in his hometown of Grass Lake. Semifinalist Brayden Lape is on Blake Shelton’s team. You can watch “The Voice” live on Local 4 on Monday (Dec. 5) at 8 p.m. or stream it the next day on Peacock.
Washtenaw Community College becomes only educational institution in Small Business Association of Michigan
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College announced that it has officially joined the Small Business Association of Michigan as an SBAM Friend of Small Business. The partnership aims to amp up workforce development for small businesses by offering custom training and resources to association members. Officials at the Ann...
Metro Detroit foundation announces $1.36M for local recreational groups
DETROIT – The William Davidson Foundation announced a pair of grants for local recreational groups at Sunday’s Pistons game. The Metro Detroit foundation, founded by the former Detroit Pistons owner, William Davidson, announced a pair of grants totaling $1.36 million in honor of their late founder’s 100th birthday at the Pistons-Grizzlies game on Sunday.
Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: 6K in the dark on Dec. 3, 2022
DETROIT – Strong winds moving through Southeast Michigan on Saturday are causing some power outages in the region. Several Southeast Michigan counties are under a wind advisory until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. As of 3 p.m. on Saturday, more than 6,500 DTE Energy customers were without power...
Full video: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Metro Detroit
For the first time in three years, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passed through Metro Detroit. Local 4 cameras were rolling Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) night as a crowd gathered to see the train roll through. The train returned to the rails this season following virtual concerts during the pandemic...
Wind advisory issued for many counties across Metro Detroit -- What to know
WIND ADVISORY: For the counties of Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne until 1:00 PM Saturday. Wind gusts of 45-50 MPH are possible as we work through the overnight hours and into Saturday. Beginning of the Weekend. We will keep the chance of...
Sunshine for Sunday gives way to more rain chances next week for Metro Detroit
For the end of the weekend, high pressure will start to build into the region and that will bring a mixture of sunshine and clouds for everybody, but the cold temperatures will remain. High temperatures heading for the upper 30s with a breezy Southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph heading into the afternoon.
Active weather is moving in Metro Detroit after quiet start to the weekend -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – After a quiet start to the day Friday, we are looking at active weather moving back into the region as we work through the late evening and into the overnight hours tonight. The clouds will stick around as we work through the overnight hours Friday night, with...
More big wind, rain heading for SE Michigan to kick off the weekend
DETROIT – Happy Friday!. Winds are slowly increasing, and are now blowing from the south at 10-15 mph with gusts between 20-25 mph in spots. Fortunately, a patch of less cloud cover is passing over the area this midday, and the south winds combined with that sunshine will push temperatures into the mid-to-upper-40s this afternoon.
