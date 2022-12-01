Read full article on original website
Related
7 evidence-backed ways to reduce your cancer risk, according to an oncology dietitian
Cutting out alcohol, smoking, and processed meat are proven to reduce cancer risk, as is maintaining a healthy weight and staying active.
Fact check: Post claiming COVID-19 and flu viruses are same misrepresents at-home test kit
Fanttest's antigen kit tests for COVID-19 and influenza A/B separately using the same nasal swab. The illnesses are caused by different viruses.
Comments / 0