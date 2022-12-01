Victim and Suspect Identified from Potter Drive Homicide

***Update***

On Tuesday, November 29th, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy of the deceased victim, who has been identified as 30-year-old Carlos Enrique Diaz-Valdes, a resident of Colorado Springs. While the Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, Diaz-Valdes’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Mr. Diaz-Valdes’s death was the 48th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. The Colorado Spring Police Department had investigated 39 homicides at the same time last year.

On Tuesday, November 29th, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department Homicide Unit obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, identified as Raciel Rojas-Vazquez (DOB: 8/2/92) for the charges of First-Degree Murder. He was arrested in Laredo, TX. On November 30th, 2022, by personnel with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

******

On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at approximately 6:22PM, Colorado Springs Police received a call of a shooting in the 1200 block of Potter Drive. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was deceased. Several other adult witnesses were on scene and were interviewed. At this time, the investigation is ongoing and being treated as a homicide. The victim and the suspect knew each other. There does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the community. All the updates related to this case will come from the PIO.

