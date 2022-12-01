Read full article on original website
Apple's upcoming mixed reality headset will reportedly run 'xrOS'
It was called 'realityOS,' according to previous reports. Apple has internally changed the name of its upcoming mixed reality headset's accompanying software from "realityOS" to "xrOS," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As the reporter notes, the new name better represents the software's capabilities: "XR," after all, stands for extended reality, and the headset is expected to have both augmented and virtual reality features.
Apple will use chips made in AMERICA in 2024 - once its supplier's new Arizona plant comes online - and will also source them from Europe
Apple will start to use chips from a factory in the U.S. in the coming years - as it diversifies where it gets this crucial component that's primarily produced in Asia. CEO Tim Cook made the revelation in a meeting with engineering and retail employees in Germany, telling them that Apple 'already made a decision to be buying out of a plant in Arizona,' according to Bloomberg.
A woman dropped off an Apple 1 computer at a recycling firm not realizing it could be worth up to $905,000
Apple 1 microcomputer on displayPhoto byCynde Moya; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Apple Computer 1 or Apple-1 was the original computer that was first designed by Steve Wozniak. Both Wozniak and Steve Jobs founded Apple Inc.
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
2 Green Flags for Tesla's Future
Cybertruck is about to enter production and could become Tesla’s best-selling vehicle. Tesla’s profitability is a key competitive advantage over leading car manufacturers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei's New Startup Wants to Launch Smartphone in the U.S. to Take on Apple
U.K.-based consumer tech company Nothing is setting its sights on the U.S., with ambitions of taking on Apple's iPhone. The startup, the hardware venture of Carl Pei — co-founder of Chinese mobile phone maker OnePlus — is in early conversations with American carriers about launching a new smartphone in the U.S., Pei told CNBC, without naming any of the carriers.
Apple Reportedly Gave its AR/VR Software a Real Name: Here's What That Tells Us
Apple has reportedly renamed the software that runs its upcoming augmented reality and virtual reality headset ahead of the product's potential release next year. While the operating system had been internally named "realityOS," it's now been switched to "xrOS," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported Thursday. That could reflect the headset's focus on extended reality ("XR"), which encompasses both AR and VR.
Apple explores moving some iPad production to India, sources say
Apple has talked to Indian officials about locating some iPad manufacturing in the country as U.S.-Chinese relations sour and China's Covid crackdowns snarl supply chains. Apple already manufactures older iPhones, and some iPhone 14s, in India. The biggest barrier now is a lack of local manufacturing expertise. India is exploring...
Tesla unexpectedly discounts Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S.
Tesla has now discounted the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y by $3,750 if customers are willing to meet a few conditions. As the end of the year and the end of Q4 approaches, Tesla is working hard to achieve ever-higher sales numbers. Now, the company has decided to discount Tesla Model 3s and Ys that are already in inventory if the customer is willing to take delivery by the end of the year. Tesla has not clarified how long this deal will be available.
The Bill Gates Argument Against the Tesla Semi Still Stands…For Now
Bill Gates has solutions to the climate crisis. At least, he believes he does. Last year, he wrote a whole book about it. But months before How to Avoid a Climate Disaster was released, he published a blog outlining his thoughts on “[moving] around in a zero-carbon world.” One takeaway from that? As he said, electrifying heavy, long-haul trucks is the wrong solution.
More Details On China’s Exotic Orbital Hypersonic Weapon Come To Light
Lockheed MartinAn official report on Chinese military power revealed additional details about its hypersonic weapon test that made headlines in July 2021.
Nothing is talking with carriers to bring its smartphones to the US
Forward-looking: London-based consumer electronics startup Nothing is looking to bring its smartphone prowess to the US. Founder Carl Pei, who helped launch Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus, told CNBC that his company has held preliminary conversations with select US wireless carriers about launching a phone stateside. Pei did not name-drop anyone but presumably, Nothing is talking with at least a couple of the nation's biggest players.
Shipping Costs for Russian Oil Soar
Shipping costs for Russian crude are skyrocketing as more tanker owners shun the trade days before stricter European Union sanctions take effect. Owners who are still willing to load Russian crude are attempting to charge more for the risk. Baltic Sea-to-India rates are being discussed at about $15 million -- or $20 a barrel --- for loadings after Dec. 5 when new EU restrictions kick in, said shipbrokers. That’s a sharp increase from $9 million to $11.5 million before.
Troubled union: Apple's China problem
The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web: As China's COVID-lockdown protests spread, Apple is finally being forced to address its dependence on Beijing, said Tim Culpan in Bloomberg. Last week, fighting broke out at a massive factory complex nicknamed "iPhone City" in Zhengzhou, where footage of violent scenes showed "white-clad storm troopers in protective gear beating people, while hordes of workers fight back." For weeks, workers had been "confined to their dorms, starved of reliable information, denied adequate food, and fearing for their safety." The 200,000-person industrial metropolis is owned by Taiwan's Foxconn, but...
India remittances set to hit record $100 billion in 2022
Indians are set to receive $100bn in remittances this year, according to a World Bank report - the first time a single country has reached that number. The increase was led by wage rises and strong labour markets in the US and other developed countries. In total, the amount of...
AMD: Instinct MI300 APU with Zen 4 and CDNA 3 Up and Running in the Lab
Mark Papermaster says that AMD's 2024 data center APU for El Capitan is up and running in AMD's lab.
GTX Titan X Engineering Sample Surfaces With Just Two Video Outputs
Redditor bought a GeForce GTX Titan X engineering sample without knowing it.
iPhones will get a substantial power upgrade after 2024
Apple chip manufacturer will kick off with 4nm chips when their new factory opens
Vietnamese Tesla Rival Sets Sail for the U.S. Market
Brace yourself, America; VinFast is on the way. The Vietnam-based electric vehicle maker is taking the slow boat to California as it sends its first batch of 999 VF 8s, the company's 5-seater electric SUV, to America aboard the Silver Queen, a Panamanian charter ship. The Silver Queen is expected...
Programmer Sues over AI that Writes Its Own Code
In June, Microsoft released a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology capable of generating its own computer code. The technology, called Copilot, speeds the work of professional programmers by suggesting ready-made blocks of computer code they could instantly add to their own. Copilot developed its skills by analyzing billions of lines of computer code posted to the internet.
