Read full article on original website
Related
English Soccer Club Evicted from Stadium
A club in England’s second-highest level of professional soccer no longer has a home. Coventry City FC has received an eviction notice from the new owners of Coventry Building Society Arena, which has been the team’s home since 2005. The Sky Blues, members of the English Football League Championship, were asked to leave after it refused a “less favorable” lease offer from Frasers Group.
Fox Nabs 13 Million Viewers in USA’s Loss to The Netherlands
Predictions for the death of 2022 World Cup TV ratings in the U.S. look like they’ve been greatly exaggerated. Fox Sports drew nearly 13 million viewers for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s 3-1 loss to The Netherlands Saturday morning. Unfortunately, it was Team USA’s swan song. But...
World Cup Could Grow by 40 Games in 2026
The World Cup is already planning a big expansion in 2026, but organizers reportedly have designs to grow the tournament to an unprecedented size. The 2026 edition, which will be played across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, will expand from 32 to 48 teams. Organizers had initially planned to break...
Front Office Sports
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0