In the phase Ib/II JAVELIN PARP Medley trial reported in JAMA Oncology, Timothy A. Yap, MBBS, PhD, and colleagues found that the combination of the anti–PD-L1 agent avelumab and the poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor talazoparib produced objective response rates in patient subgroups with advanced solid tumors that would be expected from single-agent PARP inhibitor or immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. The combination was also associated with prolonged response durations in some subgroups.

8 HOURS AGO