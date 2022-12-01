Read full article on original website
Related
ascopost.com
DNA Repair Protein MRE11 Expression and Disease-Specific Mortality Among Patients With Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer Receiving Trimodality Therapy
In a retrospective analysis reported in JAMA Network Open, Magliocco et al found that among patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer receiving bladder-preserving trimodality therapy, those with a lower expression of the DNA repair protein MRE11 had significantly poorer disease-specific mortality. Study Details. The study involved analysis of patients with nonmetastatic...
Strep A: Antibiotics could be given to children in ‘rare’ move after eighth child dies
Children at primary schools affected by the Strep A outbreak could be given antibiotics as a blanket prevention measure, in a move described as “rare” by health officials.Schools minister Nick Gibb said the issue was raised in the House of Lords on Monday and the use of antibiotics is an option, in response to the eighth death of a child from the infection. Updated guidance on scarlet fever outbreaks, which are caused by Strep A, published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in October sets out how antibiotics can be used as prophylaxis but a decision is taken with...
Strep A cases in your area as hundreds of infections reported across UK
Parents have been warned to be on the lookout for symptoms after a rise in infections caused by the Strep A bacteria.At least eight children have died with an invasive form of the bacteria in recent weeks, while cases of scarlet fever, which is caused by Strep A infection, have skyrocketed.Concern has been raised as cases are higher than usual for the time of year.Infections have been found across the country, with large concentrations of Strep A in southeast England, along with the northeast and northwest.Experts from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said they were exploring whether the...
Children at risk of strep A in England could be given preventive antibiotics
Primary school children at risk from a severe form of strep A could be given preventive antibiotics as a blanket measure, in a move described as “rare” by health officials. At least nine children have died due to complications from strep A bacterial infections since September, with one...
ascopost.com
Avelumab Plus Talazoparib in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors
In the phase Ib/II JAVELIN PARP Medley trial reported in JAMA Oncology, Timothy A. Yap, MBBS, PhD, and colleagues found that the combination of the anti–PD-L1 agent avelumab and the poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor talazoparib produced objective response rates in patient subgroups with advanced solid tumors that would be expected from single-agent PARP inhibitor or immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. The combination was also associated with prolonged response durations in some subgroups.
ascopost.com
Adjuvant Pembrolizumab May Improve Quality of Life in Patients With High-Risk Resected Melanoma
Taken together with the primary clinical results, a secondary analysis of the phase III SWOG S1404 randomized clinical trial demonstrated that pembrolizumab provides superior clinical and patient-reported quality-of-life outcomes compared to standard of care with adjuvant ipilimumab or high-dose interferon alfa-2b for high-risk resected melanoma. The findings were published by Joseph M. Unger, PhD, and colleagues in JAMA Oncology.
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Shed Light on Blood-Clotting After COVID-19 Vaccination
The findings reveal a slight increase in risk after adenovirus vaccines, which should be taken into account when organizing immunization campaigns and planning future vaccine development. A new study recently published in The BMJ provides further information on the risk of developing thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after vaccination against...
Comments / 0