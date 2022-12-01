ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop, TX

ktswblog.net

The City of Kyle is funding a new building for seniors

Due to the growing population of adults 50 and up the City of Kyle has awarded the Kyle Area Senior Zone (KASZ) $106K for a new senior building. KASZ is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a space for all of Hays County seniors to thrive. The organization meets every Tuesday for lunch, games and other activities. These gatherings are a chance for seniors to socialize, participate in recreational activities and enhance their education.
KYLE, TX
onekindesign.com

An incredible cliffside house perched high above Lake Austin, Texas

This incredible cliffside house by LaRue Architects and Fern Santini is perched above Lake Austin, Texas with endless views, eclectic art, and eye-popping color accents. This sprawling home was designed and built atop a steep hillside, 75 feet above Lake Austin. The homeowners, a young professional couple with three small children, wanted their home to be all about ‘lake life.’
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin City Council clears plans for 19-acre redevelopment on Lady Bird Lake

Endeavor Real Estate Group plans to bring a 3.6 million-square-foot mixed-use project to the shore of Lady Bird Lake. (Courtesy Endeavor Real Estate Group) Plans to redevelop nearly 19 acres of lakefront property south of downtown were approved by Austin City Council on Dec. 2, clearing the way for a new multimillion-square-foot high-rise project at the former Austin American-Statesman property after extensive review.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

TOOF building 100 units for homeless in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF), a nonprofit, is getting people off the streets of Austin and into a place they can call home. They are putting in 100 trailer-type units in the Esperanza community at what used to be a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) work yard in South Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Sightlines

Preservation Texas places historic Austin’s Watson House on Most Endangered Places

One of Austin’s oldest homes has made Preservation Texas’ annual Most Endangered Places list. An 1853 house tucked among new UT development is a rare surviving antebellum residence in central Austin. Originally built by Margaret Neville Bowie, widow of Rezin Bowie (inventor of the Bowie knife), the house — alternately called the Bowie-Watson House, the Watson House, or the Watson Chateau — has been owned by several prominent Austinites over the decades.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Portion of Bastrop County under boil water notice

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A boil water notice has been issued for a portion of Bastrop County, east of downtown Elgin. The affected area includes Blisard Rd. in Zone 7. The Aqua Water Supply system experienced low pressure as a result of a water main break, which may have allowed harmful microbes to get into the water system.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

December and January events abound in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto

The annual Pfestival of Lights and Christmas Parade will take place throughout downtown Pflugerville. Courtesy city of Pflugerville. There are many events taking place in December and into January in the Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto areas. From holiday-themed festivals to polar plunges to a silent disco, this non-comperhensive list includes a wide variety of activities to attend.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Warm, humid days ahead next week for Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Sunday!. Today will be cloudy, and we will only warm up to 60. Winds will be light from the north this morning and become southerly this afternoon. Tomorrow the cloud cover sticks around, but we have some big changes on the horizon. Get ready for a...
AUSTIN, TX

