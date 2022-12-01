Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State Patrol shares several car crashes in I-82 Sunday Morning
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol shared on social media Sunday morning, several car accidents reported between Kennewick and Umatilla. He says majority of the accidents have been caused by drivers speeding in the current conditions. "Please slow down and practice gentle steering and braking...
nbcrightnow.com
Cop on Top, benefiting people with disabilities in Tri-Cities on Saturday
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Fire and Police agencies from the Tri-Cities joined to help raise money for Special Olympics Washington. The event kickstarted at 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the Kennewick Public Market. An organizer with the Special Olympics tells us the event is more than just raising money. It's...
nbcrightnow.com
Tri-Cities Christmas Tree vendors battle inflation
RICHLAND, Wash. - The Holidays are in full swing and people are out shopping for the perfect gift. The tree you put them under will cost a little more this year. Inflation is increasing more than just your gas and food prices this year. Christmas trees are on that list...
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco Fire Department offers Christmas tree safety tips
PASCO, Wash. - This is the season to decorate your Christmas tree and hang those lights. Christmas tree shopping is a tradition in most households, but there's something you should look out for when finding your perfect tree. Pasco Fire Department's Ben Shearer says there are signs to look for...
nbcrightnow.com
Volunteers build 1.5K bikes in four hours at Bike Build 2022
KENNEWICK, Wash. — More than 600 volunteers showed up to the Bikes for Tikes bike building event at the Three Rivers Convention Center for the thirteenth year in a row on December 2. The volunteers included many local first responders, including Kennewick Police, Richland Police, Benton County Fire District 1 and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, according to the agencies.
nbcrightnow.com
WA to consider baby bonds
The Washington state Legislature will take up the issue of baby bonds to help address the state's wealth gap. Jennifer Bereskin dropped out of high school when she was 17. Her family was homeless, and she needed to get a job to buy food and afford bus fare. Couch surfing with friends in Everett, Lynnwood and Seattle, her dreams of college were put aside.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Deputies investigates car thefts Saturday morning
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office are investigating a stolen car reported over night near Badger Canyon. The stolen car is described to be a black 2014 Ford F-350 with 4 doors. At this time, deputies are still working to find a suspect. BCSO Deputies...
nbcrightnow.com
Snowy Sunday Dec. 4th Forecast
UPDATE: The Winter Weather Advisory is now a Winter Storm Warning for the Columbia Basin, foothills of the Blues and the Columbia River Gorge until 4 a.m. Monday. We could see an ADDITIONAL 1-3" inches some places seeing totals by midday Monday around 4-6". Very slippery and dangerous road conditions...
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla County Emergency Management shares warming centers will open Saturday
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Emergency Warming Centers throughout Walla Walla will be open Saturday December 3, from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. The center will be located at the New Beginnings Chapel, 822 W. Main, Walla Walla. Volunteers are requested for the center. If you would like to help at the...
nbcrightnow.com
One dead after crash on Wallula Road
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.- A collision on Wallula Road around 8 a.m. on December 2 has left one person dead and another in the hospital. According to the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, the two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Wallula Road and Evans Road. A Chevy SUV driven...
nbcrightnow.com
Series of Franklin County thefts leads to one in custody
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for victims of thefts across Franklin County from December 2 to come forward now that a suspect is in custody. A vehicle stolen in the morning was seen around where another vehicle theft had occurred, according to...
nbcrightnow.com
State sets price limit on carbon credit trading
Each share of planet-warming emissions bought and sold in Washington’s forthcoming carbon market will cost between $22 and $81, the state announced Thursday. The final price of each credit will be determined by demand in next year’s emission-allowance auctions, a key program in Washington’s efforts to eliminate carbon pollution from its biggest industries.
nbcrightnow.com
Local 82-year-old bowler bowls a perfect game
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Rob Elliot, an 82-year-old from Kennewick shoots 12 strikes, in a row. The bowler scored a perfect game Friday night during a league competition at Spare Time Lanes. Elliot could NOT have bowled any better!. Take a look at his final strike of the game, sealing that...
nbcrightnow.com
Man gets 30 years for child molestation in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Raul Maldonado Pimentel was sentenced in Franklin County Superior Court on December 2 to 30 years in prison for child molestation. Pimentel was on trial for ongoing criminal sexual acts against a minor from 2011 to 2015. A mistrial was declared in Pimentel's case in April of this...
nbcrightnow.com
Sunday Snow
Partly sunny and cold today with patchy morning freezing fog. Morning temperatures in the single digits and teens, mid 20s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 20s-low 30s. The upper-upper level low and its surface front will continue to track south off the coast of WA/OR today and...
Comments / 0