Read full article on original website
Keith Schell
3d ago
I am a conservative liberal but wtf. Is going on yes the rail strike would be bad but why intervene before they strike taking any chance of a fair deal.
Reply
2
Related
'Joe Biden blew it': Rail workers union lashes out at the White House
President Joe Biden is facing heat from one of his most loyal constituencies as Congress prepares a vote that could avoid a painful railroad strike ahead of the holidays.
Railway union organizer has a message for Biden
President Biden is urging Congress to do something to avert the rail strike that would devastate our economy by causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. Matthew Weaver, an organizer and Ohio's legislative director for the third largest rail union in the US, joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
In a Recent Speech, Why Did Barack Obama Claim Republicans Will Investigate Their Opponents if They Win? | Opinion
While the statement is possible, if not even probable, perhaps the bigger question is, why would such investigations be so threatening to Democrats that Barack Obama felt the need to use it as a political talking point?
U.S. Rail Strike More Likely After Workers Reject Biden Deal
We might have a massive work stoppage after all.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer
In a CNN exclusive, Melanie Zanona sits down with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is poised to potentially become House Speaker if Republicans win control of the House. McCarthy has vowed to launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration and says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will be reinstated to her committee assignments after being stripped of her duties by Democrats in 2021 for her inflammatory remarks.
Kerry announces -- and is immediately criticized for -- a new plan to raise money for climate action
US climate envoy John Kerry announced a new, controversial plan Wednesday to raise cash for climate action in the developing world -- by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions.
Opinion: Romney has succeeded in the Senate. So he should pass the baton in 2024
Mitt Romney has achieved many of his goals in the U.S. Senate. Some believe he should retire in 2024 and let someone younger run.
'YOU Deliver Opening Remarks': President Joe Biden CAUGHT Using 'Cheat Sheet' During G20 Summit
President Joe Biden was caught using a “cheat sheet” instructing him how and when to act during this week’s G20 summit in Indonesia, RadarOnline.com has learned. The president’s surprising move came on Wednesday, marking at least the second time President Biden has accidentally shown reporters such a sheet while delivering important remarks to citizens and world leaders alike.According to Daily Mail, the instructions provided to Biden instructed the nearly 79-year-old president when to sit down, when to speak, when to take photos alongside other world leaders, and a synopsis of what he should say once he has the floor.“YOU will...
Opinion: So Democrats have Senate...how long before they tell us yet again they don't have enough votes to codify Roe?
Now that democrats have been projected to win the Senate, how long before they codify Roe V Wade? Or do they still not have enough votes to do this? Asks Victor. A stock photo depicting a Democrat vote selection on an electronic system.Da-kuk / Canva Pro.
Saudi Arabia is now backpedaling, seeking to mend ties with Biden after Democrats fared better-than-expected in the midterms
Saudi Arabia was accused of interfering in the US midterms to damage the Democrats, sparking a diplomatic spat
Republicans Tie Hunter Biden to Human Trafficking, Announce Probe
Representative James Comer said that a Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) "connects Hunter Biden and his business associates to international human trafficking."
West Virginia Governor says he would not let President Biden continue to be President if Biden was his dad
(WTRF) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said during his Monday briefing that if President Biden was his dad he would not let President Biden continue to be President of the United States. ‘I would not let him continue on as President. I wouldn’t let him do it. Because absolutely he’s...
Washington Examiner
'Nobody wants Harris': DeSantis says Biden nominated vice president 'as insurance' against 25th Amendment
Barreling toward an expected Election Day victory, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered a preview of a possible presidential rivalry in 2024 as he squared off against President Joe Biden. At a campaign stop in Sarasota County on Sunday, DeSantis said Vice President Kamala Harris was Biden’s “insurance” policy against being...
Biden administration quietly approves huge Texas oil export project
The proposed offshore terminal is one of four projects intended to expand oil export capacity.
Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023
In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
Coal miners slam Biden as White House walks back 'shut down' pledge: 'Trying to destroy the country'
Coal miners and industry groups lambasted President Biden for his pledge last week to shut down coal plants 'all across America,' saying he was out of touch with Americans.
George Conway Has Dire Prediction About Republican 'Looney-Bin Caucus'
Republican House extremists will be upping the stakes as they compete for attention in a crowded field, the conservative attorney warned.
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
WMDT.com
BREAKING: AP calls Del. Congress race in favor of Lisa Blunt Rochester
DELAWARE – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Congress race in Delaware in favor of Democrat Lisa Blunt-Rochester. Congresswoman Blunt-Rochester defeated Republican challenger Lee Murphy to win a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to her shortly after her race was...
Comments / 1