The Smethport Fire Department assisted Mt. Jewett with two structure fires in Mt. Jewett Friday night at 8. Fire departments were on the scene for 5 hours. At 12:07 AM Saturday, Smethport Station 2 Fire Police were dispatched to close Route 6 Westbound at Rt 59 in the Borough. A tractor trailer on Rt 6 near the fire scene attempted to turn around and became stuck blocking the entire highway, including fire apparatus attempting to reach the scene.

1 DAY AGO