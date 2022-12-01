Read full article on original website
Ravens Sign QB Brett Hundley In Wake of Lamar Jackson Injury
Baltimore acquired some insurance with its starter possibly sidelined for the next few weeks.
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
Jets fans fed up with Mike LaFleur after frustrating loss to Vikings
Jets fans made it known on social media that Mike LaFleur’s job should be on the line after a frustrating offensive performance against the Vikings.
Panthers release QB Baker Mayfield
The Carolina Panthers waived erstwhile starting quarterback Baker Mayfield at his request on Monday. Mayfield will hit the waiver wire later in the day, and positioning for the former No. 1 overall pick could be intriguing with subplots aplenty. The move comes as the Panthers (4-8) come out of their...
Report: 49ers signing Josh Johnson as Purdy's new backup QB
The 49ers reportedly are bringing back a familiar face as Brock Purdy's backup quarterback -- 36-year-old veteran Josh Johnson. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources, that San Francisco is signing Johnson off the Denver Broncos' practice squad and on to its 53-man roster. Johnson, an Oakland native, has been...
The Packers Officially Cannot Catch the Vikings
The Green Bay Packers may have found a way to win on Sunday against the Chicago Bears for the eighth consecutive time, but they could not escape elimination. With the Vikings victory in Week 13, the Packers are out of the race for the NFC North title in 2022. Sitting...
49ers bring in veteran QB option after Jimmy Garoppolo injury
The San Francisco 49ers only needed a few hours after the conclusion of Sunday’s game to begin raiding the market for veteran quarterbacks to fill their decimated depth chart. The 49ers signed veteran Josh Johnson off the Denver Broncos’ practice squad, making the move after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a...
The 1998 and 2022 Vikings Are the Same in One Regard
When making a list of the most memorable seasons in Minnesota Vikings history, certainly one has to include the 1998 season. During that year, the Vikings went 15-1 as they dominated opponents by an average of 16.3 points per game. Largely, this was due to an offense that averaged 34.8 points per game, the most in the NFL, but their defense allowed just 18.5 points per game, which ranked sixth as well.
Baker Mayfield could be a great backup QB to Brock Purdy and the 49ers | What's Wright?
The Panthers are releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield after he has struggled throughout the entire season. Nick explains the timing of Mayfield’s release has come at an interesting time for the 49ers who suffered a season ending foot injury with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 vs the Dolphins. Nick believes third string quarterback Brock Purdy played well to finish out the game vs. the Dolphins but explains adding Mayfield could be a great backup to Purdy for the remainder of the season.
Radio Personality Claims Jets Will Beat Vikings Because of ‘Illuminati’
Never mind statistical trends or roster matchups. A New York radio personality claims the New York Jets will topple the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday because of the “Illuminati.”. Craig Carton, the host of The Carton Show on Fox Sports, is convinced the outcome of Minnesota’s date with the New...
Jaw-dropping Hail Mary-turned-lateral wins championship for Minnesota high school team
The last seconds of a Minnesota high school championship game on Saturday featured a play so jaw-dropping that it might go down in the history of U.S. Bank Stadium. The New London-Spicer High School football team played Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School at the Minnesota Vikings' home stadium for the Class 3A state title on Saturday, and New London-Spicer pulled off a last-second Hail Mary that almost went wrong before turning into a game-winning (and state title-winning) touchdown.
Absolutely crazy HS state football championship finish goes viral
A Minnesota football team was blessed with a last-second touchdown in a playoff game. Stop me if you’ve heard that one before. Well, this isn’t about the famed Minneapolis Miracle of 2017. Instead, this is about high school football! Specifically, the Minnesota Class 3A State Football Championship Game. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and New London-Spicer played Saturday in Read more... The post Absolutely crazy HS state football championship finish goes viral appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Purple Rumor Mill: Richard Sherman, the OBJ Tour, Mike Zimmer’s Office
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the December 3rd edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
National champion coach on shortlist for UNLV job
UNLV has lofty aims for their next football coach. The Rebels recently fired bead coach Marcus Arroyo after three dismal seasons with the team. They’re hoping to replace him with someone who knows how to win. A report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal on potential candidates featured a big name: former LSU Tigers head coach Read more... The post National champion coach on shortlist for UNLV job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kid who dressed up as Kirk Cousins in chain will be back at Vikings game on Sunday
The Vikings have found themselves a kid who may end up being part mascot, part good-luck charm. Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the boy who attended last Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings game without a shirt and with a bunch of chains (an homage to quarterback Kirk Cousins on the plane home after last month’s win at Washington) will be present Sunday’s game against the Jets as a guest of the team.
Fire Steve Keim? Arizona Cardinals GM on list of NFL general managers who could be fired
A lot has been made about head coach Kliff Kingsbury's job security with the Arizona Cardinals amid his team's disappointing 4-8 season. But Kingsbury might not be the only person in hot water with the Cardinals. ...
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Makes Huge Claim About Joe Burrow
Any Super Bowl hangover that the Cincinnati Bengals were dealing with this season has been left at the door. After an 0-2 start to the season and an embarrassing performance in Week 8 on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, the Bengals have gotten things all the way back on track as they are once again looking like contenders in the AFC.
NFL Odds: Jets vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The New York Jets will travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Jets-Vikings prediction and pick, laid out below. The New York...
Jets Receive Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The New York Jets looked good in their game last week against the Chicago Bears, winning 31-10 in Mike White’s first start of the season in place of Zach Wilson. White commanded the offense with confidence and poise as his teammates responded to the change with a nice showing.
