Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Virginia lawmakers look at ways to detect high drivers
There are plenty of laws and regulations on the books related to how police are allowed to examine drivers for possibly being drunk, but the same cannot be said when it comes to checking on drivers for possibly being high on marijuana. “We’re having a discussion to try and figure...
Inside Nova
Regional unemployment down on year-over-year basis
The Washington region saw higher unemployment in October than a month before but the rate was down from a year ago, according to new federal data. With 3,372,711 counted in the civilian workforce and 110,782 looking for jobs, the Washington region’s unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in October was up from 3.1 percent a month before but down from 4.1 percent in October 2021, according to figures reported Dec. 1 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Inside Nova
Democrats expect to be playing defense when General Assembly convenes
Northern Virginia’s Democratic legislators next year aim to keep Republicans from rolling back victories they achieved in 2020 and 2021, when their party controlled both the General Assembly and statewide offices. Del. Rip Sullivan (D-McLean) outlined the Democrats’ strategy during a Nov. 29 virtual town-hall meeting. “Defense, defense...
Inside Nova
Wakefield to host wrestling tournament
Wakefield High School is hosting the first of what will become the annual Vic Blue wrestling tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17. Blue is the former head wrestling coach at Wakefield, who started the program and later became principal at the school. Blue’s son, Neill, will be present to help begin the tournament with some opening remarks.
Comments / 0