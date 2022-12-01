Read full article on original website
Two local cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
'There's teachers crying': Why students at one San Antonio college are worried their school may shut down
SAN ANTONIO — Concerned students are on a ‘quest’ for answers. Three women enrolled at Quest College claim chaos is unfolding behind campus walls. Fearing backlash, they didn’t want to be publicly identified, but said they are worried the school is ‘quietly closing.’. “About two...
mycanyonlake.com
Work on Canyon Dam Floodgate Starts Monday and Flow Rates on the Guadalupe River Could Get Dicey
Expect on-and-off streamflow disruptions on the lower Guadalupe River starting Monday when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) proceeds with plans to replace Canyon Dam’s floodgate. Construction will last through April and flows will be shut off while workers are inside the conduit. However, Clayton Church, a Public...
Here are the roads closed for the Rock 'n' Roll San Antonio marathon
If you're headed downtown this weekend, avoid these areas.
seguintoday.com
NB Food Bank hosting free food distribution event at Caterpillar
(Seguin) — The New Braunfels Food Bank is teaming up with the Caterpillar plant in Seguin this weekend to make sure that the community is well-fed. A free food distribution event will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Caterpillar plant at 1720 W. Kingsbury St.
tpr.org
Boerne prepares to throw a huge party to celebrate the city's German roots
Local options to see holiday themed parades aren't limited to just San Antonio. Just a short drive up I-10, Boerne's nighttime parade has rebounded from a cancellation in 2020 because of the pandemic. It’s this Saturday night, and it’s called the Weinachts Parade. Weinachts is the German word for Christmas....
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Cali-Style Burritos in SA, New Restaurant at the Pearl & Huge Cinnamon Rolls
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to New Braunfels for some of the best seafood you can find in Central Texas at McAdoo’s Seafood Company.
Where to get the best, most authentic tamales in San Antonio
How many dozen do you need this holiday season?
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: NW Side Mexican restaurant flunks health inspection, re-inspection shows some improvement
SAN ANTONIO – A Northwest Side Mexican restaurant flunked a recent health inspection, earning them one of the lowest scores in recent memory. A re-inspection found the business still had some work to do. Taqueria Jalisco. Taqueria Jalisco #15, located in the 5500 block of Babcock Road, got a...
Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio
If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
seguintoday.com
There is nothing like the Holidays in Downtown Seguin!
(Seguin) — There is a full weekend of festivities dedicated to spreading holiday cheer in Seguin. The three-day festivities kicked off Thursday night with the Holiday Stroll Parade and Lighting of Central Park. Hosting the events was the Seguin Parks and Recreation Department. Friday night is the return of...
NB’s Wicked Bah Pizza now open in New Braunfels
The restaurant is B.Y.O.B. while waiting on a liquor license. (Courtesy NB's Wicked Bah Pizza) NB’s Wicked Bah Pizza, located at 111 S. Union Ave., Ste. 123, New Braunfels, opened Nov. 19 featuring Massachusetts south shore-style pizzas and signature Buffalo chicken egg rolls. The restaurant is open for dinner and will eventually offer beer and wine. Patrons are welcome to bring their own beer or wine. 830-214-0079. www.nbwicked.com.
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick wants to cut property taxes. School district revenue could be affected.
SAN ANTONIO — At a Wednesday press conference, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick put forward a list of legislative priorities for the 2023 Texas Legislative Session. Priority number one was property tax relief. Patrick suggested increasing the Residence Homestead Exemption from $40,000 to $60,000 or even $65,000. This means a...
Café With Largest Cinnamon Roll In Texas Is No Longer Open?
Well, heck If I wanted to try it I guess I can't anymore. I had heard about this place from friends but just recently found out that they permanently closed back in 2020. Dang, it! And, I never tried the HUGE Cinnamon Roll!. • WAS THIS THE LARGEST CINNAMON ROLL...
theforgottensouth.com
A Texas Town Disappears
Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
news4sanantonio.com
Lawmaker proposes Bexar County find child welfare solutions for the rest of Texas
SAN ANTONIO – As the Texas Governor announces new leadership next year to oversee the broken child welfare system, child abuse remains a deeply-rooted, tragic problem in our community. The Trouble Shooters show you a new way lawmakers hope to tackle the problem and how you at home have...
KSAT 12
Poll: Should San Antonio ban horse-drawn carriages?
SAN ANTONIO – Members of the San Antonio City Council this week submitted paperwork for a plan that would ban horse-pulled carriage rides. Councilmembers Jalen McKeen Rodriguez of District 2 and Phyllis Viagran of District 3 cited “inhumane” treatment of the animals and a negative environmental impact due to increased traffic congestion as reasons to end the practice.
cbs19.tv
Chapel Hill cancels classes Friday, Dec. 9 for travel to semifinal game in San Antonio
TYLER, Texas — Chapel Hill has made it to the state semifinals of the UIL Texas High School Football Playoffs and that means extensive travel to go head-to-head with their next opponent. The district has canceled classes Friday, Dec. 9, to accommodate travel plans for the team and fans...
KSAT 12
Denny’s kitchen fire spreads through Flying J along I-10 on East Side, destroys building
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a massive fire at a Flying J and Denny’s along Interstate 10 on the East Side on Thursday morning. SAFD Chief Charles Hood said they initially got a call about a fire in the restaurant’s kitchen at 5:15 a.m. The restaurant is attached to the Flying J in the 1800 block of Foster Road, near I-10.
news4sanantonio.com
Massive fire destroys Flying J Travel Center on the East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters battled a massive 2-alarm fire at an East Side restaurant Thursday morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. at the Denny's in the Flying J Travel Center off North Foster Road near Interstate 10. San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said the fire started in...
