Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Gonzaga pulls ahead late in close-fought win against Kent State
If the Gonzaga men’s basketball team expected Monday’s game against Kent State to be a break from their grueling noncofnerence schedule, they were in for a surprise. The contest featured 12 lead changes, but No. 18 Gonzaga (6-3) still prevailed in a 73-66 win over Kent State (6-3) at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022
The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after now winner was found Saturday night.. The numbers are in for the Monday, Dec. 5 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $89 million, with a cash option of $47.1 million. Mega Millions numbers:Results for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. No winner, jackpot grows to $354M.
