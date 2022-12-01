Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: who is Yoda?
Who is Yoda in Star Wars? For those who are well-versed in the various Star Wars movies and TV series, Yoda is a name that has popped up multiple times. Even if you haven’t watched any of the science fiction movie franchise before, you’re very likely to have at least seen a picture of this Star Wars character, but we’re here to explain what the little green dude is all about.
thedigitalfix.com
Two Darth Vader actors share another weirdly specific sci-fi role
Darth Vader is one of the most terrifying, iconic movie villains of all time. Despite that infamy, there’s one weird secret about the Darth Vader actors that most people don’t know. In the long history of the Star Wars character, the Sith lord was first played by David...
thedigitalfix.com
The Mandalorian season 3 is going to have even more “epic” surprises
The Mandalorian season 3 is going to have more “epic” secrets and surprises along the lines of Baby Yoda and Luke Skywalker, according to Pedro Pascal. Pascal leads the Star Wars series (which kicked off the Disney Plus Star Wars era with bang) as the titular Mandalorian. Alongside...
thedigitalfix.com
The internet has noticed something really weird in the Avengers movies
The Avengers movies are the absolute pinnacle of the MCU – packed to the brim with epic action sequences, heart, and drama. But now the internet has just noticed something strange about the last two Avengers MCU movies. Reflecting back on the superhero movie franchise, the first two Avengers...
thedigitalfix.com
James Cameron reveals when you should pee during Avatar 2
By now, you’ve probably heard about Avatar 2‘s mammoth runtime. The upcoming science fiction movie has been confirmed to be 3 hours and 12 minutes. For context, that’s longer than the MCU movie Avengers: Endgame, and only 8 minutes shorter than the infamously long Lord of the Rings movie Return of the King.
thedigitalfix.com
How many Avatar movies will there be?
The Avatar 2 release date is getting closer and closer, but what’s the plan for when it’s been and gone? How many more Avatar movies will James Cameron be making?. The Avatar movie series began way back – well over a decade ago – in 2009. With astonishing visual effects work utilised in a pioneering way, the science fiction movie changed the cinema landscape and became the highest grossing movie of all time, along the way. It told the story of Jake Sully, a marine in the distant future, who learnt to live within an alien culture on the planet Pandora, appreciating their way of life.
thedigitalfix.com
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega got nightmares from this horror movie
If you’re going to be involved with The Addams Family, you’ve got to know your horror movies. Jenna Ortega, star of new Netflix series Wednesday, has revealed that one slasher movie left her rattled as a child, giving her bad dreams for years. “I think the first scary...
thedigitalfix.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger was paid $21,428 per word in Terminator 2
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic performance in Terminator 2: Judgment Day has rightfully gone down as one of the action movie star’s most memorable roles. It turns out, though, that T2 was a rather lucrative payday for Arnie, going by lines of dialogue at least. Schwarzenegger was reportedly paid an incredible $15 million for playing the reprogrammed android assassin.
thedigitalfix.com
Why The Muppet Christmas Carol “scared” Disney
You’d think making a Muppets movie about Christmas would be an easy sell. Already head shoulders above Christmas movies because, well, you have Kermit the Frog and Animal and such, who make everything better. Not so much, it turns out, as Disney were tentative about The Muppet Christmas Carol, at least for a while.
thedigitalfix.com
John Carpenter’s favourite movies are dominated by one director
Every ten years, Sight & Sound, a magazine published by the British Film Institute (BFI), releases its list of 100 of the best movies of all time. In order to collate the list, the BFI asks film critics to submit their top ten picks, which are then collected and weighed up in order to make the ranking.
thedigitalfix.com
James Cameron reacts honestly to the idea of an Avatar TV series
James Cameron has given his thoughts on the prospect of an Avatar TV series. Cameron is a busy man, with the upcoming release of Avatar 2 and then many more Avatar movies further down the pipeline too. Avatar 2 will be set around a decade after the events of the...
thedigitalfix.com
John Wick 4 is the “hardest action movie” Keanu Reeves has ever made
We all know that the John Wick franchise is considered among some of the best action movies of all time — but according to the titular star, Keanu Reeves, John Wick 4 may well be the hardest one he’s ever made, too. Speaking to Brazil’s Omelete at CCXP...
thedigitalfix.com
Dune prequel series adds a big name star to its cast
The Dune prequel series, Dune: The Sisterhood, has added more cast members to its already impressive roster. The Dune prequel TV series is set over 10,000 years before the events that we see in Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction movie Dune. The sci-fi series is expected to explore the creation...
thedigitalfix.com
Joey Batey’s Jaskier will return for The Witcher: Blood Origin
Joey Batey, who has starred in the Netflix series The Witcher as Jaskier the bard, will be reprising his role in The Witcher: Blood Origin. The Witcher: Blood Origin is a prequel to the fantasy series, set over 1000 years before the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, Ciri, Yennefer, and Jaskier the bard.
thedigitalfix.com
Stephen Lang’s Avatar 2 return sounds as ridiculous as you’d expect
At the end of James Cameron’s iconic science fiction movie Avatar, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) managed to defeat Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang) by spearing him with an arrow. You’d be forgiven for thinking that was the end of the psychopathic soldier, but you’d be wrong.
thedigitalfix.com
The Witcher Blood Origin: Mirren Mack on “pressure” of the new series
Fans of The Witcher have a lot to celebrate as we near Christmas, with the prospect of more seasons of The Witcher, another animated movie, and some all-new TV series on top of that. One of those new fantasy series is the spin-off prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin. The Witcher:...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Trek: Picard season 3 will tie into Voyager and DS9 in a big way
Star Trek: Picard season 3 will be the final outing for ex-Star Trek captain Jean-Luc Picard, and now the showrunner has also revealed that the sci-fi series will satisfy fans of the other Star Trek series too. With its first two seasons, Star Trek: Picard was a mixed bag. Audiences...
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power season 2’s controversial recasting explained by actor
The former Rings of Power cast member, Joseph Mawle, has explained why he is no longer playing Adar in the fantasy series from season 2 onwards. Mawle played the antagonist Adar in the recent first season of the Lord of the Rings TV series. Mawle’s Adar, who was an original...
thedigitalfix.com
The Witcher: Joey Batey would “love” a Jaskier musical series
Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier in The Witcher and the upcoming The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series, has said that he’d “love” a Jaskier musical spin-off. Batey’s Jaskier is a fan-favourite character in the fantasy series, known for his wit, charm, and his relationship with Geralt.
thedigitalfix.com
The best Star Trek starships
At its best Star Trek is about the quest for exploration in the depths of space. This is made possible by the many Star Trek starships, each helmed by a Star Trek captain. It isn’t unusual for these starships to steal the show, so naturally we decided to pick the best of the best.
Comments / 0