Victoria Newman was so excited to have little brother Nicholas Newman back working alongside her at Daddy’s company on The Young and the Restless. Until, that is, Little Brother had the audacity to disagree with her. It was bad enough when he was standing up for Sally Spectra, which Victoria knew he was only doing because he had a thing for the little social climber, but now Nick is also against Victoria’s hand-picked replacement for Sally – Dr. Nate Hastings. Which sibling is in the right here?

1 DAY AGO