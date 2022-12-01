ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Biden’s alleged ‘secret deal’ with Saudi Arabia oil leaders under scrutiny

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden raised eyebrows for his decision to drain the strategic petroleum reserve this year, but now lawmakers say Biden made a deal with Saudi Arabia “to lower gas prices before the election” only to implement Green New Deal policies once the election was over.

