ksl.com

Alleged gunman in Orem apartment shooting is charged with attempted murder

OREM — A man who witnesses say was kicked out of a party happening at an Orem apartment complex has been charged with shooting at two people who tried to confront him, according to police. Jozef Richard Van-Der-Meide, 18, of South Jordan, was charged Monday in 4th District Court...
Gephardt Daily

Provo woman jailed for allegedly trying to run over husband after argument

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo woman was booked into jail Sunday after a call came to dispatch reporting a woman trying to run over a male with her vehicle. Police responded to the scene, in the Vineyard area, and ultimately arrested the 39-year-old...
Gephardt Daily

Police: Man shows gun to co-worker, causes lockdown of Lehi building

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man showed an unloaded gun to a co-worker Saturday, leading to a temporarily lockdown of a Lehi building. Officers responded to reports of a man with an unconcealed weapon inside a building at 3300 N. Triumph Blvd., Lehi police said. The building was placed on lockdown while officers cleared the building.
ksl.com

3 charged with robbing Kearns couple, kidnapping woman over drug debt

KEARNS — Three men who allegedly claimed they were hired to kill a couple because of a drug debt and ended up kidnapping a woman in the process are now facing numerous criminal charges. Jerod Bowers, 43, of Cottonwood Heights; Dwight Messick, 37; and Daniel Roberts, 36, of Cottonwood...
ksl.com

Police identify 2 killed in collision with a parked truck in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — Two people died following a collision with a box truck in West Valley City on Saturday afternoon, West Valley police said Sunday. The two people, a man and a woman, were in a passenger car that crashed into the rear end of a box truck parked along the north side of Parkway Boulevard near 3200 West shortly before 3:23 p.m. Saturday, said Lt. Steve Beardshall with West Valley police.
KSLTV

Memorial set up for woman killed in Provo hit and run

PROVO, Utah — Yellow ribbons lined a Holladay neighborhood Friday in support of a family who lost a loved one in a hit and run crash in Provo. “I just wanted to come and pay my respects in the tiny way that I can,” said Leilani Maldonado, a jogger.
ksl.com

Lehi man arrested, accused of causing 6-vehicle crash in September

LEHI — A Lehi man who police say was driving on a suspended license was only allowed to operate a vehicle with an interlock device has been arrested and accused of causing a six-car crash on the Timpanogos Highway in September. William Koontz, 34, was booked into the Utah...
southsaltlakejournal.com

Guns held in evidence get a second life

The City of South Salt Lake Police Department has a lot of guns—but not all of them belong to officers. Through the course of evidence, the department acquires firearms that have been abandoned, found, or used in the commission of a crime. Where applicable, SSLPD tries to return guns to owners, but in the course of the last few years the department has found itself with a slew of arms it doesn’t want.
ksl.com

Kanab man charged with killing woman after fight at Salt Lake club

SALT LAKE CITY — A Kanab man was charged Friday with shooting an unarmed woman while her boyfriend was involved in a fistfight with another man who had earlier been kicked out of a downtown Salt Lake nightclub. Dustin James Pedersen, 37, is charged in 3rd District Court with...

