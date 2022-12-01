ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

COVID-19 cases spike across Florida after Thanksgiving holiday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Northeast Florida counties have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Florida Department of Health. Across Florida, FDOH reported 18,761 new cases this week, which is unlikely to include people who test themselves at home. St. Johns and Nassau...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Flagler County teen found safe

PALM COAST, Fla. – A Flagler County teen was found safe Saturday night, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced in a tweet. Flagler County deputies were seeking the community’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who was last seen leaving Matanzas High School in Palm Coast on Friday.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Iowa caucuses, built on myth, lose place at head of the line

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Hy-Vee Hall ballroom in Des Moines erupted in cheers in 2008 when the youthful Illinois senator hinted at the improbable possibility of the feat ahead: “Our time for change has come!”. That Iowa, an overwhelmingly white state, would propel Barack Obama's rise to...
IOWA STATE
Motorcyclist dies after hitting 2 deer in Flagler County, troopers say

PALM COAST, Fla. – A motorcyclist from Palm Coast is dead after hitting two deer that crossed into his path early Sunday morning in Flagler County, troopers said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the 50-year-old man was riding east on Firethorn Lane near Fircrest Lane when two deer walked into his path. The area is mostly residential, but there is a small patch of trees right at the intersection.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Sunday ends with pleasant weather and chance for fog

Sunday evening brings more pleasant weather. It will be partly cloudy with little to no chance for rain. Sunday temperatures end in the low 60s. Be aware of fog overnight for SE Georgia and NE Florida, beginning around midnight and ending just after sunrise. Monday morning temperatures start out in...
FLORIDA STATE
Saturday evening brings pleasant weather

Whether you spend your Saturday night indoors or outside it will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies. Saturday evening the temperatures will drop into the mid 60s. There is no chance for rain in Florida or the FL/GA border. However, for those living in central and northern Georgia there is a chance for rain.
FLORIDA STATE
Photo gallery: University Christian, Clearwater Central Catholic meet in the Class 1M state semifinals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – University Christian was the lone high school football playoff game in the city on Friday night. The Christians faced off with Clearwater Central Catholic in the Class 1M state semifinals and treated fans to a classic in a 34-29 loss. Photographer Kevin Nguyen captured the game in photos. Click through the gallery above to check out those pictures.
CLEARWATER, FL
Great Saturday with rain chances increasing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – We are seeing some great weather across the area today, and the nice weather will continue into the afternoon. A stray sprinkle will be possible, with highs pushing int the upper 70s. A few showers will be possible tonight as a cold front moves into...
GEORGIA STATE
‘It was the right time’: Darrell Sutherland calling it a career after more than two decades at Bartram Trail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the longest-tenured high school football coaches in the area is calling it a career. Bartram Trail head coach Darrell Sutherland, who has been at the program since the spring of 2000 and built it into one of the most consistent in the state, announced his resignation on Friday afternoon. Sutherland still plans to teach at Bartram, but he’s clocking out of football responsibilities to focus more on family, time with his wife, Mary, and eventually, some grandchildren.
SAINT JOHNS, FL

