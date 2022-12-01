Read full article on original website
Related
ascopost.com
Adjuvant Pembrolizumab May Improve Quality of Life in Patients With High-Risk Resected Melanoma
Taken together with the primary clinical results, a secondary analysis of the phase III SWOG S1404 randomized clinical trial demonstrated that pembrolizumab provides superior clinical and patient-reported quality-of-life outcomes compared to standard of care with adjuvant ipilimumab or high-dose interferon alfa-2b for high-risk resected melanoma. The findings were published by Joseph M. Unger, PhD, and colleagues in JAMA Oncology.
ascopost.com
DNA Repair Protein MRE11 Expression and Disease-Specific Mortality Among Patients With Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Receiving Trimodality Therapy
In a retrospective analysis reported in JAMA Network Open, Magliocco et al found that among patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer receiving bladder-preserving trimodality therapy, those with a lower expression of the DNA repair protein MRE11 had significantly poorer disease-specific mortality. Study Details. The study involved analysis of patients with nonmetastatic...
ascopost.com
Avelumab Plus Talazoparib in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors
In the phase Ib/II JAVELIN PARP Medley trial reported in JAMA Oncology, Timothy A. Yap, MBBS, PhD, and colleagues found that the combination of the anti–PD-L1 agent avelumab and the poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor talazoparib produced objective response rates in patient subgroups with advanced solid tumors that would be expected from single-agent PARP inhibitor or immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. The combination was also associated with prolonged response durations in some subgroups.
Comments / 0