Are Florida’s red flag laws preventing the next mass shooting or a breach of rights?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Preventing the next mass shooting. That’s what Florida lawmakers were hoping to do when they passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act in 2018. Among the many measures in place since that bipartisan bill became law is strict red flag laws that...
Brevard County deputy shot, killed by roommate and fellow deputy in ‘accidental shooting,’ Sheriff Ivey says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Austin Walsh, the 23-year-old Brevard County deputy, was killed in an accidental shooting by his roommate and fellow deputy, according to Sheriff Wayne Ivey. News4JAX sister station WKMG in Orlando said Sheriff Ivey gave an update in a video statement posted on the sheriff office’s...
COVID-19 cases spike across Florida after Thanksgiving holiday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Northeast Florida counties have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Florida Department of Health. Across Florida, FDOH reported 18,761 new cases this week, which is unlikely to include people who test themselves at home. St. Johns and Nassau...
Flagler County teen found safe
PALM COAST, Fla. – A Flagler County teen was found safe Saturday night, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced in a tweet. Flagler County deputies were seeking the community’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who was last seen leaving Matanzas High School in Palm Coast on Friday.
In wake of more record early voting, Georgia prepares to wrap U.S. Senate runoff
Georgia voters continued strong turnout each day last week during early voting for the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. While Warnock got more votes in last month’s general election, neither candidate got more than 50% of the votes, triggering a runoff...
Family seeks answers to find St. Johns County man missing for 4 months
ST. JOHN COUNTY, Fla. – Four months have passed since 40-year-old Tyrone Harris was reported missing to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office created a missing person flyer a week after his disappearance in August, which instantly started making rounds on social media. He...
Iowa caucuses, built on myth, lose place at head of the line
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Hy-Vee Hall ballroom in Des Moines erupted in cheers in 2008 when the youthful Illinois senator hinted at the improbable possibility of the feat ahead: “Our time for change has come!”. That Iowa, an overwhelmingly white state, would propel Barack Obama's rise to...
Group makes final push to draw voters to polls ahead of Georgia runoff Tuesday
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Representatives with the “New Georgia Project Action Fund” plan to do some door knocking in Brunswick on Saturday afternoon – a final push to encourage voters to head to the polls Tuesday in Georgia’s runoff election for the U.S. Senate seat still up for grabs.
Motorcyclist dies after hitting 2 deer in Flagler County, troopers say
PALM COAST, Fla. – A motorcyclist from Palm Coast is dead after hitting two deer that crossed into his path early Sunday morning in Flagler County, troopers said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the 50-year-old man was riding east on Firethorn Lane near Fircrest Lane when two deer walked into his path. The area is mostly residential, but there is a small patch of trees right at the intersection.
Sunday ends with pleasant weather and chance for fog
Sunday evening brings more pleasant weather. It will be partly cloudy with little to no chance for rain. Sunday temperatures end in the low 60s. Be aware of fog overnight for SE Georgia and NE Florida, beginning around midnight and ending just after sunrise. Monday morning temperatures start out in...
Warnock, Walker making their final pitches to voters in Georgia Senate runoff
KINGSLAND, Ga. – It’s the final countdown in the Georgia runoff election as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock hopes to keep his seat as Republican Herschel Walker vies for the spot. While Warnock got more votes in last month’s general election, neither candidate got more than 50% of the...
Saturday evening brings pleasant weather
Whether you spend your Saturday night indoors or outside it will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies. Saturday evening the temperatures will drop into the mid 60s. There is no chance for rain in Florida or the FL/GA border. However, for those living in central and northern Georgia there is a chance for rain.
Photo gallery: University Christian, Clearwater Central Catholic meet in the Class 1M state semifinals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – University Christian was the lone high school football playoff game in the city on Friday night. The Christians faced off with Clearwater Central Catholic in the Class 1M state semifinals and treated fans to a classic in a 34-29 loss. Photographer Kevin Nguyen captured the game in photos. Click through the gallery above to check out those pictures.
Great Saturday with rain chances increasing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – We are seeing some great weather across the area today, and the nice weather will continue into the afternoon. A stray sprinkle will be possible, with highs pushing int the upper 70s. A few showers will be possible tonight as a cold front moves into...
These are so cool! Snow sculptures make this town the place to be in winter
All the inches of snow the Upper Peninsula of Michigan gets in the winter might not be appealing to some, but one university/town way up in the U.P. certainly makes the best of it each year. For more than 100 years, Michigan Tech University has staged what’s known as the...
‘It was the right time’: Darrell Sutherland calling it a career after more than two decades at Bartram Trail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the longest-tenured high school football coaches in the area is calling it a career. Bartram Trail head coach Darrell Sutherland, who has been at the program since the spring of 2000 and built it into one of the most consistent in the state, announced his resignation on Friday afternoon. Sutherland still plans to teach at Bartram, but he’s clocking out of football responsibilities to focus more on family, time with his wife, Mary, and eventually, some grandchildren.
Late comeback leads to heartbreak for University Christian in Class 1M state semifinal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Orel Gray did everything Friday night to get University Christian into the state championship game, rolling up 348 all-purpose yards. But the difference between 348 and 349 is the difference between staying home and playing in the Class 1M state title game. With the host Christians...
