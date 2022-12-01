iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s annual Jingle Ball festivities took over Los Angeles’ Kia Forum in Inglewood on Dec. 2 with appearances and performances by chart-topping artists and influential tastemakers who caught the hearts and ears of many, both onstage and backstage. Known for its wide range of performances and music premieres, this year’s Jingle Ball was ruled by beloved pop stars and viral sensations. The main show began at around 7:30 p.m. with performances by Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Bebe Rexha, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax, Nicky Youre and Jvke — but the party kicked off...

