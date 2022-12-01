Read full article on original website
capeandislands.org
South Coast Rail opening new Freetown station
Top state and local officials held a ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Freetown train station on the South Coast, a key section in the decades-long effort to provide commuter rail service to New Bedford and Fall River. Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito were among the...
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 27 - Dec. 3
A condo in West Yarmouth that sold for $165,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3. In total, 69 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $851,528, $508 per square foot.
vineyardgazette.com
State Proposes Major Overhaul of Septic Regulations
As coastal ponds and estuaries continue to deteriorate throughout the Cape and Islands, the state Department of Environmental Protection has proposed a pair of wastewater regulation amendments that could have sweeping impacts across the region, forcing Island towns to upgrade hundreds — if not thousands — of septic systems, or come up with a long-term plan to mitigate their nitrogen pollution.
Martha's Vineyard Times
New Oak Bluffs roundabout approved
At their Thursday evening meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission voted to approve a significant modification to the North Bluff Seawall Project that will feature a new roundabout at the intersection of Sea View Avenue and Circuit Avenue Extension in Oak Bluffs. The project, brought to the commission by the...
theweektoday.com
Construction begins on Main Street marina
Local businessman Danny Warren’s dream of a 16-slip marina and event space at 59 Main St. is now even closer to becoming a reality. Construction on the marina, which was first proposed in March 2021 and approved by the Planning Board in February, began this week. A timber frame...
capecoddaily.com
Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A temporary Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles location has been set up in South Yarmouth by state officials while renovations are ongoing at the main service center. The new RMV location is located at offices nearby 1068 Route 28 in South Yarmouth. Business hours will remain the same at the temporary location. Appointments […] The post Temporary RMV Location Opened in South Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Chimney fire extends into walls of house in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A fire in the fireplace reportedly extended from the chimney into the walls of a house in Yarmouth. Firefighters were called to Brewster Road in Yarmouth just before 4 PM Friday afternoon. Crews were working to knock down the flames. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
WCVB
Small plane crashes at end of Cape Cod airport runway
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A small plane crashed Friday afternoon near the end of the runway at a small airport in Falmouth, Massachusetts. First responders and rescue crews rushed to the Falmouth Airpark, located off Fresh Pond Road. Falmouth police said two people on board the plane were being treated...
Pilot, passenger in deadly Cape Cod plane crash identified as Falmouth couple
The victims in a Cape Cod plane crash which killed one and seriously injured another have been identified as a Falmouth couple who were returning from a day trip to Westfield. Carl Willis, 83, the pilot of the single-engine plane, and his wife, Candace Oldham, 70, were both hospitalized following the crash at Falmouth Airpark on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio confirmed. Willis was brought to Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while Oldham was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
WCVB
Police identify Massachusetts pilot killed in Cape Cod plane crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police department confirmed Sunday that the pilot of a plane that crashed at a small airport in Falmouth has died. The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Friday at the Falmouth Airpark, which is located off Fresh Pond Road. On Friday, Falmouth police...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘We don’t have years to wait’
At their Wednesday meeting, The Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s joint affordable housing group began discussions on a possible new solution to the Island’s housing crisis. At their Nov. 2 meeting, the affordable housing group had discussed ways of encouraging Island select boards to reconsider using revenue from short...
Boston Globe
‘The end of an era’: Readers react to Lindsey’s Family Restaurant closing
The East Wareham eatery closed after 74 years in business. On Nov. 27, Lindsey’s Family Restaurant served its last bowl of seafood bisque and turkey croquettes. Then the messages from customers came pouring in. The beloved eatery, which had been in business for 74 years, permanently closed, citing staffing...
theweektoday.com
Route 195 East reopens after vehicle crash
An automobile rollover on Route 195 East closed the North Street entrance to the highway and closed both lanes of 195 East, said officials. According to the Marion Fire Department Facebook page, roads reopened around 3 p.m. The rollover occurred around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 near the Marion...
whatsupnewp.com
Watch – Live Stream: Coronet makes way into Newport Harbor
The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which has been under restoration on the IYRS School of Technology & Trades campus in Newport since 1995, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor today (December 2) as preparation continues for her departure to her new home in Connecticut. Originally built in 1885,...
fallriverreporter.com
Bridge to be dedicated this weekend to Massachusetts Sergeant Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will join Transportation Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler and state and local elected officials on Saturday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. for an event dedicating the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge in Weymouth. The new bridge, which carries Route 18 over the MBTA Old Colony Railroad, was recently completed as part of the $78 million Weymouth-Abington Route 18 Reconstruction and Widening Project.
cdrecycler.com
Department of Labor cites two contractors for safety hazards
The U.S. Department of Labor cited two companies for failing to protect their workers when a concrete mezzanine platform collapsed during a job at a building in Boston, resulting in three injuries. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), on May 5, an employee of an Everett demolition...
Police identify 83-year-old pilot killed in small Falmouth plane crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — State Police have identified the pilot killed in a small plane crash at the Falmouth Airpark in East Falmouth on Friday afternoon. Carl Willis, 83, of Falmouth was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass when the single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy area short of the northeast side of Runway 25.
Beloved Boston restaurant reopening in new location
BOSTON — A beloved Boston restaurant recently announced that it will reopening in a new location next year. In a Facebook post, Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks announced that a new location is planned for the area of 775 Beacon Street near the Fenway Center Bower Garage. “This space...
