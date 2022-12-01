ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Iowa caucuses, built on myth, lose place at head of the line

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Hy-Vee Hall ballroom in Des Moines erupted in cheers in 2008 when the youthful Illinois senator hinted at the improbable possibility of the feat ahead: “Our time for change has come!”. That Iowa, an overwhelmingly white state, would propel Barack Obama's rise to...
Videos: Suspected meteor lights up sky in Michigan and beyond Thursday night

BERKLEY, Mich. – Some people across the country were lucky enough to capture footage of a suspected fireball as it streaked across the sky on Thursday night. The suspected meteor was spotted by many in Southeast Michigan. Local 4 received a few emails and phonecalls from viewers who said they saw it themselves.
Metro Detroit veterinarians warn of holiday hazards for pets

The fun and festive holidays are turning into a danger zone for our pets like Baily, the dog. Baily was taken to the veterinarian, receiving a fantastic report on his check-up, including his teeth, coat, skin, and belly. “I think most dogs, especially around holiday time, tend to either get...
Metro Detroit foundation announces $1.36M for local recreational groups

DETROIT – The William Davidson Foundation announced a pair of grants for local recreational groups at Sunday’s Pistons game. The Metro Detroit foundation, founded by the former Detroit Pistons owner, William Davidson, announced a pair of grants totaling $1.36 million in honor of their late founder’s 100th birthday at the Pistons-Grizzlies game on Sunday.
Full video: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Metro Detroit

For the first time in three years, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passed through Metro Detroit. Local 4 cameras were rolling Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) night as a crowd gathered to see the train roll through. The train returned to the rails this season following virtual concerts during the pandemic...
Wind advisory issued for many counties across Metro Detroit -- What to know

WIND ADVISORY: For the counties of Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne until 1:00 PM Saturday. Wind gusts of 45-50 MPH are possible as we work through the overnight hours and into Saturday. Beginning of the Weekend. We will keep the chance of...
Sunshine for Sunday gives way to more rain chances next week for Metro Detroit

For the end of the weekend, high pressure will start to build into the region and that will bring a mixture of sunshine and clouds for everybody, but the cold temperatures will remain. High temperatures heading for the upper 30s with a breezy Southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph heading into the afternoon.
More big wind, rain heading for SE Michigan to kick off the weekend

DETROIT – Happy Friday!. Winds are slowly increasing, and are now blowing from the south at 10-15 mph with gusts between 20-25 mph in spots. Fortunately, a patch of less cloud cover is passing over the area this midday, and the south winds combined with that sunshine will push temperatures into the mid-to-upper-40s this afternoon.
