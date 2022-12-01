Parents have been warned to be on the lookout for symptoms after a rise in infections caused by the Strep A bacteria.At least eight children have died with an invasive form of the bacteria in recent weeks, while cases of scarlet fever, which is caused by Strep A infection, have skyrocketed.Concern has been raised as cases are higher than usual for the time of year.Infections have been found across the country, with large concentrations of Strep A in southeast England, along with the northeast and northwest.Experts from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said they were exploring whether the...

53 MINUTES AGO