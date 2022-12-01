Read full article on original website
Disabled man reportedly beaten bloody by his son in Clearfield County: ‘I just snapped’
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A disabled man was reportedly beaten bloody by his son in Clearfield County Wednesday night into Thursday, leaving him to be rushed to the trauma center. State police out of Clearfield were called to the home of Robert Straw, 60, on Morgan Run Road in Boggs Township just after midnight […]
Local Woman Tricked into Buying $15K Worth of Bitcoin
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was reportedly tricked into buying $15,000.00 worth of Bitcoin. According to a release submitted by Franklin-based State Police on Friday, December 2, the incident occurred at a residence in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 12:05 a.m. on November 17. Troopers made...
Police: Woman shocked neighbor with cattle prod during argument over party
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Local police say a Pennsylvania woman is facing charges after attacking a neighbor with an electric cattle prod during an argument. Lawrence Township Police say Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 33, faces charges related to simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and using an incapacitation device.
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Tionesta Lake
FOREST CO., Pa. – Winding its way through the rugged mountains of Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region in Forest County, Tionesta Lake offers a unique setting for a wide variety of outdoor adventures. It invites visitors to come and enjoy the lake and the natural beauty of the surrounding...
Missing Clarion Teen Found Deceased
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion teen who went missing on Thanksgiving has been found deceased. Clarion-based State Police said 14-year-old Paige Harrigan was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in Clarion Township. A family member said a man found Harrigan near Chestnut Ridge Drive around 4:00 p.m. It is...
Oil City Man Accused of Stealing Over $550 in Merchandise from Walmart Waives Hearing
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A case against an Oil City man accused of stealing over $550.00 in merchandise from Walmart was waived for court. According to court documents, the following charge against 47-year-old Jody R. Wagner was waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, November 30:
Centre County farmer expresses concerns of closure depending on PennDOT project
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Centre County continue to make their voices heard regarding the State College Area Connector Project, with many homes and properties potentially in the line of construction. Darlington Farms is home to a storied legacy of 13 generations of farmers. After the original 305-year-old farm in Delaware County was […]
Scuffle over bottle of beer results in felony charge for man
State College, Pa. — A suspected beer thief squared up for a boxing match in the middle of the street when a store owner chased after him, demanding he return the stolen merchandise. At 11:19 p.m., police were dispached to McClanahan's Market in reference to a retail theft. Brandon James Magusiak, 27, was denied service when he attempted to purchase a six-pack and two bottles of beer because he was...
PSP Looking for Hit-and-Run Vehicle
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that occurred on Monday, Nov. 28. The incident happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. Monday on Bull Road in Sheffield. Police said the vehicle in question is a 2006-2008 Ford F-150 that is maroon or burgundy in color. The truck will have damage to the driver’s side mirror and/or door.
Scammer Uses Local Man’s Bank Information to Withdraw $16K from Bank Account
SYKESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident of theft in which a local man’s bank account information was used to withdraw $16,000.00. According to DuBois-based State Police, unknown individuals used a known victim’s bank account information to fraudulently withdraw two checks totaling $16,000.00. Police...
'A growing community:' State College workshop provides haven for DIYers, artists alike
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — It's the time of year when many of us are looking for unique holiday presents, but did you ever consider making your own gifts?. The Rivet at the Discovery Space in State College gets busy this time of year, a Santa’s workshop of sorts.
Police searching for stolen dump truck out of Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A dump truck that was stolen from private property in Henderson Township has sparked a state police investigation. On Nov. 28 around 10:17 p.m., troopers in the Punxsutawney barracks were called for a report of a stolen yellow 2008 Chevrolet C-7500 dump truck. The vehicle was reported stolen near the […]
OC woman charged for spitting on man who had been attacked
An Oil City woman is facing aggravated assault and endangerment charges in connection with an incident at a Hone Avenue home in which she is accused of spitting on a man who had been assaulted. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they received a phone call Oct. 14...
Clearfield woman jailed after fifth retail theft incident, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield woman was locked up after police said they had to deal with her fifth retail theft incident and found drugs on her at the time. Lawrence Township Police were called to Roses Discount Store in Clearfield Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1, for reports of retail theft. After arriving, employees […]
Security guard bit by belligerent, intoxicated man at hospital
State College, Pa. — A man who police said was lost and confused ended up being charged with aggravated assault after biting a security guard. State College Police found Adam Timothy Rossetti inside the vestibule of a building near the 800 block of University Drive. Rossetti appeared to be disoriented and unsure of his whereabouts, police said. The 21-year-old Rossetti, who smelled of alcohol and slurred his speech, told officers...
CATA partners with Enterprise to boost vanpool services
CENTRE CO., Pa. (WJAC) — One public transportation agency in our region is looking to step up its coverage and service. The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) announced this week it's teaming up with "Commute with Enterprise," from the car rental company of the same name. They aim to expand and upgrade CATA's vanpool fleet.
Brookville Woman Charged in Theft
Authorities in Jefferson County say a Brookville woman is facing theft charges accused of stealing over 10-thousand-dollars from the Brookville Band Boosters Club. Police say they began investigating 43-year-old Carolyn Bailey when the club’s president reported several discrepancies on their finance records. Police say Bailey served as the club’s...
Longtime Punxsutawney glass business closing after nearly 100 years
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — In Jefferson County, a longtime Punxsutawney company is preparing to be sold at auction. Punxsutawney Tile and Glass closed in 2020 during the pandemic related business shutdowns, the owners say only five people worked there at the time. The current owners decided not to...
Barbour Street Arsonist Sentenced
The Bradford man responsible for the fire that destroyed a Barbour Street home last year has been sentenced. 24-year-old Robert Williams was sentenced to two years time served, 24 months’ probation, and 50 hours of community service. Williams had pled guilty to arson and reckless endangerment in the case, telling police he set the house on fire thinking it was vacant.
