Municipal Employee Headed To Tree Lighting Hospitalized After Serious Pal Park Crash
A Palisades Park employee headed to the borough Christmas tree lighting narrowly avoided a much worse fate when a driver ran a stop sign and knocked his SUV into a telephone pole, splitting it in two.The employee was towing a light tower to the event at Borough Hall when the female motorist ran the…
Nighttime Fair Lawn House Fire Doused
UPDATE: Fair Lawn firefighters quickly contained a Sunday night house blaze that they said nonetheless did significant damage. No injuries were reported in the smoky fire, which broke out in the 30 block of Heywood Avenue near Greenwood Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 4. It was declared under control...
Holiday festivities begin in Newark with a tree lighting and the opening of Newark Winter Village
The village includes ice skating, go karts on ice, curling, photo ops, food, drinks and a holiday marketplace.
New Street With Parking & Dog Parks Opens In Union City
On Friday night, Union City officials and residents gathered for the ribbon cutting, officially opening Peter Street, a newly constructed, one block long, eastbound street located just north of Route 495, between Palisade and Hudson Avenues. The local street adds 28 new, street parking spaces to the neighborhood, always important...
Holiday shopping galor! Get your Christmas gifts at massive Made in Monmouth event
Made in Monmouth is an event that occurs now a couple of times a year as a way of showcasing businesses who set up within the community. "The Made in Monmouth has been pretty much a signature here in Monmouth County and now that we've had such success with it, and the overall requests to see if we could potentially do it twice a year — because it becomes one of the bigger days for our small business climate to be able to showcase their products," Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone said. "The only way you can be a participant is if you have, make, or manufacture something in Monmouth County."
Hoboken Police Seek Man Missing For Days
A search is under way for a 32-year-old man missing out of Hoboken. Javier Lozada walked away from his home waring black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black backpack, last Thursday, Dec. 1, police said. He was last seen walking east from 5th and Jackson Street. Anyone who...
Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years
After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
2 Hudson County communities devastated by separate fires
UNION CITY, N.J. -- Two fires two miles apart have displaced 25 families and devastated two communities in Hudson County, New Jersey.Ashen furniture and DVDs now fill the Salvation Army on Kennedy Boulevard in Union City.William Campbell was outside when the thrift store caught fire around 7 p.m. Thursday."There was a sort of a haze coming out of the building and then, like, a pop pop sound, then the glass blew out," he told CBS2's Ali Bauman. "It was awful. I mean, it was just flames. I've never seen anything like that."READ MORE: Salvation Army thrift store goes up in flames in...
West New York Little League holds clothing drive for families displaced by apartment building fire
Dozens of families were displaced Thursday when flames destroyed the building on 55th Street.
Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police
Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
Holiday events for Saturday, Dec. 3
Looking for a fun holiday event on Saturday? News 12 is offering some ideas.
Crews battle 2 major fires just miles apart in Hudson County, dozens displaced
Firefighters were on the scene of two major fires in Hudson County that were less than 3 miles apart from one another. The first fire started just before 5 p.m. Thursday in an apartment building near 54th and Madison streets in West New York. The second fire started about two hours later on the 900 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Union City at the Salvation Army thrift store.
Paterson man killed in Harrison Street shooting
A man was killed in a shooting on Harrison Street on Sunday morning. The victim, 34-year-old, was stuck by gunfire at around 8 a.m. on Harrison Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard. He was transported to Saint Joseph’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Authorities did not release the...
Teaneck police officers find stray dog near Overpeck Park
TEANECK, NJ – Police in Teaneck have apprehended a loiter just west of Overpeck Park this morning. The pup has already been found guilty of being extremely adorable and cute, but now police would like to return the dog to its owner. The dog was found in the area of Teaneck Road and Jasper Avenue early Sunday morning. If you know the owner please have them contact the department at 201-837-2600. The post Teaneck police officers find stray dog near Overpeck Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
Investigators offer reward after thieves rob USPS mail carriers in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- Officials are issuing a holiday mail alert.Cards or letters from Newark may not make it to their destination. This after thieves tried to rob four mail carriers there over the past five weeks, and got away with two keys to those blue street mailboxes.CBS2's Tim McNicholas has more what that means for holiday gifts.One by one, people drop their mail into the locked blue boxes in zip code 07017. There's just one problem: On Monday, an armed robber got away with a mail carrier's postal key."Just terrible," USPS customer Charlie DeFranza said. "If they grab the mail...
14-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead on NYC Street ID'd; Cops Share New Look at Suspects
Investigators distributed new images over the weekend of two suspects wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy last week in the Bronx. Authorities also released the identify of the young victim, Prince Shabazz, whom police said was gunned down in what's believed to be a targeted shooting — possibly motivated by music.
NJ cops stop SUV with ‘alarming’ number of stolen credit cards, IDs
MAYWOOD — Police stopped a potential holiday shopping spree when they found an "alarming" number of stolen credit cards and fake IDs when officers stopped a driver who said she was headed to the Garden State Plaza shopping mall. The Subaru Forester was stopped when driver Karina Espinal, 26,...
Police: Woman charged after causing a scene at Bayonne Beauty Supply store
A woman was charged yesterday morning after causing a scene at the Bayonne Beauty Supply store, verbally berating and attempting to attack another woman, police said. Kimberly Wilson, 32, of Jersey City, was charged with defiant trespassing and disorderly conduct, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato. She was taken into...
Vehicle Overturns, Falls Inches From 'Swelling Stream' In Northern Westchester After Collision
Two people were rescued when their vehicle fell down an embankment inches from a flooded stream after an accident in Northern Westchester. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 1:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a two-car accident in Yorktown Heights on the Taconic State Parkway northbound in the…
Driver Seriously Injured In Fair Lawn Crash
A driver was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle Friday afternoon crash in Fair Lawn. Basic and advanced life support teams from the Valley Hospital responded along with police to the collision at the corner of Hillside Terrace and Jerome Place on Dec. 2.Belfi's Towing removed a Ford Focus AND Toyota RAV4 from the scene.
