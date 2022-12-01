Read full article on original website
David Harbour Claims He Ended Up In A James Bond Movie Because The Director Was ‘An Insane Person’
In preparation for the release of Violent Night, David Harbour reflected on landing a role in a James Bond movie early in his film career.
Watch Keanu Reeves Take the Stage for 'John Wick: Chapter 4' at CCXP
Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.
Box office: David Harbour’s ‘Violent Night’ takes strong 2nd place to unstoppable ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Some might say that second place is nothing to write home about, but not in the case of David Harbour’s violent holiday action-comedy “Violent Night.” It opened in 3,682 theaters against Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which has topped the box office since opening in mid-November four weeks ago. SEE2023 Oscars: Deadlines and dates for key stops on the road to the 95th Academy Awards Even so, “Violent Night” came out on top Friday with $4.9 million over “Wakanda’s” $4.1 million, although the former did include the $1.1 million from Thursday previews in that number. “Wakanda” still ended up winning the weekend...
David Harbour grew 'big old love handles' to play an ass-kicking Santa Claus in Violent Night
Some roles require actors to learn martial arts. Others demand that they gain weight. To play the role of Father Christmas in the action-comedy Violent Night (out tomorrow), David Harbour had to do both. "It was a very strange experience," the Stranger Things star tells EW. In Violent Night, Harbour...
'Wednesday' Cast Shares Set Images and Behind the Scenes Stories in New Video
Netflix shared a light-hearted video of the cast of Wednesday’having fun together even when the cameras stopped recording. It has just been two weeks since Wednesday started streaming and viewers can’t get enough of Tim Burton’s take on the only daughter of the Addams Family. With 341.2 million hours of views in its first week, the show has dethroned Stranger Things to hold the record for most viewership of an English-language series in a week. This has propelled gen-z scream queen Jenna Ortega, who stars as Wednesday Addams, and the series' cast into the spotlight.
Indiana Jones 5 Star Antonio Banderas Shares Disappointing Update About His Role
Indiana Jones fans are not only looking forward to the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 to get to see the beloved archaeologist brought back to life by Harrison Ford, but also for the various other new additions to the franchise, such as Antonio Banderas. Despite the excitement of Banderas joining the project, the actor recently shared the disappointing news that his involvement in the picture isn't as thorough as some fans would like, and his involvement is little more than a glorified cameo. Still, even a cameo appearance from Banderas will still have viewers excited about the project. Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Avengers Secret Wars: Release date, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Avengers: Secret Wars, from its release date and trailer, cast, and plot details. It’s been more than three years since the biggest event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Avengers Endgame, the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga and one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.
Marvel's Scarlett Johansson lines up first major TV role
Marvel star Scarlett Johansson is set to feature in and executive produce a new Prime Video thriller series. An adaptation of John Katzenbach's 1992 novel of the same name, Just Cause marks the Marriage Story actress' first lead TV role and has had a straight-to-series order (via Deadline). The book's...
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer: The end of the road for James Gunn
This week, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming science-fiction superhero blockbuster film “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,” which serves as the sequel to 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and 2017’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” The film, which also serves as the 32nd film in the decade-spanning Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second film in Phase Five, sees writer/director James Gunn once again returning to helm the project. The film likely marks the end of his time with the MCU, as Gunn has taken a new role with Warner Bros....
Netflix's record-breaking new show has already beaten Stranger Things
Back in June, Stranger Things officially broke Netflix’s viewership records, and were we surprised? Nope. Stranger Things is a pop culture phenomenon and season four was bigger in every way, from its lengthy runtime to the whopping $30 million per episode budget. The release of season four saw Stranger...
'Twin Peaks' Actor Al Strobel Dead at 83
Actor Al Strobel, best known as the mysterious Phillip Gerard on Twin Peaks, has died. Strobel was 83. Twin Peaks producer Sabrina Sutherland issued a statement on behalf of Strobel's family, stating: "Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel. He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family." Strobel was fondly remembered by Twin Peaks' cast and crew on social media. Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost reminisced at "what a warm and wonderful gentleman he was", and co-star Dana Ashbrook described him as "the sweetest of men...a wonderful storyteller", and marveled at his ability to roll a cigarette one-handed.
Kate Winslet Says That People In Hollywood Used To Check In About Her Weight When She Was Younger
Kate opened up about Hollywood's perpetually unrealistic expectations for young women.
Elizabeth Banks Reveals How 'Cocaine Bear' Pays Homage to Sam Raimi and John Carpenter
While it might sound like an all-out horror film idea, a bear ingesting an enormous amount of cocaine actually occurred in 1985, and this real-life event served as the basis for the upcoming thriller movie. Titled Cocaine Bear, the feature is directed by actress Elizabeth Banks, who also notably helmed Pitch Perfect 2 and the 2019 version of Charlie's Angel. With Cocaine Bear as her third film working behind the camera, the actress-turned-director shared the inspirations behind the movie, which was not only inspired by true events but was created as an homage to Sam Raimi, for one.
It Turns Out That Gabourey Sidibe Has Been Married For A Lot Longer Than People Think
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel tied the knot in March 2021.
Stranger Things’ David Harbour wants a part in the next God of War game
Has Kratos finally met his match?
Batgirl Directors Are Meeting With James Gunn After $90 Million Movie Cancellation
The $90 million Batgirl movie was canceled during post-production, but the directors of the project aren't feeling totally burned by Warner Bros. Discovery, saying they are open to returning to the DC film universe and even have a meeting booked with new DC boss James Gunn. Directors Adil El Arbi...
21 Pictures Of Signs That 1000000% Have A Funny Story Behind Them
If a picture is worth a thousand words, these signs are worth like... probably at least six thousand.
‘The Voice’ adds new twist to live semifinals
(NBC) — NBC’s “The Voice” is getting close to the end and the live semifinals are Monday with eight singers vying for the five spots in next week’s finale. Nerves can get the best of anyone and Team Blake’s Bodie Kuljian said that last week, nerves nearly got the best of him. “That’s the first […]
