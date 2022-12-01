Read full article on original website
13 Ways Narcissistic Parents Sabotage Their Children
Narcissistic parents may compulsively undercut their children, both intentionally and collaterally. Adultifying, infantilizing, and gaslighting are just a few of the common forms of sabotage narcissistic parents may engage in. Educating children about narcissism, trauma, and emotional literacy can help improve family dynamics for future generations. People with narcissistic personalities...
Opinion: Narcissists' Weaponize Compassion From Others
Growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. Some of this stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.
Acceptance on the Path to Healing From Neurotic Loops
The capacity to accept negative situations and feelings is a crucial aspect of wise living. Acceptance is the opposite of resistance, or maladaptive reactions like avoidance, blame or misguided control. One way to practice acceptance is to learn to sit with one's reactions that do not align with one's ideal...
My Brother Wants To Give My Possessions To His Child—What Should I Do?
"His wife has gotten involved in our disagreement, calling me 'selfish' and asking me why I want to 'crush my own nephews' dreams."
Opinion: Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims
Information in this article is based on opinion, personal experience, and medical websites, which are cited within the story. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY.
“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual
Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto byPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”
Couple Does Not Want to Take on the Responsibility of Raising Two Children Who Have Just Lost Both of Their Parents
While the notion of a family being an everlasting unit persists in many cultures, the reality is that even the most stable and close-knit relationships can fall into irreparable disrepair. This is often due to prolonged periods of unhappiness in the connection between family members. And when at least one member begins distancing themselves from others, it can be very detrimental to the family unit as a whole.
When nothing in life feels good or sparks joy, you may have anhedonia, a core symptom of depression
Anhedonia can cause you to lose interest in your hobbies and relationships and make it tough to get excited about anything – but treatment can help.
Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English
Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.
I Said What I Said: ‘Hebrews To Negroes’ Filmmaker Ronald Dalton Jr. Defiantly Refuses To Apologize For Antisemitic Message
Hebrews To Negroes filmmaker Ronald Dalton Jr. won’t apologize for the antisemitic messages in his Amazon documentary
A New Documentary Claims the Word ‘Homosexual’ in the Bible is a Recent Mistranslation.
1946 Movie Title(marketing photo - public license) Ask any Christian – the Apostle Paul clearly wrote that ‘homosexuals’ would not enter the kingdom of heaven in 1 Corinthians 6:9.
When older couples break up, it’s not always about conflict. There’s something else going on.
As couples age, they’re less likely to split up. Every decade of marriage makes you less likely to divorce. Still, older people do not necessarily experience a till-death-do-us-part love fest. America’s divorce rate among ages 25-39 is 24 per 1,000 individuals. It slowly drops from there: Those between 40-49...
Researchers may have created Biblically accurate images of angels and they are interesting
In modern media, angels are depicted as almost human with wings in their back, but what if that wasn’t the case. Since the dawn of Christianity, humans have done their best to depict and visualize what angles may have looked like. However, recent technology has allowed researchers to create models that depict angels in a more realistic light.
What’s ‘Wrong’ with People who Fall for Narcissists?
You may have molded yourself to become more "lovable" to a parent, making you a pleaser. We stay for reasons that seem to defy common sense, making us question our own level of intelligence. Take stock of the incredible person you were before you encountered this person who made you...
Opinion: The Dead Giveaways Someone Is Trapped In A Relationship With a Narcissist
When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship it can be so easy to look back and identify all of the red flags and signs that you missed. However, when you are in a relationship it’s not nearly as easy. Normally we don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior.
Opinion: Psychological Tactics Can Disarm A Narcissist
The majority of advice for when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
Are Angels "Real"?
Unless we’ve been living in a cave for most of our lives, which is unlikely if we’re reading this now, we have heard of “angels.”. Angels, with their wings and trumpets, are often symbolized as “guardians” or “guides” each one of us has somewhere around our shoulders. While the symbolism is nice, how can we make the matter practical so that it actually serves us in our daily lives?
Opinion: Reasons why narcissists won’t offer you closure
Narcissists will not give you closure. They will never know peace, and you’ll never have the ability to give it to them. Their tortured souls will only cause you pain. Without warning, explanation, or reaction, you will be abandoned.
Flirting: What Women and Men Like
Some ways of flirting are better than others at effectively communicating our interest to potential partners. Flirting behaviors that communicate an aspect of emotional commitment are often most appealing to women. In contrast, however, flirting behaviors that suggest physical and sexual interest are often most persuasive to men. Thus, by...
Opinion: A Narcissist With an Addiction Will Not Be Fixed With Love
Years ago I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they end up falling for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone, and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.
