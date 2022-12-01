The Avatar 2 release date is getting closer and closer, but what’s the plan for when it’s been and gone? How many more Avatar movies will James Cameron be making?. The Avatar movie series began way back – well over a decade ago – in 2009. With astonishing visual effects work utilised in a pioneering way, the science fiction movie changed the cinema landscape and became the highest grossing movie of all time, along the way. It told the story of Jake Sully, a marine in the distant future, who learnt to live within an alien culture on the planet Pandora, appreciating their way of life.

2 DAYS AGO