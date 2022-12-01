Vans is as off the wall as ever — but it’s also a little up in the air right now. After years of being a growth powerhouse for parent company VF Corp., becoming the firm’s largest and most profitable business, the skate and lifestyle brand has become a source of concern, both at the company and on Wall Street.More from WWDPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Revenues for the fiscal first half ended Oct. 1 fell 10 percent to $1.9 billion, a 6...

19 MINUTES AGO