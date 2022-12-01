ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
GonzagaNation.net

Gonzaga pulls ahead late in close-fought win against Kent State

If the Gonzaga men’s basketball team expected Monday’s game against Kent State to be a break from their grueling noncofnerence schedule, they were in for a surprise. The contest featured 12 lead changes, but No. 18 Gonzaga (6-3) still prevailed in a 73-66 win over Kent State (6-3) at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after now winner was found Saturday night.. The numbers are in for the Monday, Dec. 5 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $89 million, with a cash option of $47.1 million. Mega Millions numbers:Results for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. No winner, jackpot grows to $354M.

Comments / 0

Community Policy