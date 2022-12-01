Miranda Lambert Extends Las Vegas Residency Through 2023

Miranda Lambert has extended her Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency through the end of 2023, with the addition of 16 new shows that will take place in July, November and December 2023.

The residency, held at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, highlights Lambert’s catalog of chart-topping songs as well as deep album cuts, bringing in music from her self-titled 2001 debut, through her current album Palomino , which is nominated for a Grammy for best country album (she has previously won the best country album Grammy for her projects Wildcard and Platinum ).

Lambert previously told Billboard about taking inspiration from residencies from Brooks & Dunn, Shania Twain and George Strait.

“What I learned from those shows alone was that you’re in Vegas because you built a catalog, so play the songs that people know and love from you. That’s really what I’m sticking with. Sometimes on the road or with new record cycles, we get all wrapped up in our new songs, but there’s a certain amount of trust the fans put in this catalog.”

Tickets for the new slate of shows goes on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. PT, while fan club members will have access to a presale beginning Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. PT.

See the additional 16 shows for the Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency below:

July 2023: 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22

November 2023: 30

December 2023: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16