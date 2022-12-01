Read full article on original website
Goodwill should reconsider closing its store in Newport | PennLive letters
Before Goodwill Industries closes its Newport, Perry County store on Dec. 23, it would be well advised to reread its mission statement. According to its website, “Goodwill works to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, eliminating barriers to opportunity, and helping people in need reach their full potential through learning and the power of work.”
Pa. city No. 1 best to spot Santa. Another is No. 5
It’s common knowledge that Santa streams across the sky on Christmas Eve with toys in tow. Turns out, there are a few primo locations for seeing old Claus’s nighttime ride. Two cities in Pennsylvania are among these locations, one of which was crowned the best. LISTEN: Pennsylvania small...
New Farm Show milkshake flavor to debut in 2023; here’s how to preview it for free
Nothing stirs up excitement about the Pennsylvania Farm Show like a new food. This year, the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is shaking things up with a new milkshake flavor to celebrate its 70th year selling the sweet treats at the Farm Show. And, the new limited-edition shake is ... orange...
Annual Perry County light show to benefit family facing cancer diagnosis
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The annual Kolak Christmas Light Show supporting a Perry County family in need is back for it's 11th year. This year's recipient Adam Williams was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma, a rare form of liver cancer, in June of 2020. "It has a very short life expectancy,"...
Upperco Yuletide Village ready for the holidays with Christmas light display
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and what better way to start it than at Upperco Yuletide Village, a Christmas light display constructed by the volunteers from the Upperco Fire Company.
Central Pa. dogs look fetching at ‘Deck the Paws’ fashion show
The annual Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift Show brought out the puparazzi this year to kick off the howl-idays introducing their brand new dog pageant, the “Deck the Paws” fashion show. The Deck the Paws event took place early Saturday, Dec. 3, offering several cute and adoptable dogs from...
Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’
Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
PhillyBite
5 Best Must-Try Restaurants in York Pennsylvania
- Whether you're looking for a quiet or a lively night out, you'll find that York, PA has a restaurant for you. If you're looking for the best restaurants in York, PA, check out our list of some of the most popular restaurants in the area. Revival Social Club in...
iheart.com
Christmas Events Continue This Weekend in Lancaster
Christmas Events Continue This Weekend in Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- Tuba Christmas is just one of several holiday happenings in Lancaster City this weekend. The sounds of brass instruments will fill Binns Park and Ewell Plaza Friday night from 8 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, the Lancaster Church of the Brethren invite you to come in your pajamas to their festive Christmas breakfast at 9 a.m. Also, the city will host another tree lighting in the southeast quadrant. Light Up Southeast begins at 6:00.
Tröegs releases a ‘big brother’ to Blizzard of Hops with pineapple and pine flavors
Tröegs Independent Brewing of Hershey has released the new Double Blizzard, “an amplification of its crowd-pleasing winter IPA, Blizzard of Hops.”. Tröegs said Double Blizzard, a ”semi-hazy Double IPA boasts huge citrus and pineapple notes with a hint of soft pine” and has an 8.3% ABV.
abc27.com
Humane Society of Harrisburg holds ‘Adopt-a-thon’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area held its adopt-a-thon on Saturday. All applications submitted during the event received reduced adoption rates. The shelter said they are currently operating at capacity and these events allow them to help more animals in need. “It’s been a crazy...
Illegal late-night parties in Harrisburg cause problems for police, safety issues for neighborhoods
Not everyone in Harrisburg wants the party to end when the clock strikes 2 a.m. and bars stop serving booze. After-hours parties, mostly illegal gatherings held in unlicensed homes, warehouses and restaurants, sometimes with booze sales, strippers, dance music and cover charges, give party-goers a chance to let loose into the early morning hours.
Animals killed in fire that destroyed central Pa. wildlife rescue
The Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County was destroyed and many animals killed in a Monday morning fire, officials confirmed. Red Creek lost its main clinic in Schuylkill Haven and all of the animals housed there during a “catastrophic” blaze, the rescue wrote on Facebook. About 4,000...
Central Pa. farm serves people with disabilities, provides work and social skills
“The key is matching people’s interests and abilities to their potential employment, and that’s what I think we can do,” explained Dr. Howard Rosen, owner of Hempfield Behavioral Health and the founder of the Hempfield HUBS program, which just opened a working farm and inn at Stone House Farm and Inn near Green Park.
Slideshow: Gettysburg Christmas Festival, 2022
Click on any photo to start the slideshow. A huge team of volunteers worked together to make this year’s festival a success. The weather largely cooperated and throngs of tourists attended. Tell your friends. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or...
Zipline through dazzling lights to help non-profits at Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center
STEVENS, Pa. — Who knew ziplining through hundreds of thousands of lights could help the local community? Guests at Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center can do just that and more. The outdoor adventure resort, Christmas Lights Walkthrough, will benefit seven local nonprofits every single weekend for the holiday...
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
abc27.com
Tuba Carol Fest to take place in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuba players unite! Performances of Christmas carols put on by tuba players from around the country will take place in Gettysburg next Friday, Dec. 9. Crowds are welcome to join in and sing the holiday tunes. Hot chocolate will be served. The public performance will...
Dauphin County church group opens two homeless shelters for the winter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As temperatures continue to drop, the safety of people struggling with homelessness is on the minds of many. In the shadows of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex, Christian Churches United (CCU) is opening its doors and offering shelter to Harrisburg’s homeless. “Especially when they know...
WGAL
Heavy delays expected on Route 30 in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There are expected to be delays this week on Route 30 in Lancaster County. PennDOT says work is planned for Tuesday through Thursday on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. This work will require daytime...
