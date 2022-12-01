ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Robach & Estranged Husband Andrew Shue's Divorce Is 'Almost Finalized' After T.J. Holmes Romance Scandal, Spills Source

By Nikki Schuster
 4 days ago
It's *almost* all over. Before news of Amy Robach 's secret relationship with Good Morning America coanchor T.J. Holmes grabbed headlines, the blonde bombshell was tying up the loose ends of her relationship with Andrew Shue .

"Amy and Andrew are divorcing, it’s almost finalized. He moved out earlier this summer," a friend of Robach spilled to a news outlet on Thursday, December 1. "They’ve constantly had problems over the years and they finally broke up."

Confirming her romance with GMA3 cohost Holmes — with the first source saying they are "happily in a relationship" — a second insider pointed out of the now-public couple, "they’re very happy."

AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES CUDDLED CLOSE DURING WORK TRIP, ALLEGED ROMANCE BEGAN AFTER SPLIT FROM SPOUSES: SOURCE

"They are both broken up from their spouses and they’re two consenting adults," they added, "they have the right to do what they want."

Robach, 49, and the Melrose Place actor, 55, tied the knot in 2010, two years after her divorce from Tim McIntosh , the father of her two teenage daughters. Holmes, 45, also wed his wife, Marilee Fiebig , in 2010. It's believed that both Robach and Holmes left their partners in August.

While it's been rumored that Robach and Holmes' romance began after they split from their respective partners, one television insider said it's possible that timeline isn't exactly accurate.

When asked if Robach had any romantic flings during the marriage, they said: "It wouldn't surprise me. She and Andrew had their rocky moments — they almost broke up a few times over the years," before emphasizing, "But it’s not like Amy is some serial philanderer."

The co-anchors apparently first sparked a romance earlier this year around the time they were training together for the New York City Half Marathon in March. They were then spotted together again in May in bars near ABC News’ Midtown Manhattan headquarters, where they were seen "canoodling," per one witness.

'GMA' ANCHORS ROBIN ROBERTS & GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS 'FURIOUS' OVER AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES' 'MESSY' EXTRAMARITAL AFFAIR: SOURCE

Robach and Holmes then enjoyed a romantic getaway in upstate New York ahead of Thanksgiving, where they were seen sharing laughs and getting handsy.

The now-outed couple tried so hard to keep their personal lives out of their professional ones that producers at GMA apparently weren't even aware of what was going on behind-closed-doors. "The producers at GMA [were] shocked to hear they are having an affair," spilled a source, as OK! reported . "They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. They were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret."

Sources spoke to Page Six about the status of Robach's divorce.

