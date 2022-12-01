Due to the growing population of adults 50 and up the City of Kyle has awarded the Kyle Area Senior Zone (KASZ) $106K for a new senior building. KASZ is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a space for all of Hays County seniors to thrive. The organization meets every Tuesday for lunch, games and other activities. These gatherings are a chance for seniors to socialize, participate in recreational activities and enhance their education.

KYLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO