Penn State Wins USA Wrestling Impact Award

By Mark Wogenrich
 4 days ago
David Taylor's historic run to a 2020 Olympic wrestling gold medal has led to a significant award for Penn State.

USA Wrestling will honor Penn State with its Collegiate Impact Award, which recognizes the college program making the largest contribution to U.S. wrestling success at the 2020 Olympics. In Tokyo last year, Taylor became the first Penn State wrestler to win an Olympic gold medal, defeating Hassan Yazdani of Iran 4-3 in the 86kg men's freestyle final.

Taylor finished the Olympics with the highest margin of victory among Team USA wrestlers. Taylor also won world titles in 2018 and 2022.

'Penn State University has been a real leader within the sport of wrestling of providing wrestlers with incredible opportunities to pursue a world class education but also with the opportunities for current and post-graduate to realize their Olympic dreams," Rich Bender, executive director of USA Wrestling, said in a statement. "USA Wrestling owes a debt of gratitude for their unwavering commitment to Team USA."

USA Wrestling will present the award to Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft at the Team USA Collegiate Recognition Awards, being held Dec. 6 in conjunction with the National Football Foundation's Awards Dinner in Las Vegas. Former Penn State linebacker LaVar Arrington will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame at the ceremony.

Penn State's top-ranked wrestling team will take on Rider (Dec. 2) and Lehigh (Dec. 4) in road matches this weekend.

Penn State's defense believes it's 'on the edge of greatness'

