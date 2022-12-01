Read full article on original website
Two Structure Fires in Mt. Jewett Saturday
The Smethport Fire Department assisted Mt. Jewett with two structure fires in Mt. Jewett Friday night at 8. Fire departments were on the scene for 5 hours. At 12:07 AM Saturday, Smethport Station 2 Fire Police were dispatched to close Route 6 Westbound at Rt 59 in the Borough. A tractor trailer on Rt 6 near the fire scene attempted to turn around and became stuck blocking the entire highway, including fire apparatus attempting to reach the scene.
