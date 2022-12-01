Read full article on original website
County Council holds public hearings on budget and Comp Plan
The San Juan County Board of County Commissioners had a very full agenda before them on November 29 during their first day of deliberations and public hearings prior to addressing the San Juan County Comprehensive Plan. Items on the agenda included: a six-year transportation program and 2023 annual construction program...
Update from San Juan Island School District Superintendent
Submitted by the San Juan Island School District. I have written previously that I love the holiday season. The bright lights, festive decorations, and amazing cookies are some of the traditions of the season I enjoy most. Sure, the temperature might be dropping, but there is still so much to celebrate. This is especially true in your schools.
Fence fracas, Facebook fraud, abandoned autos | San Juan County Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s office responded to the following calls. • A San Juan deputy initiated a traffic stop. The driver was issued a citation for speeding – 64 mph in a 45 mph zone, and for not having a valid driver’s license with ID as well as a warning for operating a motor vehicle without valid proof of insurance.
Meet Robin – Pet of the Week
Submitted by the Animal Protection Society – Friday Harbor. Hi there, my name is Robin. As a female, I am vast and I have many sides, but most pressing right now is the title of young, new, mom. Although there are many things that a new mom must decide, one of the highest importance is choosing a name for her child; so, when I found myself bearing my first litter, I just knew I had to get it right in picking their names! I started to think of my own name, Robin. I have always been so grateful to have it as it was given to me in honor of a beloved family member. Additionally, I always liked the association with the bird of the same name; a quintessential North American species known for being an early-bird. Before long it occurred to me to use birds as name inspiration for my babies and although it was so difficult to choose from all the avian options, I soon settled on their names. Below are those names and why I chose them for my pups:
