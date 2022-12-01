Read full article on original website
AKA
3d ago
These horrible people have to be caught this is just a nightmare for a wonderful business I’m so sorry
10
Mary Lefor
3d ago
I went there the day before the storm and they were closed it was Monday. I was going there tomorrow but I will call first. how sad during this time or anytime isn't the time.
2
Mary Elizabeth
3d ago
Disgusting! This amazing small business did not deserve this!
9
Police records show 53 disturbance calls to vacant Minneapolis apartment building that burned down
MINNEAPOLIS – WCCO is digging into the suspicious background of a condemned apartment building that caught fire in Minneapolis Saturday.The four-story apartment was on Lyndale Avenue in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.Police records show that officers were called to the building 53 times over the last year for various reasons, including trespassing, burglary, narcotics use and in one case, they had found someone had died in the building in November.The privately-owned apartment building was condemned back in July. James Groethe is the owner of Leaning Tower of Pizza, which is next door. Groethe says in the last year especially, he's...
fox9.com
Family of boy thrown from Mall of America balcony reaches settlement with mall
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The family of a boy who was thrown from a balcony at Mall of America in 2019 has reached a settlement with the mall, according to a statement from the family's attorney. The family had filed a lawsuit against the Bloomington megamall in 2021, alleging...
10 best Christmas light displays in the Twin Cities
Put on winter gear and grab the hot chocolate: 'Tis the season for holiday light shows! Take a walk through your neighborhood or drive across town to check out these displays. 🚘 Sever's Holiday Lights: Drive through more than 2.5 million lights synced to holiday music in Shakopee, or get out to walk through a forest of glowing trees. $25+.
fox9.com
Stillwater father opens bait shop to help son with special needs
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - For Will Isaacson, opening his own bait shop is a dream come true. Not only is Walleye Willies Bait and Tackle already reeling in customers, but it will also soon provide a golden opportunity for Isaacson's golden years. "I had been talking about it for...
fox9.com
Minnesota's 'Name a Snowplow' contest is back
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Betty Whiteout, The Big Leplowski, F. Salt Fitzgerald, Darth Blader and the whole gang around about to get a few new friends. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's "Name a Snowplow" contest is back!. MnDOT says they will be taking submissions through Dec. 16. MnDot...
Hero dad who stopped carjacker who fled with his kids identified
A fundraiser has been launched for a Burnsville man after he stopped a carjacker who had left with his four children in the car. Derek Gotchie was dropping off gifts at a friend’s house on the 800 block of Russell Avenue North in Minneapolis on Wednesday. As Gotchie was...
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
Why Did Popular Minnesota Chocolate Shop Shut Down Right Before the Holidays?
Reading bad things happen to good people infuriates me and when it's around the holidays it breaks my heart. This is one of those instances where my heart dropped a little after reading what happened to a popular chocolate shop in Minnesota about an hour from St. Cloud. Ever heard...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis bar shooting leaves man dead
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police continue to investigate a shooting inside a northeast Minneapolis bar that left one person dead. Officers called to Spring Street Tavern late Saturday night found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound and first responders were unable to save him. Investigators say the victim and a man he knew got into an altercation before the suspect drew a gun and shot him. Witnesses detained the suspect until police arrived, and he was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the fight. No names have been released.
fox9.com
Plymouth man allegedly shot girlfriend in head, fled to Wisconsin: Charges
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend after a birthday party at their house and then driving to Wisconsin where he disposed of the gun. Austin Robert LeClaire, 26, is charged with second-degree attempted murder after his 23-year-old girlfriend was found in their...
Grow with KARE: Burning bush banned by MN Department of Ag
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.
Snack attack: Watch as girl gets face full of pasta after slipping on icy driveway
A girl in Bloomington ended up covered in spaghetti after a frozen night led to a slick driveway and a lack of traction at precisely the wrong moment.
Ice Castles begin to take shape in New Brighton
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — Construction on one of Minnesota's chilliest winter traditions is officially underway. Ice artists have started growing, harvesting and hand-placing icicles to build the Ice Castles at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton. It's the eighth year the Ice Castles will tower above Minnesotans looking...
fox9.com
Minneapolis firefighters battling blaze at vacant apartment building with people inside
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Firefighters in Minneapolis are working to put out a fire in a boarded-up apartment building on Saturday morning that was supposed to be vacant but had people inside. The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews were at the four-story apartment building located on the 2300 block of...
boreal.org
What are the most-checked-out books at Minnesota libraries? See the list
Minnesota has over 300 libraries but what materials are being checked out the most? We contacted libraries across the state to find out. Evan Frost | MPR News. There are more than 300 library locations in Minnesota for its roughly 5.7 million residents. MPR News asked libraries across the state what their most popular adult and children’s books were, and the answers may surprise you.
knsiradio.com
Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
"There's not a lot of options": Metro homeless encampments grow as temperatures drop, shelters fill up
MINNEAPOLIS -- As temperatures drop to their lowest levels in quite some time, more concern is being raised about the homeless population in the metro area.Despite removal and sheltering efforts, several encampments have grown in size in recent weeks.Allen Christian is the owner of the House of Balls Art Studio, just a stone's throw away from U.S. Bank Stadium. In between the studio and the stadium--this homeless encampment he says has multiplied in size since August. "First it was one, then three, then six and now I think there's…we counted over 100 tents," said Christian. "The two issues are sanitation and...
fox9.com
Snow or shine, Brooklyn Park drive-in employees serve loyal customers
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Snow is part of doing business in Minnesota, and that can mean serving customers outside. Being able to stay in the car is definitely the big perk of going to Wagner Drive-In, but unfortunately, that means employees have to trudge through the snow to get to customers.
Charges: Plymouth man shot girlfriend in head after birthday party
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
