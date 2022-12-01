Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Rains ISD Closed
Rains ISD canceled classes again Friday so crews could repair a gas line. The school started smelling the gas last Wednesday, and Atmos investigated. All extracurricular activities and UIL events will still happen.
KLTV
Gun Barrel City Fire Department recognizes death of firefighter
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A firefighter passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs on Saturday. “Gun Barrel City Firefighter Micah Swanson, ID 4111, passed away at his residence in Sulphur Springs, Texas, on Saturday, December 3,” said Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman in a social media post. “Micah joined the Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. He was a valued member of the department and had a passion for serving the citizens of Gun Barrel City. Micah leaves behind his wife and three children. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. We will provide an update once funeral arrangements have been made.”
easttexasradio.com
Holiday Happenings This Weekend In Paris
— Christmas in Fair Park will be held Friday, Dec. 2, from 4:00 until 8:00 pm and Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm at the Red River Valley Fair Grounds. Four buildings of vendors selling a variety of homemade items. Santa will be there for photos, plus food trucks and monster truck rides!
A growing number of Texas rural counties are declaring local immigration “disasters”
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — More than 500 miles separate Hopkins County from the Texas-Mexico border. The distance did not stop the county commissioners from declaring a “local state of disaster” caused by an “invasion” of immigrants. Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom signed the resolution in...
KLTV
Quitman doctor retires after 40 years of service
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Beverly Waddleton has served the Quitman community for 40 years as a family practice physician. Today the Wood County community, her family and friends gathered in the atrium of the UT Health Quitman Hospital to celebrate the legacy that Dr. Waddleton leaves behind. “I was...
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County
AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
KTEN.com
Pedestrians killed on Denison highway
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed in Denison Thursday night while attempting to cross U.S. 75. Police said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway just north of the FM 691 intersection and across from Texoma Medical Center.
Hopkins County Records — Dec. 3, 2022
Angelica Lopez and Francisco Lopez to Denise Lopez; tract in the Shelby Tunnage survey. Amber Deanne Jones to Sandra Faye Dorsey; tract in the Santos Coy survey. Linda Hay to R&L Investments LLC, Series County Road 1131; tract in the D. Anding survey. Lou Beth Hendrix to Clay Stuart Hendrix;...
KLTV
Rains County sheriff responds to ‘accidental shooting’ at convenience store
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office responded to an “accidental shooting” at a Max-A-Mart in Emory. Sheriff’s office and DPS officials are at the scene of an accidental shooting at the intersection of US Highways 69 and 19, according to a social media post from the Rains County Sheriff’s Office.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 1)
Paris Police responded to fraud in the 2000 block of NE Loop 286 Wednesday afternoon at 1:50. An unknown male had produced what appeared to be a fake identification card from Benbrook, Texas. He attempted to withdraw money from an account in the same name. The employee found that other funds had been removed earlier in the day from the same account. He was questioned about the identification card and left by running across the street, fleeing in an unknown vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 2)
Thursday morning at 6:43, officers worked a vehicle burglary in the 2300 block of Southeast 40th. Someone entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and took a black Semi-Auto .25 caliber pistol valued at $500 and a $600 brown leather Coach purse. At 7:32 Thursday morning, officers worked a vehicle burglar...
Human remains located in Rains County
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Rains County Sheriff’s Office received a report about presumed human skeletal remains being found on a property in Rains County. The Texas Rangers were called in to investigate and are being assisted by the Rains County Sheriff’s Office and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. This investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing. No other information is available at the time of this release.
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Has A New Town
Oklahoma has a new town. The community north of Broken Bow, which has become a busy tourist destination on weekends, is officially a town. McCurtain County Commissioners met at 9:00 last Monday morning and declared Hochatown (hoe-CHUH-town) an incorporated. Hochatown residents voted on Nov. 8 to incorporate the town, with 129 votes in favor and 18 against it.
KXII.com
Denison Police identify two killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police have released the names of the two people killed in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Thursday. Denison Communications and Media Manager, Emily Agans said the victims have been identified as 75-year-old Kenneth Sutherland and 74-year-old Sammy Sutherland from Springfield, Missouri. Agans said around 8...
easttexasradio.com
Royse City Woman Indicted For Murder
A Hunt County grand jury indicted Lauren Brooke Bohme, 20, of Royse City, in connection with the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville, on Sept. 30, 2020. She has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection starts Monday in the 196th District Court. A separate defendant, Damien Christian Osborn, 20, of Rockwall, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder involving Rincon’s death.
Emory And Garland Men Killed In Wrong-Way Turnpike Crash
A 62-year-old Emory man and 24-year-old Garland man were killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way turnpike crash in Dallas County early Tuesday morning, according to Texas Department of Public Safety reports. Preliminary investigation reports by DPS Trooper L. Walter indicate a 1993 Nissan pickup driven by Troy Coates of Emory was...
ketk.com
East Texas man dead after striking tree in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 47-year-old man is dead after a Wednesday morning crash on FM 514 near Yantis. According to DPS, Darryl Johnson, of Yantis, was driving his 2006 Honda Pilot westbound on the roadway in the rain when his car “failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to the right and struck a tree.”
Skeletal remains found in Rains County
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rains and Hunt County Sheriff’s Office found human skeletal remains in Rains County on Wednesday, said law enforcement. The Texas Rangers also assisted with the investigation. Authorities said they also found other “evidentiary items.” The remains were sent to the University of North Texas to identify the person. “Our […]
KXII.com
Fatal Atoka shooting under investigation
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A large police presence was near Atoka High School Thursday. The Atoka County Sheriff tells News 12 they are investigating a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A school official told News 12 the incident happened at Infantry Park, which is in front of the high school. Atoka...
KXII.com
Denison Yellow Jackets coming together for one of their own
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Calvin Hill, a Denison High School and Southeastern graduate, moved to Bryan, Texas to pursue his coaching and teaching career. Joel Luper was Calvin’s high school and college teammate in the late eighties and early nineties, “he was driving for the Santa wonderland, the event they have down there.”
