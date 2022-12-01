Read full article on original website
Y&R Spoilers For The Week of December 5: Danger, Threats, and Betrayal
The Y&R spoilers for December 5 – December 9, 2022, tease an elementary deduction, a potent plot thickening, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. On his way to visit Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), Nicholas Newman (Joshua Morrow) spies Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), beating a hasty retreat and immediately smells a rat. The state of Sally’s room, not to mention the woman herself, leaves Nick to conclude that shenanigans are afoot, and Sally cops to spending the night with her ex.
B&B Spoilers for December 6: Hope Hears Thomas’s Version Of Events
B&B spoilers for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, tease Thomas Forrester trying his hand at manipulating Hope Logan Spencer once again. He’ll sit down with his obsession and try to prove he’s a good guy who just did things the wrong way. B&B Spoilers Highlights. Hope (Annika Noelle) is...
Right On: Which Y&R Newman Sib Has Got Nate Hastings Pegged?
Victoria Newman was so excited to have little brother Nicholas Newman back working alongside her at Daddy’s company on The Young and the Restless. Until, that is, Little Brother had the audacity to disagree with her. It was bad enough when he was standing up for Sally Spectra, which Victoria knew he was only doing because he had a thing for the little social climber, but now Nick is also against Victoria’s hand-picked replacement for Sally – Dr. Nate Hastings. Which sibling is in the right here?
Y&R Spoilers Weekly Update: A Shocking Discovery & An Ultimatum
Y&R spoilers weekly update for December 5 – 9, 2022, tease the week ahead is full of a shocking discovery and an ultimatum. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Genoa City!. Y&R Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and...
Y&R Spoilers Video Preview: Danger Comes Knocking For Diane
The Y&R spoilers preview for December 5 – December 9, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) thinks she has the upper hand. Well, Diane, think again. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) has made a phone call that will ruin her entire life. She’s gotten ahold of a man from Diane’s past who is sure to bring her down.
B&B Spoilers For The Week Of December 5: Oddly Timed Twists & Awkward Turns
B&B spoilers for December 5 – 9, 2022, promise Finn’s interest being piqued, Sheila Carter feeling the heat, and Dollar Bill Spencer rising from the ashes of rejection and heartbreak. B&B Spoilers Highlights. Move aside, Forrester family drama, Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) messy life is heating up. Her little...
GH Spoilers For December 5: Is Sonny About To Learn New Things About Dex?
GH spoilers for Monday, December 5, 2022, reveal dangerous lies, big life plans, curious minds, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights. Apparently, Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) doesn’t seem to care what Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) wants...
Is It Time For Deacon To Fall For Sheila On The Bold and the Beautiful?
Deacon Sharpe and Sheila Carter have been shacking up together for months now on Bold and the Beautiful and really enjoying a semi-carefree life in a tiny apartment with a lot of sex. But is that all there is between them?. The Bold and the Beautiful Polling. Deacon (Sean Kanan)...
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Lead Actress “Not” On A Break
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
Former Days of our Lives Star Lauren Boles Is All Grown Up
Days of our Lives fans have loved Lauren Boles since she was a very little girl playing Ciara Brady — but she’s not so little anymore. The young actress was born on December 4, 2003, which means she turns 19 years old today! She was only five years old when she started as the daughter of soap super couple Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) Brady.
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Troublemakers Return
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
Y&R Spoilers For December 5: Diane Invites Danger Into The Abbotts
The Y&R spoilers for Monday, December 5, 2022, tease an angry father demanding answers, a worried mother inviting in danger, and a suitor who finds something shocking. You won’t want to miss a bit of what’s happening next. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Recently, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) confronted...
DAYS Recap for December 5: Nicole Hammers The Final Nail In Ericole
The DAYS recap for Monday, December 5, 2022, features the usage of a whole lot of British slang, and a Pommy — that’s British slang for a British man — getting his block knocked off — that’s English slang for you getting punched right square in the face!
Days of our Lives Recaps: Life-Altering Decisions & Devastating Losses
The Days of our Lives recaps for November 28 – December 2, 2022, feature the seeing of ghosts, the end of relationships before they’ve even begun, deployed subterfuge, and so much more. Days of our Lives Recaps: Monday, November 28. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) touches back down in...
B&B Recap For December 2: Douglas Is Finally Back Where He Belongs
The B&B recap for Friday, December 2, 2022, sees a long-in-coming family reunion, a much-anticipated face-to-face, continued back and forth between siblings with similar yet different viewpoints. B&B Recap Highlights. In this episode, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) was returned to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika...
Are You Team Diane Or Team Trio on The Young and the Restless?
The Young and the Restless has made it clear that it’s going to the mattresses’ time for Ashley Abbott, Nikki Newman, and Phyllis Summers versus Diane Jenkins. Genoa City ain’t big enough for all four of them, and if getting Diane killed is what it will take to get her out of Jack Abbott’s life then that’s a sacrifice the other three are willing to make. But which side are you on?
Soap Hub Performer Of The Week For Y&R: Christel Khalil
The Young and the Restless viewers know that Lily Winters will do whatever it takes to ensure Chancellor-Winters is a big success, but she’s been seriously frustrated by her boyfriend, Billy Abbott’s timing lately because she doesn’t feel supported. The recent arrival of her ex, Daniel Romalotti, proved to be quite the foil for the situation. For her performance, Soap Hub Performer of the Week honors for Y&R is presented to Lily’s portrayer, Christel Khalil.
A Critic’s Review Of The Bold and the Beautiful: Overkill & Dropping The Ball
When it comes to The Bold and the Beautiful, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of B&B’s week that was.
The Young and the Restless Recaps: Growing Distances & Collusions
The Young and the Restless recaps for November 28 – December 2, 2022, feature best-laid plans going to pot, makeups, breakups, and so much more. The Young and the Restless Recaps: Monday, November 28. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) fill Talia Morgan (Natalie Morales)...
Soap Hub Performer Of The Week For GH: Maura West
Ava Jerome Cassadine, played by three-time Daytime Emmy-winner Maura West, once again had to come face to face with Ryan Chamberlin, the man, who killed her daughter. The General Hospital star shined as a woman intent on never letting Ryan get the better of her again, earning Soap Hub’s Performer of the Week honors for GH in the process.
