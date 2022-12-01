ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Victim Identified in Knoll Lane Homicide

Colorado Springs, Colorado
 4 days ago

****Update***

On Monday, November 28, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy of the deceased victim, who has been identified as 22-year-old Jacob Langley, a resident of Colorado Springs. While the Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, Mr. Langley’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Mr. Langley’s death is the 49th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. The Colorado Spring Police Department had investigated 40 homicides at the same time last year. Media partners the family of the victim have provided a photograph and is attached with this news release.

****

On Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 3:27PM, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 3300 block of Knoll Lane. Upon arrival officers located the victim of the shooting. Medical aid was provided, and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The Colorado Springs Police Department Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation. Patrol units were able to get the suspect to turned himself in.

Ultimately, El Paso County Coroner will determine the cause and manner of death, but at this time the death is being investigated as a homicide. The suspect and the victim knew each other. There are no other suspects and there is no known danger to the community. At this time, the suspect has not been officially charged. The investigation is ongoing.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

jacob_langley.jpg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjbXg_0jU7o5cG00

Note to Media: All updates will only come from the Public Affairs Section when available.

