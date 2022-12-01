Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Alleged gunman in Orem apartment shooting is charged with attempted murder
OREM — A man who witnesses say was kicked out of a party happening at an Orem apartment complex has been charged with shooting at two people who tried to confront him, according to police. Jozef Richard Van-Der-Meide, 18, of South Jordan, was charged Monday in 4th District Court...
Gephardt Daily
Provo woman jailed for allegedly trying to run over husband after argument
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo woman was booked into jail Sunday after a call came to dispatch reporting a woman trying to run over a male with her vehicle. Police responded to the scene, in the Vineyard area, and ultimately arrested the 39-year-old...
ksl.com
West Jordan man used ex's phone to lure victim, then shoot at him, police say
WEST JORDAN — A West Jordan man is accused of using his ex-girlfriend's phone to lure a man to his location and then fire more than a dozen rounds at him, according to prosecutors. Omar Muktar Hussein, 18, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with two counts of...
22-year-old man arrested, found hiding in trash can in SLCPD pursuit
Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) officers arrested a 22-year-old man allegedly found hiding in a trash can after a "highly coordinated and lengthy search" on Sunday.
Gephardt Daily
Man arrested in stolen vehicle after I-15 shootout in Layton faces 13 potential felonies
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man arrested Wednesday in a stolen vehicle after an Interstate 15 shootout in Layton has been booked into the Davis County jail after a hospital stay to be treated for a bullet wound. Michael John Buttel, 28, was arrested...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Driver critically injured in Taylorsville crash, police suspect possible DUI
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was critically injured in a two-car crash in Taylorsville Sunday morning and investigators believe impaired driving may be a factor. Police were called to the scene at 4500 S. Atherton Drive at 12:24 a.m. When first responders arrived, they...
Three men charged with aggravated kidnapping, robbery during drug dispute
Three men have been charged with aggravated kidnapping and robbery, among other things, during a drug dispute in Kearns last month
Person uses bear spray during fight at Ogden mall, sending another to hospital
Two groups of people got into a fight at a mall in Ogden on Friday, during which someone pulled out bear mace and sprayed multiple people with it.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man shows gun to co-worker, causes lockdown of Lehi building
LEHI, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man showed an unloaded gun to a co-worker Saturday, leading to a temporarily lockdown of a Lehi building. Officers responded to reports of a man with an unconcealed weapon inside a building at 3300 N. Triumph Blvd., Lehi police said. The building was placed on lockdown while officers cleared the building.
ksl.com
3 charged with robbing Kearns couple, kidnapping woman over drug debt
KEARNS — Three men who allegedly claimed they were hired to kill a couple because of a drug debt and ended up kidnapping a woman in the process are now facing numerous criminal charges. Jerod Bowers, 43, of Cottonwood Heights; Dwight Messick, 37; and Daniel Roberts, 36, of Cottonwood...
ksl.com
Police identify 2 killed in collision with a parked truck in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY — Two people died following a collision with a box truck in West Valley City on Saturday afternoon, West Valley police said Sunday. The two people, a man and a woman, were in a passenger car that crashed into the rear end of a box truck parked along the north side of Parkway Boulevard near 3200 West shortly before 3:23 p.m. Saturday, said Lt. Steve Beardshall with West Valley police.
2 killed in West Valley City box truck crash
Two people were killed in a car crash involving a box truck in West Valley City Saturday night.
Kanab man charged with murder in death of woman near SLC nightclub
A Kanab man has been charged with murder after reportedly shooting and killing a 29-year-old woman during a fight in Salt Lake City on Nov. 20.
Alleged I-15 shooter ‘tried to scare police’ in attempt to see his mom
The man who was allegedly involved in a shootout with police on I-15 in Layton on Wednesday, Nov. 30 has been identified and booked into the Davis County Jail.
KUTV
Suspect in officer-involved shooting on I-15 had criminal history, previous arrests
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Layton police released additional information about the man they said shot at officers, causing a portion of I-15 to be closed on Wednesday. According to court documents, Micheal John Buttel, 28, is a frequent drug user who is known to carry and utilize dangerous weapons.
Wrongful death trial of woman killed by Arches gate begins
A civil trial begins Monday over the 2020 death of Ester Nakajjigo, who was killed in a traumatic accident at Arches National Park.
KSLTV
Memorial set up for woman killed in Provo hit and run
PROVO, Utah — Yellow ribbons lined a Holladay neighborhood Friday in support of a family who lost a loved one in a hit and run crash in Provo. “I just wanted to come and pay my respects in the tiny way that I can,” said Leilani Maldonado, a jogger.
ksl.com
Lehi man arrested, accused of causing 6-vehicle crash in September
LEHI — A Lehi man who police say was driving on a suspended license was only allowed to operate a vehicle with an interlock device has been arrested and accused of causing a six-car crash on the Timpanogos Highway in September. William Koontz, 34, was booked into the Utah...
southsaltlakejournal.com
Guns held in evidence get a second life
The City of South Salt Lake Police Department has a lot of guns—but not all of them belong to officers. Through the course of evidence, the department acquires firearms that have been abandoned, found, or used in the commission of a crime. Where applicable, SSLPD tries to return guns to owners, but in the course of the last few years the department has found itself with a slew of arms it doesn’t want.
ksl.com
Kanab man charged with killing woman after fight at Salt Lake club
SALT LAKE CITY — A Kanab man was charged Friday with shooting an unarmed woman while her boyfriend was involved in a fistfight with another man who had earlier been kicked out of a downtown Salt Lake nightclub. Dustin James Pedersen, 37, is charged in 3rd District Court with...
