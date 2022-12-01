Read full article on original website
Principal on the roof: How one AISD principal is helping raise money for accessible playground equipment
The principal of Highland Park Elementary School in west Austin spent her day working from the roof last week.
ktswblog.net
The City of Kyle is funding a new building for seniors
Due to the growing population of adults 50 and up the City of Kyle has awarded the Kyle Area Senior Zone (KASZ) $106K for a new senior building. KASZ is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a space for all of Hays County seniors to thrive. The organization meets every Tuesday for lunch, games and other activities. These gatherings are a chance for seniors to socialize, participate in recreational activities and enhance their education.
onekindesign.com
An incredible cliffside house perched high above Lake Austin, Texas
This incredible cliffside house by LaRue Architects and Fern Santini is perched above Lake Austin, Texas with endless views, eclectic art, and eye-popping color accents. This sprawling home was designed and built atop a steep hillside, 75 feet above Lake Austin. The homeowners, a young professional couple with three small children, wanted their home to be all about ‘lake life.’
Georgetown ISD proposes adding seven new courses to district offerings
The Georgetown ISD board of trustees will take action on the proposed courses at its Dec. 12 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Georgetown ISD is proposing seven new courses as part of its annual process to consider additions for new course offerings at the secondary level. Terri Conrad, GISD's chief strategist...
Ashley Furniture sets eyes on first location in San Marcos
Furniture store to open in 2023.
Renovation to turn former Austin hotel into housing for homeless could begin this month
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Renovation of a former Candlewood Suites hotel into a facility for people experiencing homelessness in Austin could begin this month. The City of Austin Homeless Strategy Division said the project is pending approval from the Department of Housing and Urban Development but is expected to begin in Q4 of 2022.
Austin City Council clears plans for 19-acre redevelopment on Lady Bird Lake
Endeavor Real Estate Group plans to bring a 3.6 million-square-foot mixed-use project to the shore of Lady Bird Lake. (Courtesy Endeavor Real Estate Group) Plans to redevelop nearly 19 acres of lakefront property south of downtown were approved by Austin City Council on Dec. 2, clearing the way for a new multimillion-square-foot high-rise project at the former Austin American-Statesman property after extensive review.
TOOF building 100 units for homeless in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF), a nonprofit, is getting people off the streets of Austin and into a place they can call home. They are putting in 100 trailer-type units in the Esperanza community at what used to be a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) work yard in South Austin.
Preservation Texas places historic Austin’s Watson House on Most Endangered Places
One of Austin’s oldest homes has made Preservation Texas’ annual Most Endangered Places list. An 1853 house tucked among new UT development is a rare surviving antebellum residence in central Austin. Originally built by Margaret Neville Bowie, widow of Rezin Bowie (inventor of the Bowie knife), the house — alternately called the Bowie-Watson House, the Watson House, or the Watson Chateau — has been owned by several prominent Austinites over the decades.
fox7austin.com
Portion of Bastrop County under boil water notice
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for a portion of Bastrop County, east of downtown Elgin. The affected area includes Blisard Rd. in Zone 7. The Aqua Water Supply system experienced low pressure as a result of a water main break, which may have allowed harmful microbes to get into the water system.
Child, adult transported in Travis County rollover crash
Austin-Travis County emergency personnel transported one adult and one child to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in southern Travis County Sunday afternoon.
Buy Texas’s Most Expensive House with this Crazy $10 million Discount
The most expensive mansion in Texas is on the market, and you too can live there now that it's $10 million cheaper. It's not a subtle property. But, a mansion compound near Austin, Texas that's considered the most expensive house in Texas, originally $45 million, is now on sale. "Known...
December and January events abound in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
The annual Pfestival of Lights and Christmas Parade will take place throughout downtown Pflugerville. Courtesy city of Pflugerville. There are many events taking place in December and into January in the Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto areas. From holiday-themed festivals to polar plunges to a silent disco, this non-comperhensive list includes a wide variety of activities to attend.
On The Grind drive-thru coffee shop to build first San Marcos location
It will be the first location north of New Braunfels.
Cedar Park, Georgetown fire officials recommend safety precautions when heating homes
Cedar Park and Georgetown fire officials urge caution when heating homes during the winter months. (Courtesy Pexels) Homeowners might want to start using their fireplaces now that the Austin metro area is experiencing colder conditions, but fire officials are encouraging the public to take precautions before tossing wood on the log stands.
Dripping Springs residents express concern regarding proposed music, events venue
Members of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and representatives of Blizexas LLC speak during a public hearing regarding a proposed wastewater permit for a concert venue on Fitzhugh Road. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) On Nov. 29, a public hearing was held by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to discuss...
Lakeway’s Austin Salt Cave relocating to South Austin
Seen is Salt and Soles, a health spa in Nashville, Tennessee. Austin Salt Cave will be relocating its health spa from Lakeway to South Austin beginning in the first quarter of 2023. (Dylan Skye Aycock/Community Impact) Austin Salt Cave, a spa constructed to mimic the environment inside a salt mine,...
These 23 Austin restaurants, breweries, bars, and stores closed in 2022
It was a rough year for Austin businesses.
fox7austin.com
Warm, humid days ahead next week for Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Sunday!. Today will be cloudy, and we will only warm up to 60. Winds will be light from the north this morning and become southerly this afternoon. Tomorrow the cloud cover sticks around, but we have some big changes on the horizon. Get ready for a...
Texas high school football playoff scores for Friday, Dec. 2
The Vipers lost to the Tigers in the first game of the season back in August but have won 13 straight since then. They'll take on Katy in the 6A-Division II semifinals next week.
