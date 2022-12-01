ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of stalking former wife

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago
Roberto Batista Martinez

A 60-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after his former wife told Odessa Police officers he came all the way from Florida to stalk her.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 38-year-old woman separated from her husband, Roberto Bautista Martinez, and moved from Miami, Florida to Odessa a year ago.

In September, the woman filed a police report alleging Martinez was threatening her through a third party and she gave officers a Florida case number about an incident where he showed up unexpectedly at her work.

On Wednesday, the woman called 911 to report Martinez was following her. She said he began following her after she left work on John Ben Sheppherd and continued to follow her although she was taking various turns to make sure it was truly him following her, the report stated. Since she didn’t want him to know where she lives she drove to the police station, the report stated.

After speaking with her at the station, officers found Martinez nearby and conducted a traffic stop on him, the report stated. Martinez told them it was a coincidence he was driving on the same streets as his former wife.

Martinez told officers he’d just gotten done taking a drug test for a truck company in Midland and was on his way to his Odessa home when he changed his mind and decided to head back to the truck company, the report stated.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of stalking, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison. No bail had been set as of Thursday morning.

