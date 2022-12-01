Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP
Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
Collider
'Wednesday' Cast Shares Set Images and Behind the Scenes Stories in New Video
Netflix shared a light-hearted video of the cast of Wednesday’having fun together even when the cameras stopped recording. It has just been two weeks since Wednesday started streaming and viewers can’t get enough of Tim Burton’s take on the only daughter of the Addams Family. With 341.2 million hours of views in its first week, the show has dethroned Stranger Things to hold the record for most viewership of an English-language series in a week. This has propelled gen-z scream queen Jenna Ortega, who stars as Wednesday Addams, and the series' cast into the spotlight.
Collider
From 'The Lighthouse' to 'Annihilation': 10 Recent Movies Destined to Become Future Cult Classics
Nobody can predict which movies are going to be hits. While there are always factors that help a film's chances (such as being part of a pre-established franchise such as the MCU), other successes seemingly come out of nowhere, such as the recent massive financial haul for Top Gun: Maverick. Studios try their best to green-light movies they think provide the best chance of positive box office results, but sometimes it does not go to plan.
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Passes $733 Million at Global Box Office
Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has topped the $700 million mark at the global box office after a little over three full weeks of release. After topping the domestic box office for the fourth weekend in a row, the film has made nearly $394 million stateside, and an additional $339 million from overseas territories, for a global box office haul of $733 million.
Collider
‘Glass Onion’: Rian Johnson Wants to Bring ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Back to Theaters
Following the remarkable success of Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on its limited theatrical release, its director and creator Rian Johnson has been speaking about his desire to see the film return to the big screen on the film starts streaming on Netflix in three weeks' time. The sequel to the Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Knives Out saw Daniel Craig return to the role of the flamboyant, Southern, celebrity detective Benoit Blanc, tasked with assisting in a murder mystery weekend that goes wrong.
Collider
10 Great Westerns Recommended by Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino loves Westerns. He grew up in the genre and is on the record as saying that Sergio Leone's The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly is his all-time favorite movie. Not only has Tarantino directed two Westerns of his own, but almost all his movies have Western elements or could be described as Western stories in a non-Western setting. For instance, QT has called Inglourious Basterds "my spaghetti Western but with World War II iconography." Pulp Fiction is basically the tale of two bounty hunters, except they live in '90s L.A. rather than the American frontier.
People Are Sharing The Most Boring Movies They Ever Seen, And There Are Some Hot, Hot Takes In On This List
Honestly, there are a few movies on this list that would probably cure my insomnia.
Collider
'Twin Peaks' Actor Al Strobel Dead at 83
Actor Al Strobel, best known as the mysterious Phillip Gerard on Twin Peaks, has died. Strobel was 83. Twin Peaks producer Sabrina Sutherland issued a statement on behalf of Strobel's family, stating: "Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel. He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family." Strobel was fondly remembered by Twin Peaks' cast and crew on social media. Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost reminisced at "what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was", and co-star Dana Ashbrook described him as "the sweetest of men...a wonderful storyteller", and marveled at his ability to roll a cigarette one-handed.
Collider
First ‘You People’ Images Unveils Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in a Rom-Com Filled With Social Themes
Netflix has released a new trailer and first-look images of You People, the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris. While the movie was announced as a romantic comedy, Barris will inspect the themes of love through the lenses of social conflict, making You People his new exploration of racial stereotypes in America.
Collider
From 'Black Panther' to 'The Incredibles 2': The 10 Highest Grossing Superhero Movies of All Time
The evergrowing popularity surrounding superheroes has only grown over the last decade. The countless movies, TV shows, games, and comics have only assisted in skyrocketing the genre to where it is today. Franchises like Marvel, DC, and Disney have some of the most well-known, loveable characters, storylines, plots, scenes, and movies/series within the genre. And there's no denying that they are a big part of why superheroes are now a commonly liked thing.
Collider
New 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Poster Flaunts Its Star-Studded Heroes
This March, tabletop role players are getting what they have wanted for years, a big-budget Dungeons and Dragons movie! Today, to build even more hype for the upcoming film, Paramount Pictures has released a new poster for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The poster features details that should excite any D&D player!
Collider
The Best RiffTrax to Laugh Along With, From 'Jurassic Park' to 'Twilight'
No one has guided us through the trying times of movies so bad that they had to be talked about more than Mystery Science Theater 3000. Since their second era, led by Michael J. Nelson, ended in 1999, the show's host and original cast members, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett, have gone on to launch RiffTrax. If you don't know, it's a web series composed of both audio riffs for movies and digital movie combos with jokes. It falls directly in line with the spirit of its predecessor, and they've covered almost 1,000 shorts, movies, and television episodes to date, per its website, with more being added constantly.
Collider
From 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' to 'Visions': 10 Best Lightsaber Duels In The 'Star Wars' TV Shows, Ranked
From the Skywalker saga to the Star Wars games, everybody loves a good lightsaber duel. As the most iconic sci-fi weapon, they are recognizable at a glance, and the major highlight of any film or television show in which they appear. The recent Star WarsDisney+ releases are some of the...
Collider
'Black Adam' Crosses $384 Million at the Global Box Office
Warner Bros. and DC Films' Black Adam has completed six weeks at the box office and is currently in the midst of its seventh and given that the film is well into its theatrical run, its latest returns this weekend are modest. Across the weekend, the Dwayne Johnson starring DC Comics adaptation raked in an estimated $2.7million from 74 markets, thus bringing Black Adam's total international earnings to $219.0m and the global (overseas and domestic) sum to date to $384.0m. Black Adam also opened in Japan this weekend - the last major market that had yet to receive the film.
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Featurette Introduces Sophia Brown's Éile as an Elite Warrior
Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin recently released a full-length trailer at CCXP and now as we count down the days to the new series the streamer is teasing the audience with new looks at its various characters. In a new clip released on The Witcher’s official Twitter handle we meet Sophia Brown’s Éile. The streamer reveals, “Éile, an elite warrior from Raven Clan with the voice of a goddess.” The short clip introduces the new warrior as she mysteriously says, “For a while, strings made more sense to me than any blade. Thought I could do more good with a song than a sword. But things change.”
Collider
Dead Of Winter: 10 Best Horror Movies Set In Snowy Weather
There are few things purer in this world than a fresh blanket of snow. Cozy fires glow in living rooms as hot chocolate warms up in the kitchen. There is a reason the term "winter wonderland" was coined, and it's because of the magic associated with crisp, white snowfall. But the winter weather can bring more than childlike wonder.
Collider
Every ‘Ice Age’ Movie, Ranked From Chilly To Ice-Cap Melting
Twenty years ago, Ice Age hit cinemas for young viewers to enjoy a break from Disney and Pixar’s dynamic animation creations. Following the Paleolithic journey of the ice age coming undone, viewers have watched as loner Manny the Mammoth (Ray Romano), outcast Sid the Sloth (John Leguizamo), and slick Diego the Sabertooth Tiger (Dennis Leary) as they traverse through adventures together, creating a one-of-a-kind journey in their one-of-a-kind herd. Becoming a top-grossing franchise over twenty years, particularly in the animated realm against popular contenders such as Despicable Me and Shrek, showcases the recognition that Ice Age deserves.
Kate Winslet Says That People In Hollywood Used To Check In About Her Weight When She Was Younger
Kate opened up about Hollywood's perpetually unrealistic expectations for young women.
Collider
‘You People’ Trailer Reveals Jonah Hill's Plan to Marry Eddie Murphy's Daughter
The first trailer for Kenya Barris' feature directorial debut is here, revealing You People is all about the clashes between people from different generations, ethnic backgrounds, and social classes. Together with the trailer, the movie also got a release date of January 27, 2023. Barris is no stranger to using...
Collider
‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Gag Reel Brings More Humor to a Nerve-Wrecking Series Finale [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal the gag reel of Season 6 of Better Call Saul. The series is coming to Blu-ray and DVD tomorrow, December 6, and the gag reel is just one of the many extra treats included on the disc release of the brilliant Breaking Bad spinoff. Better Call...
Comments / 0