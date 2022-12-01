ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rigzone.com

Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
BBC

Stanlow oil refinery to build £360m carbon capture plant

A multimillion-pound carbon capture plant is to be built at an oil refinery in Cheshire. Essar Oil UK will build the £360m site at Stanlow refinery in Ellesmere Port to help reduce carbon emissions. The company said it would also invest in a range of efficiencies to "decarbonise its...
americanmilitarynews.com

China may get top ownership of US lithium mine

A Canadian company is hoping to get approval and federal funding for a new lithium mine in northern Nevada, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the mining company’s largest shareholder, a Chinese firm. The mining company is going through with an effort to dilute this Chinese ownership, but concerns remain about China’s potential influence over the critical mineral mine at a time when China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as a dominant global power.
NEVADA STATE
The Hill

Protecting America’s abundant supply of reliable, affordable electric power

In today’s world, electricity is essential. American families rely on electricity daily to heat and cool their homes, wash their clothes, cook their meals, charge their phones, turn on the lights and connect to the world. And while it might seem like magic, electricity is not generated out of thin air. We expect the lights to turn on when we flip a switch and our phones to charge when we plug them into an outlet. Our energy policies must reflect these expectations and ensure that our families, businesses, and communities have access to safe, reliable, and affordable electricity.
IOWA STATE
POLITICO

EVs injected into biofuel policy fight

These days, it seems like everyone wants a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle market. And the biofuel industry is no exception. For the first time, the Biden administration has proposed expanding a politically charged renewable fuel program to include electric vehicles. That means farmers who turn their farming byproducts like corn and poop into power would be financially rewarded when that energy is used to drive electric cars and trucks. Electric vehicle manufacturers would also share in the benefits.
IOWA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Bekaert To Achieve 100% Renewable Power Supply In United States

* ENTERS INTO A 28 MW VIRTUAL POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT (VPPA) WITH ORIGIS ENERGY. * NV BEKAERT SA HAS NOW SIGNED A VIRTUAL POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT (VPPA) WITH ORIGIS ENERGY TO SOURCE ELECTRICITY FROM A 27.7 MW SOLAR FARM IN TEXAS, US. ORIGIS ENERGY. * TWO RENEWABLE ENERGY FACILITIES ARE...
TEXAS STATE
globalspec.com

Top industrial GHG emitters in the US

U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions rose by 4.1% from major industrial sources in 2021 relative to 2020, according to data recently released by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The increase is the largest year-on-year rise in emissions tallied across more than a decade of reporting. The emissions, totaling 2.7...
pgjonline.com

Germany Plans 1,118-Mile Hydrogen Pipeline Network by 2027

(Reuters) — Germany plans to develop an 1,800-km (1,118-mile) hydrogen energy pipeline network by 2027 with state participation, according to an economy ministry draft strategy paper seen by Reuters on Friday. The paper also envisages Germany fostering the use of blue hydrogen and importing it during a transition period...
TheConversationAU

Stripping carbon from the atmosphere might be needed to avoid dangerous warming – but it remains a deeply uncertain prospect

Australia’s latest State of the Climate Report offers grim reading. As if recent floods weren’t bad enough, the report warns of worsening fire seasons, more drought years and, when rain comes, more intense downpours. It begs the question: is it too late to avoid dangerous warming? At the COP27 climate summit in Egypt some states began to question whether the target to limit global warming to 1.5℃ this century should be dropped. The commitment was ultimately retained, but it remains unlikely we’ll meet it. This means attention is turning to other options for climate action, including large-scale carbon removal. Carbon...
rvbusiness.com

Looming Diesel Shortage Could Cause Significant Disruptions

While the “normalization” of the RV industry continues unabated as sales assume a more predictable trajectory following record months of pandemic-fueled purchases, a new dilemma has shown up of late seemingly with the potential to not only affect sales but also disrupt the RV supply chain — and with it, manufacturing.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Texas continues to lead U.S. energy production powered by oil and natural gas

(The Center Square) – Texas continues to lead the U.S. in energy production, led by the oil and natural gas industry. In 2021, Texas crude oil accounted for 43% of all U.S. production and 25% of all marketed natural gas production. Texas also has the greatest number of crude oil refineries and the greatest refining capacity of any state in the U.S. Texas’ 31 petroleum refineries can process a combined...
TEXAS STATE

