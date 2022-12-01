The Senate has introduced legislation that would keep U.S. importers from being hit with tariffs on “goods on the water” when new trade actions take effect. The Fair Tariff Act, introduced by Senators Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.) on Thursday, aims to protect companies from incurring additional taxes on products that have already shipped from overseas when new tariff actions are announced. A companion to the bipartisan bill introduced in the House this fall, it calls for a 60-day cushioning period for those goods to arrive at U.S. shores before companies are forced to pay duties on the...

17 MINUTES AGO