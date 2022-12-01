ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 The Hawk

Susquehanna Valley and Vestal School District Residents Vote on Capital Projects

A couple of school districts in Broome County are preparing for votes on spending proposals. Residents in the Susquehanna Valley School District on December 6 will be considering a $29.8-million capital project that looks to address health-safety, instructional and energy maintenance issues at district facilities. According to the S.V. School...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Vestal Holiday Artisan Fair Returns After Two-Year Hiatus

Vestal teachers gathered from across the school district for the annual Holiday Artisan Fair. Over 80 vendors set up shop at Vestal Senior High School -- along with raffles, snacks and holiday music. Today marked the fair's first return since the pandemic began two years ago, according to Krista Little, an organizer of the event and a teacher in the Vestal Central School District.
ithaca.com

The Savage Club Holiday Concert – “The Savages, Home for the Holidays”

Ithaca, New York – The Savage Club of Ithaca is hosting a holiday music concert. This hour-long show will feature a variety of choral holiday music, ranging from old-English carols to modern sing-along favorites. The show will be held at the Savage Club Performing Arts Center, 1004 Auburn Rd,...
ithaca.com

Ithaca Fire Fights Collegetown Blaze

ITHACA, NY, December 5, 2022-- Just after 6:00am this morning, Ithaca Fire was dispatched to 151 Dryden Road in the City of Ithaca for a fire alarm with multiple calls reporting a fire on the third floor. A second alarm was immediately transmitted which brings in off duty members to...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Liverpool Central School District awarded Micron grant

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Foundation for Education has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the Micron Foundation to implement Chip Camp in the district. Micron Chip Camp is a day camp filled with hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities related to semiconductor manufacturing and engineering jobs. Camp attendees will learn and […]
The Ithaca Voice

Former Alderperson Deb Mohlenhoff named new Chief of Staff for City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—Mayor-elect Laura Lewis has announced her choice for chief of staff, bringing back a familiar face in longtime former Common Council member Deb Mohlenhoff. Mohlenhoff represented the Fifth Ward in the City of Ithaca for 12 years before announcing that she would be leaving council after her last term, which ended at the start of this year. Mohlenhoff was designated as the Acting Mayor in 2014, serving when former Mayor Svante Myrick was traveling or unavailable for any reason.
owegopennysaver.com

Photo: Winter Coat Drive Success!

The Apalachin Lions would like to thank the community for the hundreds of winter coats that were donated for those in need during their annual drive. They would also like to thank St. Margaret Mary’s, the Apalachin Library, Johnson’s Pools & Spas, and the Apalachin Methodist Church for serving as drop off points for the coats. The Open Door Mission was able to distribute the coats.
ithaca.com

Mayor Appoints John Joly as Chief of Police

Ithaca’s search for a new Chief of Police could be coming to an end judging by the release of this week's Common Council agenda. According to the agenda, the current Acting Chief of Police John Joly is Mayor-elect Laura Lewis’ final pick to lead the Ithaca Police Department. The Mayor-elect chose Joly over former IPD lieutenant Scott Garin and Binghamton Police Department Captain Chris Bracco.
owegopennysaver.com

Best Buy Surprises Catholic Charities with goodwill and donations

On Friday, Nov. 18, a team of employees from the Best Buy Distribution Center in Nichols, N.Y. showed up at Tioga County Catholic Charities with over 2,700 pounds of food. Turkeys, potatoes, canned and boxed foods, baked goods, and everything else imaginable was part of this extensive donation. Cases of laundry detergent and personal care items were also included.
ithaca.com

Tioga Downs Casino Gave $1.1 Million to 54 Local Non-Profits on Giving Tuesday

The Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation awarded $1.1 million in grants to 54 non-profits across Broome, Tioga, Chemung, and Bradford Counties as a way to acknowledge the support Tioga Downs has received from the community this year. Grant recipients were announced during an evening celebration held at Tioga Downs Casino Resort on Tuesday, November 29.
Syracuse.com

Popular craft store chain opens new Central NY location

Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Staying green as we head into the holiday season

ITHACA, N.Y. — For those looking for a layer of snow to make the holiday season festive, this isn’t your week. While conditions will be unsettled for much of the week ahead, precipitation will largely be in the form of rain as temperatures top out in the 40s or higher over the next several days. Bing Crosby can keep dreaming for now.
whcuradio.com

Ithaca crews extinguish Collegetown apartment fire

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action by Ithaca firefighters on Monday morning. Lieutenant James Wheal tells WHCU a fire broke out at the Collegetown Center apartment building on Dryden Road. He says it happened in a room on the third floor, and the occupant got out safely. Other residents were evacuated from the building.

Comments / 0

Community Policy