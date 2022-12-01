Read full article on original website
Area High School Musical Schedule 2023
Want to see a live musical? You're in luck, because 15 local high schools will put on shows in 2023.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
SUNY Broome Community College in Early Discussions with Binghamton University About Possible Merger
ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE FROM SUNY BROOME, THE EARLY DISCUSSIONS ARE FOCUSED ON STRENGTHENING THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE TWO COLLEGES AND PROVIDING MORE OPPORTUNITIES FOR STUDENTS. IT WENT ON TO SAY SUNY BROOME’S ENROLLMENT DROPPED BY 37%, WHILE BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY’S ENROLLMENT HAS GROWN BY 22% SINCE 2011,AND THAT THIS...
Susquehanna Valley and Vestal School District Residents Vote on Capital Projects
A couple of school districts in Broome County are preparing for votes on spending proposals. Residents in the Susquehanna Valley School District on December 6 will be considering a $29.8-million capital project that looks to address health-safety, instructional and energy maintenance issues at district facilities. According to the S.V. School...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Holiday Artisan Fair Returns After Two-Year Hiatus
Vestal teachers gathered from across the school district for the annual Holiday Artisan Fair. Over 80 vendors set up shop at Vestal Senior High School -- along with raffles, snacks and holiday music. Today marked the fair's first return since the pandemic began two years ago, according to Krista Little, an organizer of the event and a teacher in the Vestal Central School District.
ithaca.com
The Savage Club Holiday Concert – “The Savages, Home for the Holidays”
Ithaca, New York – The Savage Club of Ithaca is hosting a holiday music concert. This hour-long show will feature a variety of choral holiday music, ranging from old-English carols to modern sing-along favorites. The show will be held at the Savage Club Performing Arts Center, 1004 Auburn Rd,...
ithaca.com
Ithaca Fire Fights Collegetown Blaze
ITHACA, NY, December 5, 2022-- Just after 6:00am this morning, Ithaca Fire was dispatched to 151 Dryden Road in the City of Ithaca for a fire alarm with multiple calls reporting a fire on the third floor. A second alarm was immediately transmitted which brings in off duty members to...
Liverpool Central School District awarded Micron grant
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Foundation for Education has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the Micron Foundation to implement Chip Camp in the district. Micron Chip Camp is a day camp filled with hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities related to semiconductor manufacturing and engineering jobs. Camp attendees will learn and […]
Union-Endicott falls in state title game despite strong effort
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Union-Endicott lost to Somers 58-21 in the Class A state title game.
Former Alderperson Deb Mohlenhoff named new Chief of Staff for City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—Mayor-elect Laura Lewis has announced her choice for chief of staff, bringing back a familiar face in longtime former Common Council member Deb Mohlenhoff. Mohlenhoff represented the Fifth Ward in the City of Ithaca for 12 years before announcing that she would be leaving council after her last term, which ended at the start of this year. Mohlenhoff was designated as the Acting Mayor in 2014, serving when former Mayor Svante Myrick was traveling or unavailable for any reason.
owegopennysaver.com
Photo: Winter Coat Drive Success!
The Apalachin Lions would like to thank the community for the hundreds of winter coats that were donated for those in need during their annual drive. They would also like to thank St. Margaret Mary’s, the Apalachin Library, Johnson’s Pools & Spas, and the Apalachin Methodist Church for serving as drop off points for the coats. The Open Door Mission was able to distribute the coats.
Maine-Endwell wins an instant classic in state championship game, complete perfect season
HIGHLIGHTS (Football): Maine-Endwell beat Pleasantville 26-25 in the Class B state championship game.
LaNorris Sellers has led his high school to its first state title game. ‘He’s a generational talent’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The night before Syracuse football executed a fourth-quarter comeback win over Boston College, one of its future players pulled off a similar act for his high school team. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers, the top recruit in SU’s 2023 recruiting class, put together a complete game for South...
ithaca.com
Mayor Appoints John Joly as Chief of Police
Ithaca’s search for a new Chief of Police could be coming to an end judging by the release of this week's Common Council agenda. According to the agenda, the current Acting Chief of Police John Joly is Mayor-elect Laura Lewis’ final pick to lead the Ithaca Police Department. The Mayor-elect chose Joly over former IPD lieutenant Scott Garin and Binghamton Police Department Captain Chris Bracco.
owegopennysaver.com
Best Buy Surprises Catholic Charities with goodwill and donations
On Friday, Nov. 18, a team of employees from the Best Buy Distribution Center in Nichols, N.Y. showed up at Tioga County Catholic Charities with over 2,700 pounds of food. Turkeys, potatoes, canned and boxed foods, baked goods, and everything else imaginable was part of this extensive donation. Cases of laundry detergent and personal care items were also included.
ithaca.com
Tioga Downs Casino Gave $1.1 Million to 54 Local Non-Profits on Giving Tuesday
The Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation awarded $1.1 million in grants to 54 non-profits across Broome, Tioga, Chemung, and Bradford Counties as a way to acknowledge the support Tioga Downs has received from the community this year. Grant recipients were announced during an evening celebration held at Tioga Downs Casino Resort on Tuesday, November 29.
Mary Fox: Mom, nurse, volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood
Mary Fox, 1925-2022: Mom, nurse, parish volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. The very Irish eyes of Mary Fox smiled on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood for...
Popular craft store chain opens new Central NY location
Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
Weather: Staying green as we head into the holiday season
ITHACA, N.Y. — For those looking for a layer of snow to make the holiday season festive, this isn’t your week. While conditions will be unsettled for much of the week ahead, precipitation will largely be in the form of rain as temperatures top out in the 40s or higher over the next several days. Bing Crosby can keep dreaming for now.
District closes schools for funeral of long-time principal who died after he was hit by car in Clay
A Central New York school district closed its schools for a day this week because so many teachers and students wanted to attend a funeral for a principal who worked in the district for 33 years. Sean P. Gleason, 56, of Liverpool, died after he was hit by an SUV...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca crews extinguish Collegetown apartment fire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action by Ithaca firefighters on Monday morning. Lieutenant James Wheal tells WHCU a fire broke out at the Collegetown Center apartment building on Dryden Road. He says it happened in a room on the third floor, and the occupant got out safely. Other residents were evacuated from the building.
