Keith Schell
3d ago

I am a conservative liberal but wtf. Is going on yes the rail strike would be bad but why intervene before they strike taking any chance of a fair deal.

CNN

Railway union organizer has a message for Biden

President Biden is urging Congress to do something to avert the rail strike that would devastate our economy by causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. Matthew Weaver, an organizer and Ohio's legislative director for the third largest rail union in the US, joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
CNN

Kevin McCarthy asked about impeaching Biden if GOP wins House. Hear his answer

In a CNN exclusive, Melanie Zanona sits down with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is poised to potentially become House Speaker if Republicans win control of the House. McCarthy has vowed to launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration and says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will be reinstated to her committee assignments after being stripped of her duties by Democrats in 2021 for her inflammatory remarks.
RadarOnline

'YOU Deliver Opening Remarks': President Joe Biden CAUGHT Using 'Cheat Sheet' During G20 Summit

President Joe Biden was caught using a “cheat sheet” instructing him how and when to act during this week’s G20 summit in Indonesia, RadarOnline.com has learned. The president’s surprising move came on Wednesday, marking at least the second time President Biden has accidentally shown reporters such a sheet while delivering important remarks to citizens and world leaders alike.According to Daily Mail, the instructions provided to Biden instructed the nearly 79-year-old president when to sit down, when to speak, when to take photos alongside other world leaders, and a synopsis of what he should say once he has the floor.“YOU will...
Mashed

Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023

In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
The Hill

Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers

Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
WMDT.com

BREAKING: AP calls Del. Congress race in favor of Lisa Blunt Rochester

DELAWARE – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Congress race in Delaware in favor of Democrat Lisa Blunt-Rochester. Congresswoman Blunt-Rochester defeated Republican challenger Lee Murphy to win a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to her shortly after her race was...

