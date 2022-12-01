Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
City ends storm vegetative storm debris pickup
Two months after Hurricane Ian, the city of Sarasota has brought to a close its vegetative storm debris collection program, and with that regular yard waste rules and collections have been reinstated. More than 113,200 cubic yards of Hurricane Ian storm debris has been collected in the city over the...
Health officials lift red tide alerts for several locations in Lee County
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has lifted health alerts issued last month for the presence of red tide in several areas.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers water main break repaired, boil notice issued
A large water main break in Fort Myers has left many people without water or with low water pressure Sunday morning. The break happened at the corner of Edison Avenue and Rockfill Road around 5 p.m. Saturday. The city said that the break was found at the bottom of a 12-inch pipe that supplies water to a 42-inch water main.
Debris removal help for private and commercial property in Lee County
Debris, vessel, vehicle other property removal for private and commercial property owners in Lee County
Longboat Observer
Leaking water causes turn lanes on Lorraine Road to shut down for repairs
Two turn lanes on northbound Lorraine Road at its intersection with State Road 70 were closed Friday while construction crews worked to fill a void beneath the road. Ogden Clark, the strategic affairs manager for the Manatee County Public Works Department, said the void was due to a leaking water line. Braden River Utilities already was doing maintenance work at the site when they discovered the void in the road.
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide conditions improve Saturday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide conditions improved slightly Saturday afternoon. No dead fish were reported at Siesta Key Beach or our Manatee County beaches. Siesta Key also reported no respiratory irritation and on other beaches only had slight irritation. We will see the return of average winds pushing onshore for the next few days. That could increase the effects of red tide. Our dry weather pattern means no more nutrient runoff to feed the red tide bacteria, but this problem will only improve slowly.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Farmers market reopens, holiday lights walk
1. Wednesday, Marco Island: Farmers market reopens. Marco Island’s farmers market resumes Dec. 7 (from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April) to Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). For more information, call 239-642-0575 or visit cityofmarcoisland.com. 2. Thursday, Naples: 'Discoveries After Dusk'. From...
Bay News 9
Neighbors worried about high speed in Bradenton neighborhood
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are worried about speeding in a residential area of Manatee County. The speed limit of El Conquistador Pkwy in Bradenton is listed at 30 MPH at 61st Ave Dr West, near the Palm Court Villas neighborhood. It varies in other parts of the road, too.
Boil water notice issued for Burnt Store service area in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire Burnt Store service area due to reduced system pressure. Due to reduced system pressure and as a precautionary measure, Charlotte County Utilities is requesting that all customers in the affected area listed above boil water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute.
capecoralbreeze.com
Use common sense precautions in local waters for now
As if a record breaking, home wrecking, high powered hurricane wasn’t enough, we now have high concentrations of red tide that blanket our coastline with Lee County waters getting some of the highest concentrations along with reported fish kills. Other issues like my friends Matlacha canal with three large sunken boats and daily oil slicks that make their way out into the pass further harming our underwater environment, keeps me up at night. It’s hard to say what’s in local waters right now but use common sense precautions and treat any cuts immediately.
Volunteers help clean up Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian
150 volunteers helped clean up Fort Myers Beach on Saturday as part of efforts to recover after Hurricane Ian.
usf.edu
Beach tourism could take years to rebound from damage by Ian
The biggest industry in Southwest Florida may be facing its toughest challenge ever: The re-opening after Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. Tourism before Ian generated more than $3 billion a year in Lee County alone, according to the visitor and convention bureau. Now people are struggling to salvage something of this...
Piper PA-28 aircraft that crashed in the Gulf of Mexico discovered
A single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed in the Gulf of Mexico about 2.5 miles west of the Venice Fishing Pier, shortly after taking off from Venice Municipal Airport in Florida.
trendingwork.com
Venice Florida Plane Crash Complete Update
On Sunday, the remains of two passengers who were aboard a rented Piper Cherokee plane were discovered in the Gulf of Mexico, to the west of the Venice Municipal Airport. Additionally, the wreckage of the plane was located. The wreckage of the plane was observed around 2:00 p.m. from the air in the Gulf of Mexico, approximately one-third of a mile straight west of the airport, according to the Venice Police Department.
fox13news.com
North Port resident still waiting on insurance company after Hurricane Ian causes major damage to home
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Hurricane Ian damaged Sylvia Kennedy's home in North Port more than two months ago, and she's waited patiently ever since for her insurance company to process her claim. There's a tarp on her roof, but it still leaks every time it rains at Kennedy's House off...
cbs12.com
USCG looking for missing person and single engine aircraft in Florida
VENICE BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A person is missing off the coast of Venice Beach. The United States Coast Guard is helping local agencies look for a person and single engine aircraft. Any information can be reported to Coast Guard Sector St. Pete at 727-824-7506.
FEMA begins lengthy process of delivering trailers to Hurricane Ian victims
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Many people in Southwest Florida who have lost their homes from Hurricane Ian have been asking where the FEMA trailers promised by the state and federal government are. FEMA said they’re starting to go out, although the process has taken time. Nearly every home...
Mysuncoast.com
Driver killed after hitting cow on State Road 70
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Monday when his SUV hit a cow in rural Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say an SUV driven by a 62-year-old man from LaBelle was traveling north on State Road 70, near Betts Road, west of Myakka City at about 1:30 a.m.
Crews hope to return pile of shrimp boats on Fort Myers Beach to water within 70 days
SAN CARLOS ISLAND, Fla. — Dozens of shrimp boats are still piled up on San Carlos Island, but another one is back in the water. “Boats that are all tangled up and the ones that we started on are the ones that are along the edges of the water,” Vice President of Beyel Brothers, Steven Beyel said.
wflx.com
Florida Power and Light electric bills to rise in January
The new year will bring increases to your power bill. In January, a $10 increase will be added to Florida Power & Light electric bills, but it will be offset by federal tax savings. However, in February, the tax savings will go away, creating another increase. Then in April, FPL...
