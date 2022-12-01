Dauphin County homebuilder garnished employee’s checks but didn’t pass on child support payments: police

Read full article on original website
wkok.com
Snyder County Court Sentencing for Fatal Overdose Case
MIDDLEBURG – Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch said 27-year-old Jose Jomar Mercado-Flores of Harrisburg received a minimum sentence five and a half years in state prison, and a maximum of ten years. In July 2021, state police were called to Shamokin Dam residence for a report of a...
Man accused of $160 crack deal to appear in court
Sunbury, Pa. — A Coal Township man accused of selling a confidential informant $160 worth of crack cocaine will appear this upcoming week in court. Detectives said they watched from a gas pump as Shawn Lapommeray Crusoe delivered the substance in three individual baggies. The 37-year-old Crusoe approached the CI while talking on the phone and completed a quick hand-to-hand transaction. Officer Harry Nungesser was standing outside of the gas...
WGAL
Police find shell casings, car with bullet holes in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are looking into a shots-fired incident that happened just after midnight on Sunday. Officers responded to North Third and Herr streets after getting reports of a shooting. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene. They also said a man was trying to leave...
Lititz Woman Got Through Locked Door To Strangle Victim Again, Police Say
A 36-year-old Lancaster County woman is charged with multiple offenses after authorities said she strangled a victim multiple times last month. Courtney C. Sizemore-Morris apparently grabbed the victim but their neck before the victim locked themselves in a bedroom of a home on the 600 Block of Kissel Hill Road around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Lititz police said.
local21news.com
Man suspected of endangering the welfare of two children in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A man is in custody after allegedly endangering the welfare of a one-year-old and six-year-old in Dauphin County. Harrisburg Police say that the two children were reported to be at a home on Community Dr. without supervision. Officials say the children were then safely taken...
Illegal late-night parties in Harrisburg cause problems for police, safety issues for neighborhoods
Not everyone in Harrisburg wants the party to end when the clock strikes 2 a.m. and bars stop serving booze. After-hours parties, mostly illegal gatherings held in unlicensed homes, warehouses and restaurants, sometimes with booze sales, strippers, dance music and cover charges, give party-goers a chance to let loose into the early morning hours.
Police called to scene of shooting in Harrisburg
A shooting took place Sunday afternoon in Harrisburg. Dispatchers confirmed the shooting took place on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. They also said the incident was reported at 2:48 p.m. No other details were available. As of 4:20 p.m., police vehicles remained parked in the vicinity as officers conducted...
Three caught with meth in abandoned school
Sunbury, Pa. — Three people were taken into custody after Sunbury Police discovered them with drugs inside an abandoned school. Kenneth Guss, Austin Snyder, and Megan Brosius were found inside or near the building on Nov. 1 after witnesses reported the trespassers, police said. The 52-year-old Guss was the first discovered when police caught him coming out of the basement. Guss was taken in at gunpoint after initially refusing orders...
WGAL
Police: Thieves load trash bags at York County Home Depot, steal more than $6K in merchandise
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County say two people stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot. Springettsbury Township police said the theft happened on Nov. 12 at the Home Depot on East Market Street. Police said the suspects entered the store and filled...
wkok.com
Northumberland County District Attorney Warns of ‘Car Wrap’ Scam
SUNBURY – The Northumberland County District Attorney’s office is out with another scam warning…this time it is a ‘car wrap’ scheme. DA Tony Matulewicz says the scam promises easy money if you agree to shrink wrap your car with advertisements for major brand names or business names.
local21news.com
Suspected DUI driver sends two to the hospital in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man is accused of drunkenly slamming into the back of a car, injuring two, before crashing into a barrier in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, David Lowery had been driving while drunk last night at around 9:35 p.m. on US Rt. 15 southbound when he rear-ended a vehicle with two people inside.
Elderly victim loses $500 in phone scam
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An 83-year-old woman in Snyder County fell for a telephone scam when a male suspect called and claimed she won money from Publishers Clearing House. State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect called the victim on Nov. 23 and told her to obtain a debit gift card from CVS. The woman was then instructed to provide the card numbers to pay for $500 of taxes on the money she won. Police say the woman realized afterward that she was the victim of a scam. Thousands of Americans fall victim to these scams every year, with the Philadelphia FBI reporting that older Pennsylvanians lost over $77 million in 2021.
Former Franklin County government official charged in conspiracy to defraud small business owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Chambersburg man has been charged in a conspiracy to defraud government programs for disadvantaged small business owners. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, James A. Coccagna, 67, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit violations of the Major Fraud Act.
iheart.com
Dauphin County Police Officer Arrested On Theft Charges
>Dauphin County Police Officer Arrested On Theft Charges. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Dauphin County police officer is under arrest on multiple theft charges. Christopher J. Still is accused of submitting false in the amount of nearly 100-thousand dollars from 2019-to-2022. Still is also being charged with stealing three guns from an evidence locker. A preliminary hearing is set for December 13th.
local21news.com
Man behind bars after taking thousands in cash from York Co. Rutter's: police
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police say a man is behind bars after a theft of over $6,000 at a York County Rutter's. According to officials, John D. Haggerty was arrested after police investigated a theft at the Rutter's store on Mount Zion Road. Police say Haggerty entered the...
WGAL
One person shot in apartment in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was shot in Harrisburg on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. at an apartment on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. One male was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover. Neighbors told WGAL reporter Amber Gerard...
abc27.com
Police find missing York County man safe
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern York County Regional Police Department was searching for a missing man. The man has since been found safe. Police were looking for a 76-year-old man. he was s described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, and 170 pounds. Morgan is bald and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue flannel pajama pants, gray shoes, and a black Under Armour baseball cap.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police arrest suspect who injured clerk during robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police responded to a robbery on Dec. 1 on Market Street, where police say the suspect allegedly pushed and injured the clerk. According to a police report, on Thursday, Dec. 1, at around 7 p.m. the Harrisburg Police responded to the report of a robbery in the 300 block of Market Street.
iheart.com
Man Allegedly Bilks Machine Company Out Of $100K Of Sales
>Man Allegedly Bilks Machine Company Out Of $100K Of Sales. (Lebanon County, PA) - A Lebanon County man is accused of stealing 100-thousand-dollars from a machine and transmission company in Cleona Borough. State Police say Paul Timothy Long conducted unauthorized sales on behalf of Long Machine and Tool/G-Force Transmissions for over 100 packages. He reportedly had customers make payments directly to his personal PayPal account. Troopers say Long's alleged actions went on for nearly three-years, ending in September of 2022.
abc27.com
Man injured in afternoon Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police were on the scene of a shooting during the afternoon hours of Sunday, Dec. 4. According to officers, they are investigating a shooting on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. Officers were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they located an adult man who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot injury.
