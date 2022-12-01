ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AM 1400 The Cowboy

See A Truck Driver’s Interesting Rant On Trucks In Wyoming

We all know how important truck drivers are to our way of living. Without truckers, getting your packages from Amazon or your groceries from the grocery store would be extremely difficult. They're on the road 24/7, they drive in tough weather situations and bad road conditions and have to get...
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming

It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
Wyoming in Top 10 for Decrease in Unemployment Claims

According to a report by WalletHub, new unemployment claims in Wyoming were 46% lower than in the previous week and 20.7% lower than in the same week last year, the fourth biggest decrease in the U.S. Based on data from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, there were 1,762 new...
It’s Easy For Wyomingites To Relieve Sinus Pressure And Drainage

It's bound to happen and it can be painful and irritating, but your sinuses are going to fill up with nasty and you'll need relief. Every time I travel to a humid climate location and come back to the dry climate in Wyoming, my sinuses get confused and out of whack. It's almost a guarantee that I'll have some sort of congestion, dry throat and snot.
US Power Grid Has Long Faced Terror Threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators believe a shooting that damaged power substations in North Carolina was a crime. Tens of thousands of people lost their electricity over the weekend after one or more people opened fire on two Duke Energy substations. Nobody has been charged in the shooting as of...
Wyoming Has More Than 80 Rivers, Which Is The Longest?

Wyoming's water systems are quite impressive. Over 80 rivers that total almost 109,000 miles and over 4,000 lakes & reservoirs are in the Cowboy State. Of all of the rivers that are in Wyoming, only one is longer that 1,000 miles long and many of them end up in the nations longest river, the Missouri River.
Does Wyoming Allow People To Sleep In Their Car?

Driving in Wyoming can be rough. You wake up early to hit the road and you can be driving for a long period of time. After listening to the hum of the road for a while, your eyes start to get heavy and you're in trouble. You need to get some rest before you can continue your drive.
Keeping Awesome Arrowheads In Wyoming Is A Big No No

When I was a kid, we used to walk freshly plowed fields to find Native American treasures like arrowheads, pottery or some sort of object from the past. It was an educational experience every time. It's hard to know exactly what you found sometimes, but when you found something it...
Montana Judge Restores State Wolf Hunting Regulations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A state judge has lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting in Montana, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. Lewis and Clark County District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns...
Enrollment Drops in Wyoming Schools

According to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Education, overall enrollment in Wyoming’s schools dropped by 352 students for the 2022-23 school year. Across each district, 28 saw a decrease in enrollment, 19 saw an increase, and one district, Uinta, had no change. Enrollment in this school...
Could This Be Wyoming’s New Favorite Christmas Song?

Ahh the Christmas season is here. Christmas lights, trees and other decorations are up. Fireplaces are lit and the sound of Christmas music is heard in the background at homes all over. Except at my house. I've never been a big fan of decorating and lost my feel for many...
It’s Cyber Monday In Wyoming, Where Are The Best Deals?

There's a really good chance you're already tired of Christmas shopping. I am and I haven't even been yet. Statistics show that going shopping to find those perfect gifts can be as stressful as running a marathon and may increase your heart rate by a whopping 33%. 60% of shoppers have festive shopping fatigue just 30 minutes after beginning, but head out year after year to torcher themselves.
Casper Mountain’s Hogadon Basin Opens This Week

One of the biggest questions many people have every year is, when does Hogadon Basin Ski Area open? Every year that answer is different. In 2021, the opening was on December 22nd but this year will be a little different. Hogadon Basin has been a staple for the Casper area...
Arizona Certifies 2022 Election Despite GOP Complaints

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor to Democrat Katie...
Gas Prices Fall Over 10 Cents in Past Week in Wyoming and Nationally

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 13.8 cents in the last week, averaging $3.37 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 27.4 cents lower than a month ago and 4.4 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $2.59 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.21 a gallon.
Infowars Host Alex Jones Files for Personal Bankruptcy

Infowars host Alex Jones has filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas as he faces nearly $1.5 billion in court judgments over conspiracy theories he spread about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in bankruptcy court in Houston on Friday. His filing lists $1...
Game and Fish launches 5-year mule deer monitoring project in Wyoming

In the last thirty years, mule deer populations have declined so much, according to Game and Fish, that it is now "worrisome to wildlife managers and the public." Through their research, biologists at the department attribute weather, habitat and chronic wasting disease as possible factors in the declining mule deer populations.
