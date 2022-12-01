Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Tag Team Title Matches Announced For Raw And Smackdown Next Week
The Usos could have a very busy week ahead as they have two tag team title defenses coming up on WWE’s two biggest television shows, but they have to win the first match to get the second match. It was on the November 11th edition of Smackdown when The...
tjrwrestling.net
NWA Star Expected To Sign With WWE In 2023
One of NWA’s top stars is finishing up with the company this month and is expected to be WWE-bound!. According to a recent report from Cassidy Haynes Bodyslam.net, Colby Corino’s contract with NWA is set to expire at the end of this month and he will be a free agent as of January 1st. The company’s final television tapings of the year are taking place on December 5th and 6th, and Corino is not expected to appear for the company again once the set of tapings is complete.
tjrwrestling.net
Top SmackDown Star “Medically Disqualified” From Competing This Friday
One of SmackDown’s top stars won’t be in action this Friday due to being “medically disqualified.”. In recent weeks, Drew McIntyre has found himself in an alliance with the Brawling Brutes, and at Survivor Series, he competed alongside them as well as Kevin Owens to take on all five members of The Bloodline. Despite their best efforts, they came up short when Sami Zayn proved his alliance to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline when he not only stopped the referee from counting when Kevin Owens had Roman Reigns pinned, but also hit a low blow on Kevin Owens and allowed Jey Uso to pick up the pinfall victory for his team.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Agreed To AEW Deal Just Minutes Before Their Debut
A former WWE Superstar has revealed that he verbally agreed to his AEW deal just thirty minutes before he made his debut for Tony Khan’s company. Tony Nese made his AEW debut on the October 23rd, 2021 edition of Dynamite when he was seen sitting in the crowd for the show. Nese had previously been part of WWE, primarily in the company’s cruiserweight division before he was released by the company in June 2021.
tjrwrestling.net
Wrestling Veteran Gives New Details On AEW All Out Backstage Fight
Konnan has revealed what he knows about the AEW All Out backstage fight. The AEW All Out backstage fight happened three months ago and it’s still something that is regularly talked about because of the chaos that ensued. Moments after winning the AEW World Title at All Out on September 4th, CM Punk went on a press conference rant trashing Colt Cabana, “Hangman” Adam Page and AEW’s EVPs The Elite – Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson).
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
tjrwrestling.net
How To Watch ROH Final Battle On Bleacher Report, Updated Card
All Elite Wrestling presents the final Ring of Honor pay-per-view of 2022 and it’s called Final Battle. The final AEW pay-per-view presentation of 2022 is called Final Battle. The main event will see eight-time World Champion and the current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defending his title against the former champion, Claudio Castagnoli. When Jericho beat Claudio for the title at Dynamite Grand Slam on September 21st, it was a cheap win, so Claudio is hoping for a fair fight this time.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Owens On Sami Zayn – “I Don’t Think It’s Optimal For Our Careers To Be Parallel Anymore”
Kevin Owens is ready to move on from Sami Zayn as he explained on Raw while also talking about it on an official WWE podcast. It’s time for Kevin Owens to step away from the ongoing story involving his best friend Sami Zayn, who has been a rival as well as an ally going back 20 years when they started in pro wrestling.
tjrwrestling.net
Mojo Rawley Reveals Rob Gronkowski WWE Storyline That Was Planned In 2020
Mojo Rawley has shared details of a storyline that WWE had planned for him and NFL legend Rob Gronkowski in 2020. In early 2020, future NFL Hall of Fame Tight End Rob Gronkowski was retired from the National Football League and ready to move on to his next career after signing a deal with WWE. Gronk would go on to become the host of WrestleMania 36, which was a taped show at the WWE Performance Centre because several weeks before that event, the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Reacts To Suggestion William Regal Was Underappreciated In AEW
A current member of the AEW roster has given his thoughts on assertions that William Regal’s advice was not well received in the company. Former WWE star EC3 recently hit the headlines when he suggested that William Regal admitted that he “immediately” regretted his decision to join AEW with their said to be what Regal considered “maturity issues” with the company’s management.
tjrwrestling.net
Ricky Steamboat’s Return To The Ring Filmed By A&E
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat’s return to the ring for his last ever match in November 2022 was filmed by the US network, A&E. In a historic year for wrestling with the return to the ring of Stone Cold Steve Austin and the final ever match of Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat was not to be outshone as he took part in his last ever bout on a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, North Carolina on the 27th of November.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw News: Two Huge Women’s Triple Threat Matches Announced
There will be two women’s triple-threat matches taking place on the December 5th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw leading to an eventual championship match. It was announced by WWE that there will be two women’s triple threat matches taking place on Monday Night Raw to try to decide who should get a title shot in the future. Tonight’s episode of Raw takes place in Washington, DC.
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Hardy Explains Brutal Ladder Botch That Shattered Joey Mercury’s Face
AEW star Matt Hardy has recalled what went wrong during a ladder match that led to Joey Mercury having his nose busted open all over his face. Wrestling is most certainly not ballet and when things such as tables, ladders, and chairs are thrown into the mix, the risk of serious injury quickly escalates.
tjrwrestling.net
Juice Robinson Signs With AEW, Getting Title Match At ROH Final Battle
Juice Robinson has officially signed with AEW and he’s already getting a shot at one of the Ring of Honor titles. During the AEW Rampage broadcast on December 2nd, it was mentioned by AEW’s lead announcer Excalibur that Juice Robinson had signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling. As of this writing, AEW has not posted one of their customary “Juice Robinson Is All Elite” graphics on social media.
tjrwrestling.net
Major Update On William Regal Returning To WWE And When He Will Begin
William Regal’s WWE return is in motion with a new report providing an update on when he’ll restart with the company. For the last week, the WWE return of William Regal has garnered a lot of attention due to the unique situation. Regal has worked for AEW since March 2022 after he was released by WWE when Vince McMahon from running the company. Regal had apparently signed a three-year deal with AEW, but apparently, there was some out clause that allowed him to get out of the deal since his good friend Paul “Triple H” Levesque is running WWE creatively since Vince retired in late July.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Personality Proclaims Austin Theory As “The Future Of WWE”
When it comes to rising stars on the current WWE roster, Austin Theory stands out and a current announcer in the company is strongly behind him. Earlier this year, WWE really started to push Austin Theory (then known simply as Theory) with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon at his side. It was Vince’s way of endorsing the 25-year-old Theory because Vince knew that the fans generally hated him for decades, so anybody associated with Vince would benefit from that heat.
tjrwrestling.net
Eric Bischoff Names His Favorite Moment Working With Steve Austin
Eric Bischoff named a moment that he shared with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin that made him feel grateful. The careers of Eric Bischoff and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin saw them cross paths in the early 1990s in WCW as well as a decade later in WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Hardy Discusses How Vince McMahon Viewed Jeff Hardy
Matt Hardy has described how his brother Jeff Hardy was viewed by Vince McMahon during the prime years of the Hardy Boyz. The Hardy Boyz duo of Matt & Jeff Hardy are widely recognized as one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history from their success in WWE along with many other promotions that they worked for. Matt Hardy recently celebrated 30 years in pro wrestling while his younger brother Jeff has wrestled for just as long.
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Names AEW Stars He’d Love To Work With
Sami Zayn has named some people in AEW that he is interested in wrestling some day, including the current AEW World Champion MJF. It’s been a great 2022 for Sami Zayn, who has received a much bigger spotlight in WWE as part of The Bloodline group by showing his loyalty to the group led by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Recalls Brock Lesnar Asking Him About Joining TNA In 2007
Kurt Angle has revealed an interesting involving Brock Lesnar calling Kurt to see if Brock could join TNA Wrestling in 2007. The 2003 rivalry between Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar was one of the best feuds in the careers of both WWE legends. It was an easy feud to do because Angle was a 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist in freestyle wrestling while Lesnar was very successful as a standout collegiate wrestler that was an NCAA Heavyweight Champion at the University of Minnesota.
Comments / 0