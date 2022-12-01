ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideThePinstripes

2022 Winter Meetings Primer: Where Do the Yankees Stand?

By Gary Phillips
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tUbSU_0jU7gGWg00

The Winter Meetings are set to begin on Sunday in San Diego, a breeding ground for free agency signings and trades

The Winter Meetings begin Sunday in San Diego, where the hot stove could ignite.

Fresh off a historic MVP season, Aaron Judge will command a good chunk of the spotlight as the Yankees try to re-sign him. But the hulking outfielder is not New York’s only free agent still on the market, and the team still has a few other areas to address after retaining first baseman Anthony Rizzo earlier this offseason.

Here's a look at where New York stands before the baseball world convenes on the California coast.

Remaining In-House Free Agents

  • OF Aaron Judge
  • LHP Aroldis Chapman
  • LHP Zack Britton
  • RHP Chad Green
  • OF Andrew Benintendi
  • RHP Jameson Taillon
  • RHP Miguel Castro
  • DH Matt Carpenter
  • UT Marwin Gonzalez
  • OF Tim Locastro

Top Priorities

Re-sign Aaron Judge : On Wednesday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Yankees have made an offer to Judge in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million. Such a deal would break the $35.5 million annual average value Mike Trout got from the Angels, a record for position players. Passan added that the Yankees could increase their offer if the Giants or Dodgers try to woo the right fielder away.

Find a left fielder: Even if the Yankees retain Judge, they still have another outfield position to fill. Benintendi was acquired over the summer to play left field, but he’s also a free agent. The Yankees could re-sign him, as Benintendi’s knack for contact still fits New York’s needs, or they could pursue an alternative on the open market or via trade. In-house left field choices include Aaron Hicks, who struggled last year, and Oswaldo Cabrera, who can play the outfield but does not have much experience there.

Add an elite starter: The Yankees don’t necessarily need another starting pitcher, but there are a few elite arms available: Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón. If one of those hurlers can be had, you find room. Even if they’re not attainable, re-signing Taillon or adding someone like Chris Bassitt, Taijuan Walker, José Quintana or Japanese star Kodai Senga creates more room for comfort than letting Domingo Germán or Clarke Schmidt battle for the fifth rotation spot.

Burning Questions

How far will other Judge suitors push the Yankees? The Yankees aren’t the only high rollers after Judge. The Giants, his childhood team, have already boasted about their ability to spend and met with the slugger, while it’s no secret the Dodgers can throw money around. Los Angeles loves to offer short-term deals with exorbitant yearly salaries, and the Giants have a hometown angle working in their favor. At the very least, the presence of these two N.L. West clubs gives Judge leverage, if not serious options to consider.

Just how much are the Yankees willing to spend? Let’s assume the Yankees re-sign Judge for more than $300 million. Then what? Adding a left fielder and a starter won’t cost chump change, especially if New York wants one of the aforementioned aces. There are also other holes to fill, including the bullpen. With the Yankees falling short in the postseason again, to the Astros no less, now is no time to be worrying about luxury tax thresholds.

What if Judge signs elsewhere? If the Yankees’ worst nightmare comes true, Plan B could involve an all-out pursuit of those frontline starters. It could also mean pivoting to one of the top free agent shortstops available, though that would abandon the expected youth movement at the position, which New York committed to last offseason when Isiah Kiner-Falefa was acquired to be a stopgap for prospects Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe.

Can the Yankees get rid of any costly underachievers? Regardless of what happens with Judge, the Yankees would love to create some financial flexibility by ridding themselves of players like Hicks and Josh Donaldson. But that will be easier said than done given their high salaries, poor 2022 seasons and recent injury histories. If the Yankees have any shot at moving those two, they may have to attach some prospects in a trade.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter ( @GaryHPhillips ). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space

Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
Yardbarker

Man who caught Roger Maris' 61st home run baseball dies

The man who caught the 61st home run that New York Yankees legend Roger Maris hit during the 1961 MLB season has died. "Sal Durante the guy who caught my dad’s 61st home run died last night," Roger Maris Jr. confirmed Friday morning via Twitter, as shared by Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "Sal was such a gentleman and loved his Yankees. Sal and my dad will always be connected to each other because of that historic day on October 1, 1961. Condolences to the Durante family from the Maris Family."
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
Larry Brown Sports

Mariners trade fan favorite OF to Brewers

The Seattle Mariners made a notable trade Friday that some fans might not be too happy about. Multiple reports indicated that the Mariners had traded outfielder Jesse Winker to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for infielder Kolten Wong. The Mariners also included reserve infielder Abraham Toro in the deal. Winker...
The Spun

MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
Yardbarker

Four Jacob deGrom replacements Mets are rumored to sign in free agency

Following Jacob deGrom’s surprise decision to sign a massive deal with the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets must now try and replace their homegrown ace. And it seems they are already linked to several high-end free-agent arms that could help fill the void. Despite plenty of rumors suggesting...
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

 https://www.si.com/mlb/yankees

Comments / 0

Community Policy