Who are the ITV commentators for Costa Rica vs Germany at World Cup 2022?

By Tom Hancock
 4 days ago

If you're watching the World Cup 2022 game between Costa Rica and Germany and are wondering who the ITV commentators are, we've got you covered.

Jon Champion and John Hartson are behind the mic for this Group E encounter.

Champion has been a commentator on both ITV and BBC for over 20 years. These days, he is most often heard on Amazon Prime covering the Premier League.

Hartson played for the likes of Celtic, West Ham and Arsenal in his career, as well as making over 50 appearances for Wales. He joined BT Sport to provide analysis on BT Sport Score in 2016, is a regular on BBC 5 Live and as a Welsh speaker, Hartson appears regularly as a studio guest on S4C's Sgorio .

