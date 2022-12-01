Read full article on original website
Pratt Brothers Christmas Holiday Spectacular
Pratt Brothers Christmas Holiday Spectacular. Once upon a time (2015) two Arizona brothers turned their home into a gingerbread house. Each year they added more and more. Their display included hundreds of thousands of lights and even pyrotechnics!! One year they added a train to ride through the sweet street. Then in 2022 they moved this immersive display to Bell Bank Ball Park and created the most magical display of all time.
fox10phoenix.com
A look back at Chandler's Tumbleweed Christmas Tree, a 66-year-old tradition
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The city of Chandler's annual Tumbleweed Christmas Tree Lighting will kick off on Dec. 3, a tradition that has lasted for 66 years. Standing at over 30 feet tall, it's hard to miss in downtown Chandler - a white, glistening tree adorned with strings of lights. But...
fox10phoenix.com
A preview of Chandler's Tumbleweed Christmas Tree lighting, a decades-long tradition
The annual Tumbleweed Christmas Tree lighting will kick off on the evening of Dec. 3. FOX 10's Lauren Clark got a preview of the tradition and its fascinating 66-year history.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Biggest, brightest light displays this holiday season across the Valley
The Valley isn’t exactly a frosty, winter wonderland, but there are a few places that go so above and beyond in their holiday decorations that it truly does feel like being in the North Pole when visiting. While this certainly isn’t a comprehensive list, these are a few of...
'It's just rude and mean': Holiday vandals stab, kick Christmas inflatables in Gilbert neighborhood
GILBERT, Ariz. — A real-life grinch has targeted Christmas decorations in Gilbert and left inflatables stabbed and destroyed this week. From November 25 to November 30, four people made criminal damage reports to Gilbert police regarding their holiday decorations near Gilbert and Ray roads, the department said. Sandeep Rajamani’s...
12news.com
Valley cities cancel holiday events due to stormy weather
ARIZONA, USA — Saturday's stormy weather has prompted some Valley cities to cancel outdoor holiday-themed events that had been scheduled for this weekend. The City of Mesa said Saturday afternoon it would cancel today's Merry Main Street activities. Anybody who had booked sessions on Mesa's ice rink will have an opportunity to re-schedule, the city said.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives
It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
KTAR.com
21st Tamale Festival holiday event returns to Mesa after pandemic-caused hiatus
PHOENIX — The annual Tamale Festival returns to the Valley this weekend for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday event with a tamale contest, food tasting, music, dancing and free toys will commence Saturday and Sunday at the Mesa Convention Center. The contest...
AZFamily
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Arizona
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
'It's such a blessing to have her still here': Valley family gathering toys to donate to the hospital that treated daughter years ago
PHOENIX — Inside the garage at Amber Gonzales' home are bags and boxes grouped together filled with toys. "We've got Barbie dolls, stuff for the little toddler kids," Gonzales says as she sifts through just one of several bags. Having toys in one's garage during the holiday season isn't...
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm dampens plans in Phoenix area, causes flooding in Pinal County
Arizona saw some wet weather as a winter storm hit several parts of the state, including the Phoenix area where roadways became slippery. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has a wrap up on the latest.
fox10phoenix.com
Roads flooded throughout Arizona City
Arizona City roads flooded as a winter storm swept through the entire state over the weekend. We're taking a look at the flooded roadways as some attempt to cross the water. First responders and weather experts never recommend driving through flooded roadways and warn about it saying, "turn around don't drown."
Listed For $6.495 Million, This Dazzling Fully Renovated Home in Paradise Valley Includes The Striking Camelback Mountain Views
6443 E Malcomb Drive Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 6443 E Malcomb Drive, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers the ultimate quality of living with a total renovation, fully-furnished and modern furniture with panoramic views of the majestic Camelback Mountain Views. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,405 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6443 E Malcomb Drive, please contact Christopher V Karas (phone: 602 919 6511) at Launch Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
Storm leaves rain through entirety of Valley on Saturday, many without power
PHOENIX — A storm hit the Valley on Saturday, leaving rain spread out to all corners of Maricopa County and many are without power. South Chandler and Mesa saw the most rain with 0.2 inches hitting land since 6 a.m., according to the Maricopa County rain gauges. Sky Harbor,...
peoriatimes.com
Big Lots to host grand opening at new Peoria store
Big Lots, a leading home discount retailer, will host the grand opening of its newest store at 24760 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria, on Saturday, Dec. 10. At the grand opening, shoppers can expect doorbuster offers as well as scratch-off cards given to the first 100 customers each day with the potential of up to $250 off a purchase. Both offers will be valid throughout the grand opening weekend, Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11.
Valley dementia patient found dead after leaving Gilbert memory care center undetected
GILBERT, Ariz — A Valley memory care facility is facing multiple citations after one of its patients wandered out of the building and was found dead about two miles away. It happened in early August. 88-year-old Ina Jenkins who was been diagnosed with dementia, somehow walked out undetected of the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center in Gilbert. Hours after she was reported missing to police, they found her body in an irrigation canal, according to a report by the Gilbert Police Department.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Community center in the works for San Tan Valley
At the northeast corner of San Tan Valley, on a one-acre patch of dirt, the Pan de Vida Foundation has been helping those in need around the Queen Creek and San Tan Valley area since 2003. Now, the local nonprofit Pan de Vida is in the midst of planning a...
azbigmedia.com
Cannon Beach surf park in Mesa announces anchor tenant KTR
Cannon Beach, the 37-acre surf, shop, gym and multi-use development project has announced a new anchor tenant, KTR. Located at the cross streets of Power and Warner roads in Mesa, Cannon Beach is expected to open in 2023. The project broke ground in June 2021 and will bring the ocean...
fox10phoenix.com
Father, his daughter breathe a sigh of relief following Scottsdale campus lockdown
"I don’t think there’s a worse call or text that you can get," said parent David Johnson. "I think you can see that it’s evident by the amount of cars that are lined up on Dove Valley today and the amount of anxious parents that are out there, signing their children out. We're just grateful that everything ended up safe, and our kids are being released, and we’re going to try to enjoy the rest of our Friday, however that looks."
