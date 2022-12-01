JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the longest-tenured high school football coaches in the area is calling it a career. Bartram Trail head coach Darrell Sutherland, who has been at the program since the spring of 2000 and built it into one of the most consistent in the state, announced his resignation on Friday afternoon. Sutherland still plans to teach at Bartram, but he’s clocking out of football responsibilities to focus more on family, time with his wife, Mary, and eventually, some grandchildren.

SAINT JOHNS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO