ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Family, coach of teen killed in Atlantic Station shooting say he was ‘good kid,’ Olympic hopeful

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQOzL_0jU7mqeE00

ATLANTA — The family of a 15-year-old boy who died after a shooting near Atlantic Station over the weekend defended him Thursday after police said he was targeted.

Channel 2 Action News first told you about the shooting on WSB Tonight on Saturday night.

Cameron Jackson, 15, was one of six young people shot that night after a fight near Atlantic Station. Jackson spent several days in the hospital before dying from this injuries on Wednesday. Zyion Charles, 12, died at the scene that night.

Police said they are still investigating if the shooting was gang related, but surveillance video appears to show the same group of teens involved in the fight flashing gang symbols on a MARTA station after the shooting. Police said two of the older members of the group are the suspected shooters.

On Thursday, Jackson’s family held a news conference and said Cameron is not the person police have portrayed him as. His family members and coach painted a portrait of a good kid who was a an Olympic boxing hopeful.

His mother, Tiffany Smith, said he had been boxing since he was nine years old.

“Cameron boxed six days a week, that’s how driven he was with boxing,” Smith said.

His coach, who was emotional as he spoke, said he’d never seen any evidence Cameron was involved with gang activity.

“We called him Little Pooch,” his boxing coach, Zahir Raheem said. “He was very disciplined. He had a very hard drive, man. He was very gentle ... We talked about his dreams, his goals, his passion. He loved animals. He loved to cook. He loved projects.”

Raheem said Jackson had dreams of competing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“I seen a lot of me in him, fighting,” Raheem said. “It’s like they took my dream.”

Smith and Raheem both said the problem of gun violence among young people needs to stop, because right now, it could affect anyone.

“I’m from Atlanta. I’ve been here all my life. And you see all this, the violence on TV, but you never think one day you’ll be waking up and it will be your child,” Smith said.

Charles’ mother said she had pleaded with police for months to help her reign in her son, who was going down a bad path. But Smith said her son seemed to be on the straight-and-narrow.

“We had all the resources but the one thing we were unable to deal with was the community, the environment, the city,” Smith said.

Raheem said everyone has to pitch in to curb gun violence.

“As a collective, we need to find a solution to unnecessary gun violence,” he said. “Because these kids don’t get these guns themselves.”

On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of the group of young people they believe were involved in the shooting. Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two of them, who they believe are the shooters. Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Smith released a full statement to Channel 2 Action News on Friday morning.

“My family and I are devastated and heartbroken. We are living a nightmare. And, I do not wish this upon anyone.

My 15 year old son, Cameron, had a bright future. He was headed for a professional boxing career. A charismatic young man, he was lovable and loved his family deeply. He also loved animals, science and dirt bikes.

My family and I are dealing with our personal loss. Me being here is an opportunity to honor him and to be with and speak directly to our community and our city.

This is a state of emergency. I’m talking about gun violence and systemic issues. I blame no one. Everyone is a victim and is responsible here.

I am committed to creating a world—a community, a city where children know that they matter, are loved and supported and to create a space to be connected to a community of resources that can support them in whatever they are dealing with. I am committed to mothers, fathers and families in not having to deal with what they are dealing with by themselves. I am committed to being in partnership with the city and others who are taking [a] bold stand on these issues. I know Cameron would want this too.

I see this as a time to take action. I am putting together a plan to honor my son and to take the kind of action that will make a real difference. While I am not ready to reveal this now, I will be following up at another time. I am requesting your support, your help and your resources to build this with me, and for you to take action to make the difference that I know WE are out to make.

There’s work to do. And, I am calling upon all city/state stakeholders - parents, business owners, elected officials, teachers and others who share this vision - to shift the narrative here from loss and blame to empowering communities where everyone thrives and no one and nothing is left out.

What I ask for is action and your continued support and awareness…beyond today.

To the family of Zyion Charles, we offer our condolences.

My family and I thank Mayor Dickens, the Atlanta Police Department, and Grady Hospital for their support and care, along with the outpouring of support from the community.

Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7kna_0jU7mqeE00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

15-year-old shot and killed at party in Morrow late Saturday night

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police officials are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead late Saturday evening in Morrow. According to officials, officers responded to 1078 Citizens Parkway Suite E after reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. Investigators say a “party was held...
MORROW, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

APD: Woman shot while heading to club

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after they said a woman was shot while heading to a club early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, police said they heard gunshots on Joseph E Lowery Boulevard in southwest Atlanta. When they arrived, they found a woman at a nearby apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Community gathers for ‘peace walk’ to honor two young boys killed near Atlantic Station

ATLANTA, Ga. — On Friday night, an Atlanta community gathered to call for peace after two young people were shot and killed near Atlantic Station. Six teenagers were shot after a fight near Atlantic Station on Saturday, killing 12-year-old Zyion Charles at the scene and mortally wounding 15-year-old Cameron Jackson, who died at the hospital days later.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman shot after getting dropped off at nightclub, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a woman told officers she was shot after being dropped off outside an Atlanta nightclub. The intersection is near the location of several recent shooting incidents. Police said officers heard gunshots at around 12:30 a.m. near 3 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. While officers searched...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Family reacts to learning motive behind football player’s murder

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a star football player killed outside a Dave & Buster’s is thanking the community after an emotional day in court Friday. Elijah DeWitt, 17, was shot to death outside Sugarloaf Mills on Oct. 5. Two teenagers, 19-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, were arrested in his death days later. Police originally said DeWitt knew his killers, but later said they had just recently met at the same Dave & Buster’s days before the murder.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

More than $170K raised for family of man who disappeared and died while running errand

ATLANTA — More than $170,000 has been raised for the family of the husband and father who was found dead after getting his emissions tested. Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday when he told his wife he was taking the car for the test. His wife told police she spoke to him less than two hours later and he said he was coming home, but never arrived.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Pastors pray for peace after 17th Street bridge double fatal shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Friday night the 17th street bridge became the backdrop of a prayer vigil. Atlanta-area pastors planned the event following a shooting that killed 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson last weekend near Atlantic Station. Atlanta police released a new surveillance video showing the...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
210K+
Followers
145K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy