Goodwill should reconsider closing its store in Newport | PennLive letters

Before Goodwill Industries closes its Newport, Perry County store on Dec. 23, it would be well advised to reread its mission statement. According to its website, “Goodwill works to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, eliminating barriers to opportunity, and helping people in need reach their full potential through learning and the power of work.”
Pa. city No. 1 best to spot Santa. Another is No. 5

It’s common knowledge that Santa streams across the sky on Christmas Eve with toys in tow. Turns out, there are a few primo locations for seeing old Claus’s nighttime ride. Two cities in Pennsylvania are among these locations, one of which was crowned the best. LISTEN: Pennsylvania small...
Central Pa. dogs look fetching at ‘Deck the Paws’ fashion show

The annual Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift Show brought out the puparazzi this year to kick off the howl-idays introducing their brand new dog pageant, the “Deck the Paws” fashion show. The Deck the Paws event took place early Saturday, Dec. 3, offering several cute and adoptable dogs from...
Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’

Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
PhillyBite

5 Best Must-Try Restaurants in York Pennsylvania

- Whether you're looking for a quiet or a lively night out, you'll find that York, PA has a restaurant for you. If you're looking for the best restaurants in York, PA, check out our list of some of the most popular restaurants in the area. Revival Social Club in...
iheart.com

Christmas Events Continue This Weekend in Lancaster

Christmas Events Continue This Weekend in Lancaster. (Lancaster, PA) -- Tuba Christmas is just one of several holiday happenings in Lancaster City this weekend. The sounds of brass instruments will fill Binns Park and Ewell Plaza Friday night from 8 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, the Lancaster Church of the Brethren invite you to come in your pajamas to their festive Christmas breakfast at 9 a.m. Also, the city will host another tree lighting in the southeast quadrant. Light Up Southeast begins at 6:00.
abc27.com

Humane Society of Harrisburg holds ‘Adopt-a-thon’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area held its adopt-a-thon on Saturday. All applications submitted during the event received reduced adoption rates. The shelter said they are currently operating at capacity and these events allow them to help more animals in need. “It’s been a crazy...
Animals killed in fire that destroyed central Pa. wildlife rescue

The Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County was destroyed and many animals killed in a Monday morning fire, officials confirmed. Red Creek lost its main clinic in Schuylkill Haven and all of the animals housed there during a “catastrophic” blaze, the rescue wrote on Facebook. About 4,000...
Gettysburg Connection

Slideshow: Gettysburg Christmas Festival, 2022

Click on any photo to start the slideshow. A huge team of volunteers worked together to make this year’s festival a success. The weather largely cooperated and throngs of tourists attended. Tell your friends. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or...
abc27.com

Tuba Carol Fest to take place in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuba players unite! Performances of Christmas carols put on by tuba players from around the country will take place in Gettysburg next Friday, Dec. 9. Crowds are welcome to join in and sing the holiday tunes. Hot chocolate will be served. The public performance will...
FOX 43

Dauphin County church group opens two homeless shelters for the winter

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As temperatures continue to drop, the safety of people struggling with homelessness is on the minds of many. In the shadows of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex, Christian Churches United (CCU) is opening its doors and offering shelter to Harrisburg’s homeless. “Especially when they know...
WGAL

Heavy delays expected on Route 30 in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There are expected to be delays this week on Route 30 in Lancaster County. PennDOT says work is planned for Tuesday through Thursday on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. This work will require daytime...
